SoftBank Q3 seen under pressure from tech weakness, Arm IPO eyed
TOKYO (Reuters) – SoftBank Group Corp’s quarterly earnings on Tuesday are set to show persistent pressure from tech valuations that have yet to recover from a global sell-off, adding to the uncertain outlook for the timing of the highly anticipated Arm listing. The Japanese tech giant’s planned listing...
Prices of some Tesla models cut in South Korea -official
SEOUL (Reuters) – Tesla Inc has cut prices of some of its car models in South Korea, a local Tesla sales official said on Friday, the second straight month the U.S. electric vehicle maker has lowered prices. The price of the basic Model 3 rear-wheel drive vehicle was listed...
China hotel, catering job openings surge on post-COVID demand recovery – survey
BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese hotels and restaurants are seeking employees amid demand recovery in the services sector after the end of Beijing’s zero-COVID protocols, with a survey by a leading recruiter showing a surge in job openings in the hospitality industry. During the first six days of work...
Euro zone business activity returned to growth in January – PMI
LONDON (Reuters) – Business activity in the euro zone bounced back to growth in January, according to a survey which suggested the bloc’s economy might again escape a contraction this quarter and that the upturn may accelerate. In the last quarter of 2022 the euro zone eked out...
The morning after the night before
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Ankur Banerjee. After the central bank triple-header (that’s the Fed, ECB and BoE) buoyed risk appetite and emboldened investor hopes of the end of the massive global tightening cycle came the Big Tech triple-header to revive worries over global economic conditions.
