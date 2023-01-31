ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

tulsapeople.com

Oklahoma best sellers: Feb. 5

This week's Oklahoma best sellers are based on total number of sales at Tulsa's Magic City Books, Best of Books in Edmond, Brace Books in Ponca City, and Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City. Here are the Oklahoma bestsellers for Sunday, Feb. 5:. Fiction. “Kilometer 101” by Maxim Osipov (New...
OKLAHOMA STATE
hughescountytribune.com

Celebrating The life and Legacy of

Christian Faith Missionary Baptist Church Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Hillcrest Cemetery – Spencer, OK Temple Sons – Oklahoma City, OK. The “Oh So Beautiful” Mrs. Beverly Diane Golden-Gates was born on April 21, 1959, to Earnestine M. Wallace-Grayson and Alfred Golden in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She was the oldest of her siblings; Kenneth, Terri, Terrance, and Ali, whom she loved dearly.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Oklahoma City Thunder Host Birthday Party For Teenage Girl

The Oklahoma City Thunder threw 15 year-old, Brittany Martinez, an extra special quinceañera. All of the staff came together to set up a once in a lifetime experience for the birthday girl. The Oklahoma City Thunder are also celebrating their birthday of 15 years in Oklahoma City.
KFOR

OKCFD battles heavily engulfed SE Oklahoma City residence

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Fire Department received calls of a two-story house engulfed in flames at 901 SE 34th St. The owner of the house was the single occupant. At the time of the fire, the owner was living across the street with friends. While uninjured from the fire, the owner was transported […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
tourcounsel.com

50 Penn Place | Shopping mall in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

50 Penn Place is an upscale mixed-use complex in the inner Northwest part of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The galleria-style shopping mall and tower is located at 1900 Northwest Expressway in the Penn Square trade area immediately at I-44 and Northwest Expressway, across from Penn Square Mall near the exclusive suburb of Nichols Hills.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Larry E Lambert

Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old West

One of the more interesting things about living in Oklahoma is you can still get an Old West vibe here. Of course, the Cowboy Hall of Fame is located in Oklahoma City, and is a pretty big attraction here in Oklahoma, but what I find more interesting are the back stories of some of the old towns in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
OKC VeloCity

Jail Bond Oversight Committee announced

When Oklahoma County voters approved the $260 million bond issue to build a new county detention center in the fall of 2022, a Jail Bond Oversight Committee was included in the proposal. The committee’s role is to advise the Board of County Commissioners of Oklahoma County (BOCC) on the best, wisest and most efficient ways to build the new facility with the bond proceeds.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
Kristen Walters

Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Oklahoma

A popular restaurant chain recently announced that they would be opening another new location in Oklahoma this month. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be opening its newest Oklahoma location in Norman, according to local sources.
NORMAN, OK

