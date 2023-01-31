Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jenkinson’s Boardwalk Announces New Partnership with Local Bottler Liberty Coca-Cola BeveragesMarlo DelSordoPoint Pleasant Beach, NJ
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New JerseyEast Coast TravelerJersey City, NJ
Walmart is Permanently Closing a Location in Howell MillBryan DijkhuizenHowell, NJ
NJ Family Pulls Out of Goddard Pre-School in Wall Township After School Neglects Serious HazardsBridget MulroyWall Township, NJ
Eat Clean Bro: America's #1 Meal Prep Service Celebrates 10 Years StrongBridget MulroyEatontown, NJ
Related
Surf Taco Week 4 Girls Basketball Team of the Week: Manchester
Every week this Winter Surf Taco and Shore Sports Network will be teaming up to select the Shore Conference Girls Basketball Team of the Week based on its performance over the past weekend. Surf Taco Team of the Week for Week 4 is Manchester. Manchester went 2-0 last week including...
Ex-Rutgers star Geo Baker gave me a hoops lesson ... and it was kind of embarrassing
WOODBRIDGE — The rim rattled and the ball hit the gym floor with a thud as I shuffled over to collect my latest miss. Was this 11 in a row? Twelve? Amid my huffing-and-puffing and the shame of it all, I had lost count. With beads of sweat running...
Wall, February 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Wall. The Long Branch High School basketball team will have a game with Wall High School on February 02, 2023, 12:45:00. The Long Branch High School basketball team will have a game with Wall High School on February 02, 2023, 14:30:00.
2 killed in crashes on Route 9 in Freehold Township, Lacey, NJ
🔴A 35-year-old Freehold Township man was killed on Route 9 in Freehold. 🔴 A driver making a left turn on Route 9 struck Michael McCabe in Lacey Township. Two people died in crashes on Route 9 in Monmouth and Ocean counties Monday night. A pedestrian was struck by...
HEAVY Fire in Holmdel, Holland Road
HOLMDEL, NJ: TAPinto received a report at approximately 4:40 p.m., today of a working fire at a home on Holland Road in Holmdel - it was soon updated to heavy fire, back up is being called in from local and county stations. This is breaking news and this article will be updated as details come in.
Morris County Sheriff's Office Seargent Wins at Weightlifting
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ - A sergeant with the Morris County Sheriff's Office last month won a weightlifting contest, according to the office. It said Sheriff’s Sergeant Adam Zeich took the "top spot" in the Jan. 10 NYPD “1000 Lb. Club” weightlifting contest which took place at NYPD Health and Fitness. "Many competitors entered the contest with Sergeant Zeich taking the top spot" said the Sheriff's Office. "He compiled a total weight moved of 1,490 pounds – 515 squat / 390 bench / 585 dead lift." The feat impressed Zeich's boss, Morris County Sheriff James Gannon. “This is an incredible accomplishment," Gannon said. "A true feat of dedication...
94-year-old man hits barrier at Parkway’s Barnegat toll plaza
BARNEGAT – A 94-year-old man lost control of his car and crashed into the concrete divider at a Garden State Plaza toll plaza Thursday afternoon. New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said Mario Medici of Howell rode up onto the barrier in one of the E-ZPass lanes at the southbound Barnegat toll plaza around 3:10 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Thunderbolt 12: A snowy scene started the day in New Jersey; tips for the cold
News 12 New Jersey’s Lauren Due was out in Thunderbolt 12 this morning tracking the snow as the state prepares for a chilly weekend ahead.
HS 'Active Shooter' Lockdown In South Jersey Results In Arrest Of Philadelphia Woman
A 29-year-old woman from Philadelphia has been arrested in connection with a false "active shooter" report last week. On Jan. 23, Cape May County Dispatch received a phone call reporting an active shooter at the Lower Cape May Regional High School. The school was locked down. An immediate multi-agency response...
Crash With Injuries Reported On Route 35 In Eatontown.
There was a crash with injuries reported on Route 35 on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 6:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3 southbound north of Route 537 (Tinton Avenue) in Eatontown, the New Jersey Department of Transporation reported. The right lane of two lanes was shut...
