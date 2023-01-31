Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersNorman, OK
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old WestLarry E LambertOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craftRoger MarshOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadwayRoger MarshOklahoma County, OK
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Oklahoma?Ted RiversOklahoma State
Related
tulsapeople.com
Oklahoma best sellers: Feb. 5
This week's Oklahoma best sellers are based on total number of sales at Tulsa's Magic City Books, Best of Books in Edmond, Brace Books in Ponca City, and Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City. Here are the Oklahoma bestsellers for Sunday, Feb. 5:. Fiction. “Kilometer 101” by Maxim Osipov (New...
KOCO
Oklahoma City Thunder visits children at F D Moon Middle School for Black History Month
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Thunder visited children at F D Moon Middle School in celebration of Black History Month. The players and Oklahoma historian Bruce Fisher teamed up to teach the importance of preserving history. The team took a break from shooting hoops to share stories. "It...
OKC Thunder Visit FD Moon Middle School To Kick Off Black History Month
The Oklahoma City Thunder are stepping off the court and out into the community this February to celebrate Black History Month. Thunder power forward Kenrich Williams, dropped in on a black history lesson at Moon Middle School Friday to kick off the month-long celebration. Joined by local historian Bruce Fisher, they celebrated the power of youth voices.
OKC church hosting largest food, furniture distribution in its history
An Oklahoma church is teaming up with several organizations to help the community and celebrate Black History Month.
hughescountytribune.com
Celebrating The life and Legacy of
Christian Faith Missionary Baptist Church Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Hillcrest Cemetery – Spencer, OK Temple Sons – Oklahoma City, OK. The “Oh So Beautiful” Mrs. Beverly Diane Golden-Gates was born on April 21, 1959, to Earnestine M. Wallace-Grayson and Alfred Golden in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She was the oldest of her siblings; Kenneth, Terri, Terrance, and Ali, whom she loved dearly.
news9.com
Oklahoma City Thunder Host Birthday Party For Teenage Girl
The Oklahoma City Thunder threw 15 year-old, Brittany Martinez, an extra special quinceañera. All of the staff came together to set up a once in a lifetime experience for the birthday girl. The Oklahoma City Thunder are also celebrating their birthday of 15 years in Oklahoma City.
KOCO
Small Oklahoma town holds rich history as one of state’s original 'All Black' towns
BOLEY, Okla. — Oklahoma is dotted with small towns, with 700 of them having a population under 1,500 people. Not all of them are the same. Some hold a history like none other, including the town of Boley, which is one of the state’s original "All Black" towns.
Newly proposed vouchers would not fully pay for private school tuition
New proposed vouchers cannot cover the cost for many private schools around Oklahoma City metro.
OKCFD battles heavily engulfed SE Oklahoma City residence
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Fire Department received calls of a two-story house engulfed in flames at 901 SE 34th St. The owner of the house was the single occupant. At the time of the fire, the owner was living across the street with friends. While uninjured from the fire, the owner was transported […]
tourcounsel.com
50 Penn Place | Shopping mall in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
50 Penn Place is an upscale mixed-use complex in the inner Northwest part of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The galleria-style shopping mall and tower is located at 1900 Northwest Expressway in the Penn Square trade area immediately at I-44 and Northwest Expressway, across from Penn Square Mall near the exclusive suburb of Nichols Hills.
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old West
One of the more interesting things about living in Oklahoma is you can still get an Old West vibe here. Of course, the Cowboy Hall of Fame is located in Oklahoma City, and is a pretty big attraction here in Oklahoma, but what I find more interesting are the back stories of some of the old towns in Oklahoma.
OKC VeloCity
Jail Bond Oversight Committee announced
When Oklahoma County voters approved the $260 million bond issue to build a new county detention center in the fall of 2022, a Jail Bond Oversight Committee was included in the proposal. The committee’s role is to advise the Board of County Commissioners of Oklahoma County (BOCC) on the best, wisest and most efficient ways to build the new facility with the bond proceeds.
OCPD Warning Residents Of 'Romance Scam Artist'
Oklahoma City Police are issuing a warning to those looking for love after a victim in a recent case almost lost $60,000 to a romance scam artist, according to the department. Police said a way to prevent being scammed is to research your potential partner's photo to see if it's been used online before.
Local Business Will Be Featured In Grammys Gift Bag
A local chocolatier in Penn Square Mall will have her tasty treats featured in the Grammys gift bags at the show Sunday. Life is just like a box of chocolates, you never know what you're going to get. But for Tabatha Carr, owner of Good Girl Chocolate, she knows it's an assortment dedicated to a healthy lifestyle.
KOCO
Third round of winter weather coming to Oklahoma after another day of freezing rain, sleet
A second round of winter weather featuring sleet and freezing rain has been moving across Oklahoma, with the biggest impact being in southern Oklahoma and heading into the eastern part of the state. Open the video player above for coverage from the KOCO 5 First Alert Weather Team. Below was...
Oklahoma woman’s never-ending tiny home issues now fixed after months
KFOR brought you this story a couple of weeks ago about an Oklahoma woman having never ending issues after she purchased a mobile home from Tiny House Outlet of OKC.
KOCO
Third round of ice brings more slick, dangerous road conditions to Oklahoma
A third wave of winter weather brought more freezing rain and ice to Oklahoma on Thursday, causing slick road conditions throughout the state. Open the video player above for coverage from the KOCO 5 First Alert Weather Team. Below is a running blog following the winter weather conditions in Oklahoma.
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Oklahoma
A popular restaurant chain recently announced that they would be opening another new location in Oklahoma this month. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be opening its newest Oklahoma location in Norman, according to local sources.
KOCO
Oklahoma City police release dashcam, body cam showing arrest of Isiah Mitchell
OKLAHOMA CITY — After a week of calls for the video to be made public, Oklahoma City police have released dashcam and body camera footage showing the arrest of Isiah Mitchell. Mitchell was the inmate who later died after officials said he was found trying to take his own...
Wild chase ends in crash in northeast Oklahoma City
A wild chase in northeast Oklahoma City ended in a crash early Friday morning.
Comments / 0