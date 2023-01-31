Read full article on original website
Arkansas woman caught with gun, drugs and cash in Semmes, arrested: Police
SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Semmes Police Department said they arrested an Arkansas woman who was caught with a gun, methamphetamines and cash during a traffic stop in Semmes on Jan. 17, according to a release. 33-year-old Kayla Renee Lott-Minix of Arkansas, was charged with trafficking methamphetamines, possession of marijuana first degree and possession of […]
Mount Airy News
Police reports
• Multiple vehicles have been broken into at a local health-care facility, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. This occurred last Friday in the parking lot of Northern Family Medicine on North Pointe Boulevard, targeting vehicles owned by employees there. Included were the Jeep Wrangler of Steven Ryan Martin...
Man found with 69 grams of methamphetamine during arrest
A Decatur man was charged with trafficking methamphetamine after the substance was found on his person during his arrest, according to law enforcement officials.
Ohio man facing extradition from Fayette County for ‘dangerous drug’ warrants
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – An Ohio man is facing extradition from Fayette County after trashing drug paraphernalia and running from Deputies. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, deputies received a call for a welfare check on two unconscious men inside a car parked in a private […]
Mays Landing man to stay jailed after parole officer found guns in home
A Mays Landing man who was on parole for an armed robbery will stayed jailed after his parole officer found guns in the house while doing a routine check. Jullius Bechard, now 27, had been released from prison about seven months when his parole officer allegedly noticed a gun in the home Nov. 9, 2020, according to the charges.
95.3 MNC
Indiana State Police seize 10 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop
Indiana State Police seized ten pounds of marijuana that was headed to Massachusetts from California in a traffic stop on the Indiana Toll Road. It happened on Monday morning, Jan. 30, in Steuben County. The two men inside the Mercedes SUV told the trooper they were headed to Massachusetts from...
Mercer County Sheriff’s Office returns female fugitive to Ohio from North Carolina
Fugitive from Ohio brought back to Mercer County to answer multiple-count indictment
WITN
N.C. leader of Pagan Motorcycle Club to be sentenced
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The leader of a motorcycle gang here in our state will be sentenced Friday after being convicted of several charges. On Friday morning, U.S. Attorney Michael Easley and representatives of the ATF and Raleigh Police Dept. are expected to sentence Christopher Lamar Baker for his convictions of drug trafficking, money laundering, and firearm charges.
WBTV
Caught on Camera: Surveillance camera doesn’t deter catalytic converter theft
CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - The fact that there was a surveillance camera pointed directly at them didn’t deter the three thieves for a second. At noon on a Saturday, three men rushed out of a van and sawed two catalytic converters off a truck. They were fleeing the scene just four minutes after they got to work.
Mount Airy News
Mount Airy man jailed in Stuart shooting
STUART, Va. — A Mount Airy man was being held in the Surry County Jail this week after a shooting in Patrick County, according to authorities. Keith Samuel Gunter, 59, who has been listed with an address on McBride Road, is charged with firing a gun into an occupied dwelling stemming from an incident last Thursday in Stuart, the Patrick County seat, located about 30 miles from Mount Airy.
mykdkd.com
Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol
On Saturday, January 28, 2023 a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by Javen W Wolford , age 18 of Independence, MO was westbound on M 7. Vehicle 1 ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, returned to the roadway and overturned coming to rest on its top. The crash was assisted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Department. The driver was transported to Cass Medical Center by Garden City EMS with moderate injuries.
North Carolina Charter Boat Captain Flees into Woods after Firing Shots at Deputies
On the evening of February 1st, a North Carolina charter boat captain fired shots at deputies before fleeing into the woods. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of law enforcement and the community, as well as the behavior of the captain.
Four Suspects Arrested on Drug Charges in Louisiana After Undercover Drug Operations
Four Suspects Arrested on Drug Charges in Louisiana After Undercover Drug Operations. Union Parish, Louisiana – Four suspects from Louisiana have been arrested on various drug charges after recent undercover drug operations in Union Parish. Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates and the Narcotics Division of the Union Parish Sheriff’s...
lakercountry.com
Seven KSP traffic safety checkpoints locally
Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park Road, KY 80 East and...
Mississippi agents seize 240 pound of marijuana, arrest four in million-dollar drug bust
Mississippi agencies seized more than 240 pounds of marijuana, valued at $1 million, and arrested four people in a Hinds County drug bust. On Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at approx. 7 p.m., the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division with the assistance of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force executed a search warrant on a residence in the 5000 block of Manhattan Rd.
WRAL
Fentanyl seized in Carolinas increased 15000% in two years, federal data shows
At least 2,500 North Carolinians died from fentanyl overdoses last year, according to the latest state data out this month. The data is only through September of 2022 as the state's Department of Health and Human Services is still processing information for last year so it is likely this number will climb even higher.
Executions for Texas Panhandle men scheduled by Texas Department of Criminal Justice
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The executions of two men with Texas Panhandle ties have officially been scheduled, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s website. The execution of 54-year-old John Balentine is scheduled for Feb. 8, according to the website. Balentine has been in custody for more than 23 years after being convicted of […]
Mount Airy News
More stores fined for pricing errors – but is it enough?
With word from Raleigh that more stores have been fined for price-scanning errors — including three in Surry — the question is, are the penalties imposed sufficient to stop the practice that’s costing consumers?. “That’s a good question,” Manager Chad Parker of the N.C. Department of Agriculture...
WBTV
Chinese spy balloon floating over U.S. headed toward North Carolina
No injuries reported after helicopter hard landing at Gaston Co. airport. Investigators said the 'hard landing' happened on Friday afternoon, and did not result in any injuries. Charlotte Fraternal Order of Police calls out low bond for repeat offender. Updated: 7 hours ago. Since 2020, Demont Forte has been in...
First inmate captured after five escaped from Missouri jail
One of five Missouri jail inmates who escaped this week through the building’s ventilation and plumbing system has been recaptured, the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department said Friday. Michael Wilkins was arrested in Poplar Bluff, which is around 70 miles south of the Farmington detention center they escaped...