Two Middletown, NJ residents save multiple lives thanks to their heroic response efforts
🚒 Thursday fire in Middletown under investigation. 🚒 Two young girls heroic efforts helped save multiple lives from the Middletown fire. 🚒 The residential fire in Middletown is under investigation. Two young women are being recognized as heroes for acting quickly to help save lives when a...
NJ man accused of illegally entering Morris Co. high school
MONTVILLE, N.J. -- A New Jersey man is accused of illegally entering a high school in Morris County.Nineteen-year-old Charles Banaciski III is charged with unlicensed entry.Prosecutors and police say he was seen walking around Montville Township High School at 6:30 a.m. Thursday.When confronted by staff, Banaciski allegedly claimed to be a student and then left the school.He was arrested 20 miles away at his home in Bloomfield.
Truck Crash on Middlesex County Boulevard Early Thursday Morning
SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ - Early this morning, two trucks were involved in a crash on Middlesex County Boulevard in South Brunswick Township. Police released these pictures on their Twitter page. Two people were trapped in an overturned truck, according to a tweet. The Monmouth Junction Fire Department was able to free the two victims. They were transported by South Brunswick EMS to an area hospital. Their current condition is unknown at this time.
Bed Bath & Beyond to close these 6 New Jersey stores
Bed Bath & Beyond will close about 150 stores nationwide after continuing struggles in their sales, and six of the stores are in New Jersey.
Finally This Popular Cookie Shop Is Opening In Ocean County, NJ
Mark your calendar and get your sweet tooth ready, because we finally have an opening date for one of New Jersey's most popular bake shops. What's even better, is that it'll be the first one to actually open up right here in Ocean County!. No longer will you have to...
Winning $50K Lottery Ticket Sold In Monmouth County
MONMOUTH COUNTY – Five lucky tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn winning the $50,000 second-tier prize. One of those five tickets were sold in Monmouth County, at Welsh Farms located at 22 Wall Street in West Long Branch. The winning numbers for...
Drivers beware! Toms River, NJ is lowering the speed limit
🔵 Toms River Council set to vote on lowering speed limit on well-traveled road. 🔵 Cedar Grove Elementary School on the road where speed limit is being lowered. 🔵 The ordinance lowering speed limit in Toms River is on agenda at upcoming council meeting. The governing body...
Hazlet fire at Jersey Thrift quickly extinguished, no injuries.
HAZLET, NJ: A small fire at a Hazlet thrift shop on Thursday was "quickly put out" according to Hazlet First Responders. Hazlet police confirmed a fire took place at Jersey Thrift on Route 36, on Thursday. The shop is at 305 Route 36. There were no injures reported.
Off-duty Pemberton Township police patrolman dies following car crash
PEMBERTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) - A Pemberton Township police patrolman died following a car crash while off-duty Thursday evening.The crash happened along Jackson Road near the Atco Speedway in Waterford Township.Pemberton Township identified the patrolman as Brian Lucykanish, who, the department said, was a father and Air Force veteran.Investigators haven't released the cause of the crash, which shut down Jackson Road for several hours.At Pemberton Township's municipal building, flags were flying at half-staff, and a purple and black banner was flying outside police headquarters.Funeral arrangements for Patrolman Lucykanish haven't yet been announced.
Vehicle Strikes Utility Pole, Catches Fire in Plainfield
PLAINFIELD, NJ — A vehicle caught fire early Tuesday evening after striking a utility pole outside the Walgreens on Leland Avenue. The vehicle was approaching the intersection at South Avenue. Members of the Plainfield Fire Division worked to extinguish the fire, while police directed traffic. Breaking News Network alerts stated wires were down, and there was a gas leak — the smell of gas was in the air — and County Hazmat was also on the scene, with BNN noting it was for fluid containment. A PSE&G truck was seen arriving, too. TAPinto Plainfield has reached out to Fire Director Kenneth Childress for comment, and will post an update if a response is received.
94.3 The Point
Toms River, NJ
20K+
Followers
23K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0