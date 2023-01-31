Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ManchesterTed RiversManchester, NH
Manchester's Tirrel House to Open as Women's Shelter After Council ApprovalTed RiversManchester, NH
Manchester homeless eviction rips families apart and ignores viable alternativesEdy ZooManchester, NH
Rumford School's Determined Comeback from Devastating Roof DamageRachel PerkinsRumford, ME
Related
Woman sues adoptive parents, claiming they kept her in dungeon
A 19-year-old woman who said her adoptive parents kept her in a dungeon and enslaved her in their New Hampshire home is suing the couple and the police who said they saved her.
WMUR.com
Proper training, good hiring can avoid violent police incidents, New Hampshire chiefs say
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Since the release of body cam video that shows Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols, there have been new calls for police reform across the country. In New Hampshire, some police chiefs say confident that what happened in Memphis wouldn't happen here. Nichols died three days...
Former Plaistow, N.H., Resident Pleads Guilty to Cocaine Drug Charges in Federal Court
A 42-year-old man, formerly of Plaistow, N.H., pleaded guilty this week in federal court to charges of possession with intent to distribute cocaine. New Hampshire U.S. Attorney Jane E. Young said Thursday Corey Buckley is scheduled to be sentenced on May 18 in U.S. District Court in Concord, N.H. According...
YAHOO!
Riverside nursing home staffer charged with stealing checks from relative at the home
DOVER — An East Rochester woman has been charged with fraud after allegedly stealing Social Security checks from a relative who is a resident of Riverside Rest Home. Prosecutors allege Jennifer Bryant, 47, used her job as the nursing home's billing coordinator to fraudulently bring her elderly relative's bill to zero and then spent the money on herself.
newportdispatch.com
Plaistow man pleads guilty to cocaine trafficking
CONCORD – A Plaistow, New Hampshire, man recently pled guilty in federal court to charges of possession with intent to distribute cocaine. According to court documents and statements made in court, law enforcement officers investigated leads into Corey Buckley, 42, alleged drug trafficking and ultimately obtained a federal search warrant for his Plaistow residence.
911 ‘swatting’ prank sparks heavy Groveland police response, investigation
A 911 call found to be a hoax prompted Groveland police to launch an investigation after the call resulted in a massive police presence on Marjorie Street Wednesday. Groveland police are investigating the incident as an act of “swatting,” or a “deliberate and malicious act of reporting a false crime or emergency to evoke an aggressive response (often a SWAT team) from a law enforcement agency to a target’s residence or place of work to harass and intimidate them,” as defined by the Anti-Defamation League.
WMUR.com
DCYF, New Boston police among defendants in lawsuit alleging years of failure to protect girl
NEW BOSTON, N.H. — The New Hampshire Division for Children, Youth and Families and the New Boston Police Department are among two dozen defendants named in a lawsuit filed by a woman who said she was kept in a basement and abused for years. The lawsuit alleges systemic failures...
Hoax Swatting Call Sends At Least 6 Police Departments To Groveland Home
A phony call confessing to a violent act, and threatening to harm first responders, led to the unnecessary evacuation of multiple Groveland residences and the gathering of multiple police departments, officials say. The person behind the fake 911 call, made on Wednesday, Feb 1 around 8:45 p.m.…
New Hampshire still challenged by youth center abuse scandal
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Six years have passed since David Meehan told police he was brutally beaten and raped as a child at New Hampshire’s youth detention center. It’s been three years since he sued the state and almost two years since a broad criminal investigation produced any arrests. Trial dates are months, if not years, in the future.
Four Mass. police officers suspended by state police licensing agency
The state agency tasked with regulating law enforcement in Massachusetts announced Wednesday that it suspended the policing licenses of four more officers from Boston, Salem, and Lawrence, bringing the total number of law enforcement agents who have been removed from service to 19. The Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training...
WMUR.com
Logan Clegg case affidavit: Signal from Concord man's cellphone led police to bodies in April 2022
VIDEO: An affidavit shows Stephen Reid's cellphone remains unaccounted for, even now, months after the killings -- and despite the coordinates leading to the discovery of the bodies. Read the full story.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for theft, resisting arrest in Nashua
NASHUA — A 24-year-old man was arrested in Nashua on Wednesday. Police say they arrested Manuel Leandro Bedoya-Parra, for the offense of theft by unauthorized taking. The value of the items stolen is estimated to be more than $1,500. Bedoya-Parra was also charged with one count of resisting arrest...
thelocalne.ws
Ipswich, Rowley police among departments that responded to Groveland “swatting”
GROVELAND 一 A hoax call about a violent incident that led to a large police response is now being investigated as a “swatting” incident. Police from Ipswich, Rowley, Topsfield and Haverhill were among those who responded to the initial call Wednesday, February 1. Groveland Chief Jeffrey Gillen...
WPFO
Massachusetts women accused of trying to distribute more than a pound of fentanyl in Maine
BANGOR (WGME) -- Police say two Massachusetts women were arrested Thursday night while trying to distribute 1.4 pounds of the deadly drug fentanyl in Bangor. The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency says this seizure comes on the heels of a report that 2022 marked the deadliest year in Maine’s history for fentanyl-related overdose deaths.
thepulseofnh.com
Salem Resident Pleaded Guilty To Fraud
A 62-year-old Salem man awaits sentencing in May after pleading guilty to fraud. The U.S. Attorney’s office says Michael Rosa defrauded New Hampshire Employment Security in 2020. Prosecutors say Rosa told employees at companies he controlled in Plaistow to file for unemployment while they continued to work. As a result, the state paid out nearly 50-thousand-dollars in fraudulent benefits. A co-defendant who pleaded guilty last year, will be sentenced in February.
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: Man held hostage for four days before anyone notices
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
WMUR.com
Substance that prompted evacuation of federal building in Concord not hazardous, FBI says
CONCORD, N.H. — The federal building and courthouse in Concord was evacuated about 8 a.m. Tuesday because of a possible hazardous substance. The incident involved an unattended item with an unknown substance that warranted a hazardous materials response "in an abundance of caution," according to the FBI. Multiple agencies,...
manchesterinklink.com
Murder victim punched accused killer prior to being shot eight times, mother says
MANCHESTER, NH – The victim of a shooting early Saturday morning outside the Goat Bar and Grill was shot eight times in the torso, according to his mother. Michelle Pouliot Bilodeau and other family members spoke with reporters Monday morning in the lobby of the Hillsborough County Superior Court North while waiting for the expected arraignment of John Delee, 22, of Salem, accused of killing her son, Timothy Pouliot, 24.
17-year-old Adrian Isabel charged with murder in Methuen shooting
METHUEN – Seventeen-year-old Adrian Isabel has been charged with murder following a weekend Methuen murder.Isabel allegedly fatally shot 31-year-old Carlos Bello early Sunday morning. He is now charged with murder.The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Haverhill Street.A short time later, police learned a man with a gunshot wound had arrived at Lawrence General Hospital. Bello was identified as the shooting victim, and he later died at the hospital.Isabel turned himself into police on Tuesday."I commend the diligent work of State Police detectives assigned to our office, as well as the Methuen Police, who worked relentlessly to solve this crime," Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker said. "We hope this brings some comfort to Carlos's family and friends."
whdh.com
Police: NH State Trooper, passenger injured after drunk driver crashes into cruiser
HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire State Trooper and a passenger were injured Wednesday night after a drunk driver crashed into the back of the cruiser they were in, according to police. The Trooper was investigating a crash in Hooksett when police say a driver of a truck crashed...
