Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned Oklahoma Town is Considered One of the Most Contaminated Sites in the CountryTravel MavenPicher, OK
Some general stores in the Midwest are still operating and the oldest one in the U.S. was open for over 200 yearsCJ CoombsCaledonia, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
This Missouri Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Coolest in the CountryTravel MavenCarthage, MO
Related
Pittsburg police find over 10 pounds of marijuana, cocaine during traffic stop
A Pittsburg man was arrested Thursday after police say they found marijuana and other drugs during a traffic stop.
fortscott.biz
Corbin Sheldon Arrested for Arson On Feb. 2
Yesterday, Thursday, February 2, 2023 at 1:32 am, officers from the Fort Scott Police Department along with personnel from the Fort Scott Fire Department, responded to a house fire in the 900 block of S Osbun, Fort Scott, Kansas. Due to the suspicious circumstances of the fire, the Kansas State...
fourstateshomepage.com
FBI not releasing details of casino shooting
WYANDOTTE, Okla. – Details on Thursday’s police shooting at the River Bend Casino parking may be scarce or slow to come out as the investigation continues. The River Bend Casino parking lot shooting was turned over to the FBI because the casino is on tribal land. Typically the FBI seldom releases information during an investigation.
fourstateshomepage.com
Pittsburg traffic stop turns to narcotics arrest
PITTSBURG, Kans. — Pittsburg police arrested one man on multiple drug related offenses after a traffic stop. A patrolling officer with PPD spotted a white Dodge Ram pickup roll through a red traffic light at the Broadway St. intersection Thursday afternoon and began to pull them over. After stopping...
fourstateshomepage.com
Pittsburg hit-and-run suspect caught, allegedly driving stolen vehicle
PITTSBURG, Kans. — One man is in custody following a hit-and-run pursuit in Pittsburg Thursday. Travis Duncan, 39, of Pittsburg, is in the Crawford County Jail. He’s being held on no bond — charged with DUI, fleeing from law enforcement, theft, and not reporting an accident. Just...
fourstateshomepage.com
Two arrested following high-speed chase in Newton County
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — A high-speed chase ends in Newton County, with two people in custody. Earlier this afternoon (2/2), the Newton County Sheriff’s Office received information from Joplin Police about a suspect wanted for drugs and firearm’s warrants. Sheriff’s deputies spotted the vehicle on Highway 43,...
fourstateshomepage.com
OK man’s shooting death still under investigation
JAY, Okla. – An autopsy report released on Thursday shows a Eucha man had methamphetamine and was intoxicated when he was fatally shot. Patrick Shane Anderson, 51, died Aug. 18 at a Eucha residence from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the 11-page autopsy report. The manner of death was ruled a homicide, the autopsy reports.
kggfradio.com
Officer Involved Shooting In Wyandotte
The FBI and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are investigating an officer-involved shooting at River Bend Casino in Wyandotte. The incident took place Thursday morning when a person pulled a weapon on a Wyandotte Nation police officer. The officer then shot the person. The person's condition has not been revealed. The FBI is involved because the incident took place on Indian Trust Land.
School lockdown lifted; Theft suspect arrested in Miami
MIAMI, Okla. (KOAM) - A Miami school goes into a precautionary lockdown as authorities search for a vehicle theft suspect.
Pittsburg man charged after DUI hit-and-run; police pursuit
PITTSBURG, Kan. (KOAM) - A reported hit-and-run turns into a police pursuit in Pittsburg on Thursday night.
KYTV
Sheriffs in the Ozarks say they will not enforce new ATF AR-15 pistol ruling
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The ATF has come out with its new guidelines on AR pistols with stabilizing braces. AR pistols with these stabilizing braces will have the same rules and guidelines as a short barrel rifles, meaning that if you own one, you have a few options. All of them must be completed before mid-May, 120 days after the ATF’s original announcement on January 13th.
Lawrence County Record
Mackey found guilty of Republic murder
An Aurora man was convicted of second-degree murder on Friday, Jan. 20. Shane Leon Mackey, 48, was found guilty of the murder of Racheal Sanders after a three-day bench trial in the Greene County Circuit Court. Facts in the case. The Greene County Commonwealth previously reported that on Nov. 9,...
fourstateshomepage.com
UPDATE: Person shot at River Bend Casino is out of surgery
WYANDOTTE, Okla. – The person shot by a Wyandotte Nation Tribal Police officer on Thursday morning is out of surgery and in critical condition, the FBI confirmed. The River Bend Casino parking lot shooting was turned over to the FBI. Kayla McCleery, FBI spokeswoman said the individual who was...
Fugitives from Justice, four of Cherokee County Sheriff’s Most Wanted
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Sheriff David Groves shares four priority ‘Fugitive Friday’ individuals on February 3, 2023. The individuals are all wanted on outstanding and unrelated Felony Narcotics Warrants.
fourstateshomepage.com
Body found after Noel shed fire ID’d
NOEL, Mo. — An autopsy into a mysterious death in McDonald County has provided authorities the victim’s identity, and more clues in the case. Earlier this week, firefighters with Noel FD responded to a rural shed fire where a body was found after extinguishment. Now, after an autopsy in Ozark, officials released the identity of the victim.
fourstateshomepage.com
Village of Airport Drive 2022 Crime numbers released
AIRPORT DRIVE, Mo. — Crime numbers were low for the Village of Airport Drive last year — with traffic-related issues front and center. 2022 totals from last year, show car wrecks and careless driving topped the list of complaints in the village of airport drive. And, there were just a few dozen reports for assault, burglary, and stealing.
fourstateshomepage.com
Crash claims life of Overland Park woman
BLUEJACKET, Okla. — An Overland Park woman died in a three-vehicle wreck, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. Caylee Dugger, 30, died at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation, the patrol reported. The fatality collision occurred on Thursday around 3:30 p.m. on OK 2 approximately three...
kggfradio.com
Two Arrested In Joplin For Mail Theft
Two Joplin residents are being charged with stealing mail. JPD says 27-year-old Emily Sturgis and 30-year-old Aaron Blake have stolen mail from more than 170 victims in the Joplin area. The investigation led authorities to a hotel room east of Duenweg where both Sturgis and Blake stayed. During the search, opened mail that contained W-2 forms was found, plus car titles, financial statements, plus checks and credit cards belonging to additional Jasper County residents.
933kwto.com
Man from Carthage Accused of Driving Nearly 100 MPH, Killing One in Springfield
A man from Carthage is facing three different felony charges after crashing into another vehicle in Springfield, killing the driver. Prosecutors say 22-year-old Alan Jones is charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter, second-degree assault and tampering with physical evidence. Investigators say Jones was driving a Tesla on Glenstone Avenue near I-44...
fourstateshomepage.com
Possible explosive found in Purdy
PURDY, Mo. — Purdy Fire officials said they found an explosive device Thursday while on a call. Shortly before 5 AM Purdy Fire was dispatched to a small outside fire and were told it could possibly be a bomb. As firefighters arrived they confirmed the device, which resembled an...
Comments / 2