On Tuesday, Sound Transit officially adopted the $1 fare for ORCA LIFT riders. Starting March 1, 2023, ORCA LIFT riders will only have to pay $1 for transportation. “A person’s income should never be a barrier to traveling and accessing opportunities,” said Dow Constantine, Sound Transit Board Chair and King County Executive. “By formally adopting the $1 ORCA LIFT fare, we continue to reduce cost burdens for transit-dependent riders. This change helps individual riders while contributing to healthier and stronger communities.” ORCA LIFT cards are available to qualifying low-income households, seniors, and those with disabilities. See if you qualify here.

KING COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO