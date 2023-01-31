ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

HEAVY Fire in Holmdel, Holland Road

HOLMDEL, NJ: TAPinto received a report at approximately 4:40 p.m., today of  a working fire at a home on Holland Road in Holmdel - it was soon updated to heavy fire, back up is being called in from local and county stations. This is breaking news and this article will be updated as details come in.
HOLMDEL, NJ
Morris County Sheriff's Office Seargent Wins at Weightlifting

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ - A sergeant with the Morris County Sheriff's Office last month won a weightlifting contest, according to the office. It said Sheriff’s Sergeant Adam Zeich took the "top spot" in the Jan. 10 NYPD “1000 Lb. Club” weightlifting contest which took place at NYPD Health and Fitness. "Many competitors entered the contest with Sergeant Zeich taking the top spot" said the Sheriff's Office. "He compiled a total weight moved of 1,490 pounds – 515 squat / 390 bench / 585 dead lift." The feat impressed Zeich's boss, Morris County Sheriff James Gannon. “This is an incredible accomplishment," Gannon said. "A true feat of dedication...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
94-year-old man hits barrier at Parkway’s Barnegat toll plaza

BARNEGAT – A 94-year-old man lost control of his car and crashed into the concrete divider at a Garden State Plaza toll plaza Thursday afternoon. New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said Mario Medici of Howell rode up onto the barrier in one of the E-ZPass lanes at the southbound Barnegat toll plaza around 3:10 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
Crash With Injuries Reported On Route 35 In Eatontown.

There was a crash with injuries reported on Route 35 on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 6:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3 southbound north of Route 537 (Tinton Avenue) in Eatontown, the New Jersey Department of Transporation reported. The right lane of two lanes was shut...
EATONTOWN, NJ
NJ man accused of illegally entering Morris Co. high school

MONTVILLE, N.J. -- A New Jersey man is accused of illegally entering a high school in Morris County.Nineteen-year-old Charles Banaciski III is charged with unlicensed entry.Prosecutors and police say he was seen walking around Montville Township High School at 6:30 a.m. Thursday.When confronted by staff, Banaciski allegedly claimed to be a student and then left the school.He was arrested 20 miles away at his home in Bloomfield.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Truck Crash on Middlesex County Boulevard Early Thursday Morning

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ - Early this morning, two trucks were involved in a crash on Middlesex County Boulevard in South Brunswick Township. Police released these pictures on their Twitter page. Two people were trapped in an overturned truck, according to a tweet. The Monmouth Junction Fire Department was able to free the two victims. They were transported by South Brunswick EMS to an area hospital. Their current condition is unknown at this time.
SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
Off-duty Pemberton Township police patrolman dies following car crash

PEMBERTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) - A Pemberton Township police patrolman died following a car crash while off-duty Thursday evening.The crash happened along Jackson Road near the Atco Speedway in Waterford Township.Pemberton Township identified the patrolman as Brian Lucykanish, who, the department said, was a father and Air Force veteran.Investigators haven't released the cause of the crash, which shut down Jackson Road for several hours.At Pemberton Township's municipal building, flags were flying at half-staff, and a purple and black banner was flying outside police headquarters.Funeral arrangements for Patrolman Lucykanish haven't yet been announced.
PEMBERTON, NJ
Vehicle Strikes Utility Pole, Catches Fire in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, NJ — A vehicle caught fire early Tuesday evening after striking a utility pole outside the Walgreens on Leland Avenue. The vehicle was approaching the intersection at South Avenue. Members of the Plainfield Fire Division worked to extinguish the fire, while police directed traffic. Breaking News Network alerts stated wires were down, and there was a gas leak — the smell of gas was in the air — and County Hazmat was also on the scene, with BNN noting it was for fluid containment. A PSE&G truck was seen arriving, too. TAPinto Plainfield has reached out to Fire Director Kenneth Childress for comment, and will post an update if a response is received.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

