ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOKI FOX 23

Salina senior center raising funds for hot meals

SALINA, Okla. — The Senior Citizens Center in Salina, OK serves hot lunches, like fried chicken, stew with cornbread, and chicken enchiladas, for $5 a plate every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The Center’s President, Joe Brown, said, “We serve probably an average of 30 meals a day. It’s a...
SALINA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Union students prolong holiday cheer production of ‘Elf: The Musical’

TULSA, Okla. — Union Public Schools students are bringing back the Christmas spirit in February with their production of Elf: The Musical. The show will run from Feb. 9-11, curtains opening at 7 p.m. each night. “At first, I was unsettled about doing a Christmas show after the season,...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness announces temporary area closure

TULSA, Okla. — On certain days in February and March, portions of Turkey Mountain will be closed to the public. The River Parks Authority and Oklahoma Forestry Services (OFS) are partnering to address hazardous fuels on around 40 acres of the wilderness area. Beginning in February, OFS will be...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Mental health center expands campus in midtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — An Oklahoma mental health center is expanding in Tulsa with the purchase of a new facility. GRAND Mental Health announced it recently bought the Skyline East I office tower, located at East Skelly Drive and South Lakewood Avenue in midtown Tulsa. GRAND said the eight-story building...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Claremore’s Shepherd’s Cross host winter barn sale

CLAREMORE, Okla. — For those seeking antiques, farming items or home décor, Shepherd’s Cross is hosting their annual winter barn sale from Feb. 2 - 4 in Claremore. This indoor garage sale, held near the intersection of East 450 Road and South 4200 Road, will run from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and have a wide range of appliances, furniture, housewares and other items.
CLAREMORE, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Bixby third graders put together claymation art movie for good cause

BIXBY, Okla. — A Bixby third grade class is putting together a claymation art movie in hopes to raise money for a good cause. Third graders at Bixby Central Elementary School have been working with their art teacher to create some unique, stop-motion movies. The students have been practicing...
BIXBY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Collinsville decorates Main Street for Valentine’s Day

COLLINSVILLE, Okla. — Businesses in Collinsville are decorated for Valentine’s Day. The decorations are part of a window decorating contest where people can vote for the best decorated business. The contest, dubbed ‘The Cupid Shoot’, was inspired by Sapulpa’s ‘Christmas Chute,’ and started as a way to introduce...
COLLINSVILLE, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

New Cafe In Mounds Combines History With Revitalization

A new cafe in Mounds is taking an old building and making it new, while still keeping many of its original parts. The people who own Cafe 75 in Mounds bought an old building in downtown that was piled high with antiques. Now, it’s a cafe that serves hundreds of people. John Mozingo works in Mounds and stopped by the cafe to pick up his lunch. He loves seeing new businesses come to town.
MOUNDS, OK
KOKI FOX 23

National Register of Historic Places grants available ahead of state nominations

TULSA, Okla. — The State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) announced Wednesday that they will offer matching grants to state, local and tribal governments, as well as nonprofit organizations for the preparation of National Register of Historic Places (NRHP) nominations. The organization said in a statement that they have reserved...
TULSA, OK
tulsakids.com

Free grocery money for Tulsa kids? How to check

While it would be premature to call the pandemic over, I think we can all agree we’ve come a long way from the early days of lockdowns and virtual school that took over our lives three years ago. It’s been a wild ride to be sure, but for many families, safety net supports like the stimulus, unemployment bump, and EBT boosts helped them stay afloat during those rougher days when missed work, supply chain issues, and daily White House briefings had nerves feeling a little frayed.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa hospital hosts open job interviews

TULSA, Okla. — Saint Francis Health System will host walk-in job interviews Wednesday afternoon for several positions. Saint Francis will interview for positions in food service, housekeeping and transportation. Job applicants can visit with recruiters from 1-4 p.m. at Warren Clinic Tower at 6600 S. Yale Ave. For more...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa school board selects finalists for vacant seat

TULSA, Okla. — Two finalists were selected during an executive session at a Tulsa Public Schools’ Board of Education meeting on Thursday. The board narrowed the candidates for the District 2 seat down to Quinton Brown and Sharita Pratt. The board will likely make an appointment at its...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy