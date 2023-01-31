Whataburger set to locate on East Meighan; city to offer tax incentives

Whataburger is coming to Gadsden.

The City Council during its precouncil meeting on Tuesday discussed, and next week will consider, a measure authorizing Mayor Craig Ford to enter an economic development agreement with MWB Restaurants LLC to locate a Whataburger at 563 E. Meighan Blvd.

That is in the vacant space between two other restaurants, Kentucky Fried Chicken/Taco Bell and Captain D’s.

As an incentive, MWB would receive a rebate of 2% of sales taxes for six years from opening day, or $515,000, whichever comes first.

According to council members, MWB plans a $4 million investment in constructing the location.

Mayor Craig Ford said city officials have been working with the developer for the last couple of months. “This is a great project over there next to Captain D’s that will help develop the backside of that area,” Ford said.

Part of the project includes the use of tax increment financing funds to create a left-turn lane and a right-hand deceleration lane into the site, employing current rights of way.

TIF funds use existing tax revenue from increased property values in an area to make improvements, and are limited to funds generated from that specific area. In this case, according to council members, it would be sales taxes from Coosa Town Center and River Trace Shopping Center across Meighan Boulevard.

And while safety of those entering and leaving the restaurant is a prime driver for the roadway improvements, council member Jason Wilson noted that it would also help open the area up for further development. The space is 7 acres and Whataburger will need only an acre or so.

Whataburger was founded in 1950 in Corpus Christi, Texas, and currently is based in San Antonio. It has more than 900 restaurants in 14 states, while its and has expanded to more than 900 restaurants, employs more than 50,000 people and serves some 60 million customers a year, according to its website. Its revenues top $2 billion annually.

Its restaurants are open 24/7, closing only on Christmas Day.

This will be the 29th Whataburger in Alabama; a location in Albertville opened Jan. 5.

“I’m excited,” said council President Kent Back. “Whataburger is a popular chain and it’s going to enhance that roadway on Meighan Boulevard. That has been an empty piece of land forever, and it’s not generating any money whatsoever.

“This is a win for our city,” he said. “$4 million is a sizable investment, and we welcome them to Gadsden.”

Back noted that sales tax money would come into the city first before being rebated to the restaurant. “That goes in line with developments we’ve done in the past,” he said. “It’s just what you do in order to attract business.”

He said he understands people will say the city needs to pursue higher-end, higher-wage jobs that will allow people support families. “We do, and Mayor Ford and his team are ardently working on those type of jobs,” he said.

However, Back pointed out the huge chunk of city revenues that comes from sales taxes generated by restaurants and the like.

“All of us up here realize these are good jobs,” he said. “They may not be the kind of jobs you’ll make $100,000 a year at, but they’re good jobs for our city, and we need to support these types of things that bring in a lot of revenue for our city and makes everything work.”