Ready for the Busch Light Clash? Here's the full weekend schedule
As we will do every week, here's the start times for all practices, qualifying and the main event -- race day!
NASCAR Driver Calls Out Fans For Mocking His Race, Appearance
Ryan Vargas had his 2023 deals confirmed, but the news was met with online hatred from fans. The 22-year-old has competed in the NASCAR Xfinity Series since 2019, and he will be a part-time driver of the No. 74 Chevrolet for CHK Racing. He will compete in the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway, and he also will compete part-time in the NASCAR Truck Series.
NASCAR Star Tragically Dies
NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
Why Did NASCAR Shorten the Daytona 500 to 450 Miles?
“Fuel strategy” hasn’t been much of a consideration in the NASCAR Cup Series since the arrival of stage racing and its scheduled breaks in the action. However, conserving fuel was on everyone’s mind for the 1974 Daytona 500 and half the season that followed. Thanks to rain,...
This ex-NASCAR star now runs a different type of race — and he’s most likely faster than you
The Fox Sports analyst finished 13th overall out of 1,276 runners at a marathon in South Carolina earlier this winter. One of the keys? “I love misery,” he says.
golfmagic.com
Jordan Spieth's 70-foot cliff shot FORCED Pebble Beach bosses into course change
Jordan Spieth's memorable cliff shot forced bosses at Pebble Beach to move back the hazard lines after copycats tried to replicate the three-time major champion. Spieth stunned golf fans 12 months ago when he risked his life by playing his approach into No. 8 at the iconic venue on the edge of a cliff.
Kyle Busch Admits He’s Jealous of Ross Chastain, Who Understands and Gladly Calls Out All the Haters in the Garage
Kyle Busch was just one of several drivers Ross Chastain rubbed the wrong way in 2022. But at the end of the season, the Trackhouse Racing driver flipped the script when he pulled off a once-in-a-lifetime move that converted those drivers previously agitated by his aggressive actions into admirers for his guts and willingness to try something no one had ever done before.
Frankie Muniz, former child star of Malcolm in the Middle, joins NASCAR as a race car driver
The "Malcolm in the Middle" star has been racing cars on a regular basis since 2007 and now considers himself a driver who acts on the side.
NASCAR Makes Big Change in 2023 to Harshest and Most-Complained About Penalty Last Year That Punished the Wrong People
This week NASCAR released a host of changes to its lengthy rulebook. The decision to outlaw Ross Chastain’s Hail Melon unsurprisingly received the most attention. Interestingly, one rule and penalty that made headlines for much of last year was modified for the 2023 Cup Series season but received much less publicity.
Remembering 2 Daytona 500s That Went Completely Off the Rails, and 1 That Was a Total Dud
The Daytona 500 is, bar none, the crown jewel of the NASCAR Cup Series season. In fact, no race even remotely compares to the 500 — appropriately nicknamed “The Great American Race” — in terms of grandeur, notoriety, and prestige. But even with all the buzz...
If Brad Keselowski Isn’t Being Vengeful, Then He’s at Least Being Ironic
We figured the 2023 Superstar Racing Experience schedule would pique the interest of current NASCAR drivers. But Brad Keselowski skipped piqued and took the plunge by revealing he would compete in all six races in SRX’s third season. It’s hard to tell how much of it is a case...
WATCH: Wild Video Shows Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Racing Team Headquarters Get Struck by Lightning
One of the most awe-inspiring yet terrifying weapons in Mother Nature’s arsenal is undoubtedly the lightning bolt. Five times hotter than the surface of the sun and carrying a billion volts of pure energy, a single lightning strike is capable of reducing a tree to cinders, turning water into steam, and stopping a human heart in an instant.
Is This Chevrolet’s Ford Bronco Rival?
GM has the Ford Bronco in its sights, and is signaling it is working on a Chevy Blazer-like Bronco buster. The post Is This Chevrolet’s Ford Bronco Rival? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
ringsidenews.com
The Judgment Day Involved In Brawl At NASCAR Race
Rey and Dominik Mysterio’s never-ending rivalry took a new turn on Thursday night. It’s only a matter of time before the father and son face each other 1-on-1 in a WWE ring. Ahead of the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, tensions rose to new heights as The Judgment Day sparked a brawl with several babyface Superstars on the NASCAR racing track.
NASCAR outlaws 1 controversial move
NASCAR is outlawing the controversial move made by Ross Chastain last year that drew widespread attention. Chastain was looking to catapult himself into contention for the Championship 4 and running out of options at the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville. He ended up pulling a video game move on the final lap and drove into the... The post NASCAR outlaws 1 controversial move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Brehanna Daniels Broke Barriers as the First Black Woman Pit Crew Member in NASCAR
When Brehanna Daniels started school at Norfolk State University, making NASCAR history wasn't even the smallest blip on her radar. But, sometimes you make your mark on the world where you least expect it. In 2016, the Virginia native was recruited into the NASCAR Drive for Diversity program. This took...
Busch Light Puts $2 Million on the Line for Fans Who Believe in a Kevin Harvick Victory at Daytona Featured
Busch Light knows that Kevin Harvick’s final season in NASCAR will be a ride to remember, forever cementing his status as a legend in the sport. The beer brand is upping the ante on this season, right now, by asking fans to show their support for “The Closer’s” surefire victory at the Daytona 500. Busch Light is so confident that Harvick will take the checkered flag that it’s putting down $2 Million dollars to prove it. For all the fans who’ve cheered on Harvick for thousands of laps over the years, now there’s an opportunity to win just like their favorite driver.
NASCAR Cleverly Banned Ross Chastain’s ‘Hail Melon’ in a Flurry of Other Announcements
NASCAR waited three months to announce future attempts of what Ross Chastain did at Martinsville will be penalized. The post NASCAR Cleverly Banned Ross Chastain’s ‘Hail Melon’ in a Flurry of Other Announcements appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Autoweek.com
How the 'Cat in the Hat' Took Not-So-Straight Line to NASCAR Hall of Fame
In 1971, Jack Roush partnered with Wayne Gapp to compete in major-league drag racing, even winning a Pro Stock title in the National Hot Rod Association. In 1984, Roush jumped into road racing. He was a quick success in both Sports Car Club of America and International Motor Sports Association series, scoring with drivers Tommy Kendall, Scott Pruett and Willy T. Ribbs.
3 NASCAR Cup Series Teams That Could Make a Trackhouse Racing-Style Splash in 2023
A look at three NASCAR teams that could have a breakout Cup Series season in 2023. The post 3 NASCAR Cup Series Teams That Could Make a Trackhouse Racing-Style Splash in 2023 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
