Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOKI FOX 23
Salina senior center raising funds for hot meals
SALINA, Okla. — The Senior Citizens Center in Salina, OK serves hot lunches, like fried chicken, stew with cornbread, and chicken enchiladas, for $5 a plate every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The Center’s President, Joe Brown, said, “We serve probably an average of 30 meals a day. It’s a...
KOKI FOX 23
Union students prolong holiday cheer production of ‘Elf: The Musical’
TULSA, Okla. — Union Public Schools students are bringing back the Christmas spirit in February with their production of Elf: The Musical. The show will run from Feb. 9-11, curtains opening at 7 p.m. each night. “At first, I was unsettled about doing a Christmas show after the season,...
KOKI FOX 23
PJs for Preemies delivers donated clothing and joy to NICU at Hillcrest Medical Center
TULSA, Okla. — A Claremore mom is making good on her promise to deliver PJs for Preemies to Hillcrest Medical Center. Taylor Galvan delivered more than 330 items on Friday afternoon, with the majority of the clothing items going to the NICU for preemies. Galvan, who has two boys,...
KOKI FOX 23
School districts dealing with snow days as Mother Nature wreaks havoc on Green Country
TULSA, Okla. — Every school district has its own approach to dealing with inclement weather. Some offer distance learning and others are using up snow days. Chris Payne, the chief communications officer for Union Public Schools tells us classes were canceled again on Thursday out of concern. Drone video...
KOKI FOX 23
Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness announces temporary area closure
TULSA, Okla. — On certain days in February and March, portions of Turkey Mountain will be closed to the public. The River Parks Authority and Oklahoma Forestry Services (OFS) are partnering to address hazardous fuels on around 40 acres of the wilderness area. Beginning in February, OFS will be...
New Tulsa Shelter Designed To Help Women Experiencing Homelessness
Tulsa has a new facility that will help women get off the streets. It can house around 30 women and they can stay there for up to a year as they get all the help they need. It's run by Tulsa's John 3:16 Mission. The Hardesty Renew Building is designed...
KOKI FOX 23
Mental health center expands campus in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — An Oklahoma mental health center is expanding in Tulsa with the purchase of a new facility. GRAND Mental Health announced it recently bought the Skyline East I office tower, located at East Skelly Drive and South Lakewood Avenue in midtown Tulsa. GRAND said the eight-story building...
Tulsa mayor announces new plans to handle city construction projects
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum announced a new plan to reorganize city departments Thursday to change the way future projects get done.
A New Leaf helping disabled Oklahomans during winter blast
A Green Country nonprofit is making sure its clients with disabilities enjoy a snow day instead of fearing it.
KOKI FOX 23
Water outage affects Broken Arrow customers, could take hours to repair
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The City of Broken Arrow announced Friday night that crews are working to repair a large water main break near 101st and Elm. The water main break is affecting the majority of water for customers in this area, according to the city. Public Works is...
KOKI FOX 23
Claremore’s Shepherd’s Cross host winter barn sale
CLAREMORE, Okla. — For those seeking antiques, farming items or home décor, Shepherd’s Cross is hosting their annual winter barn sale from Feb. 2 - 4 in Claremore. This indoor garage sale, held near the intersection of East 450 Road and South 4200 Road, will run from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and have a wide range of appliances, furniture, housewares and other items.
KOKI FOX 23
Bixby third graders put together claymation art movie for good cause
BIXBY, Okla. — A Bixby third grade class is putting together a claymation art movie in hopes to raise money for a good cause. Third graders at Bixby Central Elementary School have been working with their art teacher to create some unique, stop-motion movies. The students have been practicing...
'Biggest road grant in OK history' given to Tulsa interchange project
More than 85 million dollars from what Pres. Biden’s administration calls a landmark bipartisan infrastructure bill is coming to Oklahoma.
KOKI FOX 23
Collinsville decorates Main Street for Valentine’s Day
COLLINSVILLE, Okla. — Businesses in Collinsville are decorated for Valentine’s Day. The decorations are part of a window decorating contest where people can vote for the best decorated business. The contest, dubbed ‘The Cupid Shoot’, was inspired by Sapulpa’s ‘Christmas Chute,’ and started as a way to introduce...
KOKI FOX 23
Animal cruelty investigation van in need of repairs, Tulsa SPCA says
TULSA, Okla. — A van used to help Tulsa’s most vulnerable cats and dogs is in need of repairs, the Tulsa SPCA said this week. The Tulsa SPCA said they have been working to get Tim Geens, their cruelty investigator, back on the road. Tim is on the...
New Cafe In Mounds Combines History With Revitalization
A new cafe in Mounds is taking an old building and making it new, while still keeping many of its original parts. The people who own Cafe 75 in Mounds bought an old building in downtown that was piled high with antiques. Now, it’s a cafe that serves hundreds of people. John Mozingo works in Mounds and stopped by the cafe to pick up his lunch. He loves seeing new businesses come to town.
KOKI FOX 23
National Register of Historic Places grants available ahead of state nominations
TULSA, Okla. — The State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) announced Wednesday that they will offer matching grants to state, local and tribal governments, as well as nonprofit organizations for the preparation of National Register of Historic Places (NRHP) nominations. The organization said in a statement that they have reserved...
tulsakids.com
Free grocery money for Tulsa kids? How to check
While it would be premature to call the pandemic over, I think we can all agree we’ve come a long way from the early days of lockdowns and virtual school that took over our lives three years ago. It’s been a wild ride to be sure, but for many families, safety net supports like the stimulus, unemployment bump, and EBT boosts helped them stay afloat during those rougher days when missed work, supply chain issues, and daily White House briefings had nerves feeling a little frayed.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa hospital hosts open job interviews
TULSA, Okla. — Saint Francis Health System will host walk-in job interviews Wednesday afternoon for several positions. Saint Francis will interview for positions in food service, housekeeping and transportation. Job applicants can visit with recruiters from 1-4 p.m. at Warren Clinic Tower at 6600 S. Yale Ave. For more...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa school board selects finalists for vacant seat
TULSA, Okla. — Two finalists were selected during an executive session at a Tulsa Public Schools’ Board of Education meeting on Thursday. The board narrowed the candidates for the District 2 seat down to Quinton Brown and Sharita Pratt. The board will likely make an appointment at its...
Comments / 0