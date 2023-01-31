ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Airy, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Arkansas woman caught with gun, drugs and cash in Semmes, arrested: Police

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Semmes Police Department said they arrested an Arkansas woman who was caught with a gun, methamphetamines and cash during a traffic stop in Semmes on Jan. 17, according to a release. 33-year-old Kayla Renee Lott-Minix of Arkansas, was charged with trafficking methamphetamines, possession of marijuana first degree and possession of […]
SEMMES, AL
Mount Airy News

Police reports

• Multiple vehicles have been broken into at a local health-care facility, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. This occurred last Friday in the parking lot of Northern Family Medicine on North Pointe Boulevard, targeting vehicles owned by employees there. Included were the Jeep Wrangler of Steven Ryan Martin...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
WITN

N.C. leader of Pagan Motorcycle Club to be sentenced

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The leader of a motorcycle gang here in our state will be sentenced Friday after being convicted of several charges. On Friday morning, U.S. Attorney Michael Easley and representatives of the ATF and Raleigh Police Dept. are expected to sentence Christopher Lamar Baker for his convictions of drug trafficking, money laundering, and firearm charges.
RALEIGH, NC
Mount Airy News

Mount Airy man jailed in Stuart shooting

STUART, Va. — A Mount Airy man was being held in the Surry County Jail this week after a shooting in Patrick County, according to authorities. Keith Samuel Gunter, 59, who has been listed with an address on McBride Road, is charged with firing a gun into an occupied dwelling stemming from an incident last Thursday in Stuart, the Patrick County seat, located about 30 miles from Mount Airy.
STUART, VA
mykdkd.com

Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol

On Saturday, January 28, 2023 a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by Javen W Wolford , age 18 of Independence, MO was westbound on M 7. Vehicle 1 ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, returned to the roadway and overturned coming to rest on its top. The crash was assisted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Department. The driver was transported to Cass Medical Center by Garden City EMS with moderate injuries.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
lakercountry.com

Seven KSP traffic safety checkpoints locally

Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park Road, KY 80 East and...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi agents seize 240 pound of marijuana, arrest four in million-dollar drug bust

Mississippi agencies seized more than 240 pounds of marijuana, valued at $1 million, and arrested four people in a Hinds County drug bust. On Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at approx. 7 p.m., the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division with the assistance of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force executed a search warrant on a residence in the 5000 block of Manhattan Rd.
HINDS COUNTY, MS
Mount Airy News

More stores fined for pricing errors – but is it enough?

With word from Raleigh that more stores have been fined for price-scanning errors — including three in Surry — the question is, are the penalties imposed sufficient to stop the practice that’s costing consumers?. “That’s a good question,” Manager Chad Parker of the N.C. Department of Agriculture...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
NBC News

First inmate captured after five escaped from Missouri jail

One of five Missouri jail inmates who escaped this week through the building’s ventilation and plumbing system has been recaptured, the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department said Friday. Michael Wilkins was arrested in Poplar Bluff, which is around 70 miles south of the Farmington detention center they escaped...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy