PLAINFIELD, NJ — A vehicle caught fire early Tuesday evening after striking a utility pole outside the Walgreens on Leland Avenue. The vehicle was approaching the intersection at South Avenue. Members of the Plainfield Fire Division worked to extinguish the fire, while police directed traffic. Breaking News Network alerts stated wires were down, and there was a gas leak — the smell of gas was in the air — and County Hazmat was also on the scene, with BNN noting it was for fluid containment. A PSE&G truck was seen arriving, too. TAPinto Plainfield has reached out to Fire Director Kenneth Childress for comment, and will post an update if a response is received.

PLAINFIELD, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO