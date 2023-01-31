Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Escape to 5 warm-weather destinations a non-stop flight from DenverBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Alcohol most commonly abused substance in Denver, experts sayDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Preschoolers can attend immersive nature school in Highlands RanchNatasha LovatoHighlands Ranch, CO
Denver may lease Comfort Inn for homeless familiesDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Pumpkin hurling contest may return to AuroraDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Related
California doctor stabbed to death on scenic bike ride remembered by colleagues for saving 'many lives'
The Southern California doctor allegedly attacked and killed by a motorist was praised by employees at the hospital where he worked.
Firefighters extricate driver of vehicle that slammed into Altadena home
Emergency crews were forced to extricate the driver of a vehicle that slammed into a home in Altadena early Friday evening. According to Los Angeles County Fire Department, the car crashed into the home in the 2700 block of Santa Rosa Avenue at around 6:15 p.m. The driver of the car was trapped due to the crash, forcing firefighters to extricate them from inside the vehicle. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured during the incident. Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety inspectors were called to the scene to assess the structural integrity of the home, as it is said to have suffered significant damage.
California bicyclist struck by Lexus and then fatally stabbed by driver
A driver was arrested for allegedly running into a bicyclist and then fatally stabbing him on a Southern California roadway, authorities said. Vanroy Evan Smith, 39, of Long Beach was taken into custody Wednesday on suspicion of murder for the attack Wednesday in Dana Point."When deputies arrived, Smith was being detained by bystanders" before he was arrested, the Orange County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.He remained jailed without bail on Thursday. It wasn't immediately clear whether he had an attorney to speak on his behalf.Michael John Mammone, 58, was in a bike lane on the Pacific Coast Highway...
Hundreds of people are missing in Colorado
There are over 500 people missing in our state, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation's missing persons database.
California doctor cycling on scenic roadway rammed by Lexus then stabbed to death by driver: police
A Southern California doctor was killed Wednesday while cycling when a motorist attacked him, authorities said.
foxla.com
Driver charged with murder after striking, stabbing OC doctor on bicycle in Dana Point
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - A 39-year-old Long Beach man was charged Friday with murder in the killing of an Orange County doctor who officials say was struck by a vehicle then stabbed while on his bike in Dana Point. Vanroy Evan Smith also faces a sentencing enhancement for the personal...
vvng.com
Woman and infant transported by ambulance after rollover crash on I-15 in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A woman and an infant were transported by ambulance after a rollover crash on the 15 freeway. It happened at about 4:00 pm, on Thursday, February 2, 2023, between Main and Joshua Streets in Hesperia. The crash involved a large white SUV with front-end damage...
Man found not breathing inside tent in Boulder after taking fentanyl
A man was rescued after he was found not breathing inside a tent in Boulder early Wednesday morning. A woman called 911 to call for help but had a difficult time telling authorities where the tent was located. Police in Boulder conducted an extensive search and found the man's tent in a secluded area of the creek path west of 9th Street Bridge. Officers found the man unconscious and not breathing.They pulled him out of the tent and administer Narcan. Moments later the man began breathing again and coughing. He told officers that he had taken fentanyl for the first time. The man was taken to the hospital where he continues to recover.
Woman set on fire in Riverside County, suspect at large
Police are searching for a man who allegedly set a woman on fire in Riverside County on Friday. The suspect, Nicholas Norman, 38, from Beaumont, is wanted for attempted murder, according to the Beaumont Police Department. Officers were contacted by a woman who said her friend had been doused with lighter fluid and set on […]
foxla.com
Dad of 3 severely beaten after road rage incident from 110 Freeway in South LA
LOS ANGELES - A family is pleading for justice and an arrest after a road rage incident left a father of three beaten and bloody. The California Highway Patrol called the violent incident as a "road rage" encounter and pledged to continue investigations. On January 25, Sandra Tocohua said she...
Baby Sloth Born at Denver Zoo — Watch the Adorable Newborn Animal Snuggle up to Mom!
The Colorado zoo shared that the "mom and baby are healthy and thriving" after the Linne's two-toed sloth's birth on Jan. 26 New baby sloth alert! On Feb. 2, the Denver Zoo announced the arrival of a new Linne's two-toed sloth. The baby sloth was born on Jan. 26 to parents Charlotte and Elliot. The Colorado zoo shared the news in a Facebook post, which included an adorable video of the baby sloth acclimating to life at the zoo. In the clip, the little one snuggles with mom,...
Lakewood woman missing since early January found deceased
A missing Lakewood woman who was last seen in early January was found deceased on Wednesday evening.
Driver arrested after returning to scene of deadly hit-and-run in Denver
A suspect was arrested after Denver police say a man was hit and killed while walking near W 11th Avenue and Speer Boulevard in Denver on Thursday night. Denver Police department confirmed the pedestrian died in an update on Friday morning, as well as an arrest being made. According to DPD, the victim was left with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle that left the scene. DPD originally tweeted about the response at 9:41 p.m. on Thursday. In the Friday morning update, DPD confirmed the victim died at the hospital; meanwhile, the hit-and-run suspect returned to the scene and was arrested.The suspect was identified as a man, but was not immediately named. He faces a charge for Careless Driving Resulting in Death. RELATED: Denver police investigates hit-and-run incident in area of 11th Street and Speer Boulevard
KKTV
MISSING: Colorado man last seen Friday Jan. 13
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A statewide alert was issued for a missing man in Colorado on Wednesday. According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Rickey Charles Airth Jr. was last seen on Friday Jan. 13. He reportedly told his family he was going to a “gentlemen’s club” in Denver that night. According to cell phone data, he was last in the area of E. Hampden and S. Dayton.
EDITORIAL: Meth plagues Colorado’s public spaces
The next pandemic has hit Colorado, but this time it’s not a virus. It’s meth. And it’s imperiling not only its users but also the rest of the public. It seems hardly a week goes by without yet another methamphetamine-contaminated public library making the news. Four of them have closed to the public for now in the Denver metro area alone after tests uncovered meth residue in them.
Officials: Three adults found shot to death inside house in Southern California
Officials say three people were found shot to death inside a house in Montclair.
Denver restaurant gets complaints of mystery charges from around the US
A Denver restaurant owner is getting the attention of people around the country, but for all the wrong reasons.
Dana Point: Cyclist hit by car, stabbed by driver on PCH, identified
A Lexus driver struck a bicyclist on Pacific Coast Highway in Dana Point Wednesday afternoon, then got out and stabbed the cyclist. The driver was held by Good Samaritans until officers arrived. The cyclist died in the hospital.According to the Orange County Sheriff's Department, the incident occurred at around 3 p.m., when a white Lexus sedan hit a bicyclist riding northbound along PCH at the Crown Valley Parkway intersection.The OCSD said the cyclist was riding in the bike lane and stopped at a red light when he was struck from behind. The driver intentionally struck the cyclist, officials said.The Lexus...
Dharmesh Patel: California doctor accused of driving family off cliff seen in new mugshot after hospital stay
California doctor Dharmesh Patel, who is charged with attempted murder after allegedly driving his family off a cliff, can be seen in a new mugshot after his hospital stay.
Video captured thieves ransacking small businesses in San Bernardino County
A group of thieves was caught on camera smashing their way into small businesses in San Bernardino County. Surveillance video shows at least six suspects targeting stores at the Brookside Plaza in Redlands early Monday morning. The brazen thefts have left local shop owners on edge as the suspects remain at large. Around 2 a.m., […]
People
394K+
Followers
67K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 11