Cleveland, OH

Cavs’ Evan Mobley joins 2023 Rising Stars for All-Star Weekend

By Jordan Unger
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Cavaliers’ Evan Mobley will be joining the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars during the NBA All-Star Weekend, the NBA announced Tuesday.

Mobley has played in 50 games this year, averaging career highs in points (15.2), rebounds (8.9), assists (2.7) and field goal percentage (.554), to go along with 1.34 blocks in 34.1 minutes per contest.

According to the Cavs, no other player in NBA history has landed 1,400 points on .500 shooting or better, 800 rebounds, 200 assists and 150 blocks in the first 100 games of their career.

Mobley will participate in the Rising Stars for a second year in a row. He is one of 22 Cavs players to compete since it was started in 1994.

The mini tournament will feature four teams and three games in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 17.

