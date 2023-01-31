Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Brings Back Midnight
My Hero Academia has said goodbye to many of the heroes and villains in the series thanks to the events of the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc in the first half of the anime's sixth season, and one awesome cosplay has brought back Midnight to the spotlight to help celebrate her time in the series! There were a few notable heroes that lost their lives during the course of the war, but the biggest undoubtedly was Midnight as she used her final moments to give Momo Yaoyorozu and the other hero students one last task before she was taken down by the heroes.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s newest sci-fi blockbuster puts the apocalypse on hold by instantly seizing the #1 spot
Virtually any Netflix original that boasts plenty of stylish action and CGI-driven spectacle is destined to make a splash on the platform’s viewership charts, so it’s not exactly a shock to discover that Yeon Sang-ho’s JUNG_E has instantly become the number one most-watched movie on the platform.
ComicBook
Xbox 360 Classic Can Now Be Downloaded for Free
A classic Xbox 360 game can now be downloaded, for free, via Xbox Live Gold. As a backward-compatible game, this offer extends to any Xbox Live Gold subscriber on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X. The game is not available as part of Games With Gold, or at least not really. The game is part of Games With Gold if you live in Argentina. If you don't live in Argentina, it's a bonus free game that anyone can download by making an account with the region, which anybody can do. The game in question is Ikaruga.
IGN
Xbox 360 Marketplace to Lose 40 Titles; Microsoft Is Offering Massive Discounts on All Things Anime as Part of Xbox Anime Month
Xbox has unveiled a list of 40 titles, which will no longer be part of the Xbox 360 marketplace in India. According to a new Xbox support page, these titles will be removed from the store from Tuesday, February 7, 2023. Once the deadline day passes, players won't be able to purchase them from the Xbox marketplace. However, players can continue to download and play them, if they buy these games before February 7. The list of games removed from the Xbox 360 include:
wegotthiscovered.com
We officially live in a world where ‘Star Wars’ supporters are defending ‘I hate sand’ as a good line
“I don’t like sand. It’s coarse, and rough, and irritating, and it gets everywhere. Not like here. Here everything is soft, and smooth.”. This bit of dialogue is about as infamous as any our favorite galaxy far, far away has ever seen, and let’s be honest — it ain’t Shakespeare. Uttered by Anakin Skywalker in Attack of the Clones, for more than two decades, Star Wars fans have been collectively palming their foreheads at this one.
ComicBook
New Nintendo Report Hints at Plans for 2023 Switch Lineup
A new report tied to Nintendo has shed additional light on what the Japanese gaming company might have in store for 2023. At this point in time, Nintendo has a pretty solid slate of games poised to come to Switch before the end of the year. Some of these games include The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Pikmin 4, and Kirby's Return to Dreamland Deluxe. And while most of these titles will surely be a hit with Nintendo fans, it sounds like expectations should be lowered when it comes to the rest of the first-party lineup this year.
tryhardguides.com
Pixel Piece Update 1 Countdown – Release Time & Date
Roblox Pixel Piece is a popular One Piece themed game that has released onto the platform. In this experience, you can sail the seas and visit the various islands that populate the region. As you do, you will be confronted with grueling challenges, enemies, raids, and dungeons to defeat! To help you on your adventure, make sure to locate powerful devil fruit that will give you mysterious powers. If you’re eagerly await the first major update for the game, we’ve got a countdown ticking down until the launch!
tryhardguides.com
Monster Hunter Digital Event reveals upcoming gear, elder dragons, and events
The Monster Hunter Digital Event for Sunbreak has aired, revealing several events and content coming to the game in the next Free Title Update 4 on February 7. This Title Update brings Velkhana, ice-themed gear, Valstrax, increased Anomaly Investigations, new challenges, events, and rewards. Details from the Digital Event were...
tryhardguides.com
Dying Light 2 Stay Human Update #2 (1.9.0): Fixed menu shakes and audio issues
Dying Light 2 Stay Human Update #2 (1.9.0) is live. This update is quite extensive and brings several improvements, updates, bug fixes, UI adjustments, and more to the game. With these updates, the issues players have been experiencing should be resolved regarding world textures, geographical issues, audio issues, and menu shakes.
tryhardguides.com
PlayStation announces BROK the InvestiGator port and release date
BROK the InvestiGator, a beat ’em up RPG adventure from indie developer and publisher COWCAT, has just revealed that it will be released on PlayStation on March 1st, 2023. The game originally launched in 2022, and it is available on PC now. However, BROK the InvestiGator is also expected to be ported to other platforms sometime this year, according to COWCAT’s official website.
tryhardguides.com
Naraka: Bladepoint February update brings new level, hero, and more
Naraka: Bladepoint is set to roll out this month’s update on February 2nd, delivering exciting new content such as a new level, hero, mode, and more, along with various bug fixes and balance changes. In preparation for the February update, the servers of Naraka: Bladepoint will be unavailable from February 1st, 2023 at 23:00 (UTC) until February 2nd, 2023 at 03:00 (UTC) for maintenance.
geekysweetie.com
Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chronicles Heading West For The First Time Bringing The Second and Third Rhapsody Games To English Speaking Fans For The First Time In Summer 2023 on Nintendo Switch, PS5, and PC.
Affiliate links within this post may be commissionable. Rhapsody a musical adventure is one of my most beloved favorite games of the late 90s/early 2k. Hard to believe that was like 20-30 years ago, right? Even harder to believe that there are several sequels for this game, that for some reason or another, never made it to the USA, despite the relatively cult classic sleeper hit of the first title.
tryhardguides.com
Tower of Fantasy Version 2.3: New map, story, and rewards
Version 2.3 of Tower of Fantasy is officially available, bringing exciting new events and rewards. In this version, players can experience a new map, story, Simulacrum, Instance, and limited-time events. Some rewards that can be earned include red nucleus’, SSR weapon box, and dark crystals. Details of the event...
tryhardguides.com
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak trailer teases Free Title Update 4
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, the hit monster hunting RPG that recently joined PlayStation and Xbox last month, has just teased its upcoming Free Title Update 4. It will include the elder dragon Velkhana, new endgame content, new paid DLC and more. The update will roll out early next week on February 7th, 2023. Here’s the full trailer from Monster Hunter’s official YouTube channel:
Digital Trends
Wordle today: Answer and hints for February 4 (#595)
Can’t solve Wordle #595 on February 4, 2023? We have the answer to today’s Wordle puzzle right here. However, before you start guessing blindly, you might want to check out our Wordle tips for some techniques (and starting words) that could help you solve it yourself. If you’re still having trouble, check back here for the answer to today’s Wordle.
tryhardguides.com
The Great War: Western Front teases pre-orders, March release date
The Great War: Western Front, an ambitious real-time strategy game from developer Petroglyph Games and publisher Frontier Foundry, has just revealed a new pre-order trailer. The Great War: Western Front launches on March 30th, 2023, and fans can pre-order now. It will be available on Steam and the Epic Games store.
tryhardguides.com
Patch Quest trailer sets full launch release date for March 2023
Patch Quest, a roguelite with monster-taming mechanics from developer Lychee Game Labs and publisher Curve Games, has confirmed a full launch is scheduled for March 2nd, 2023. An Early Access version of the game is currently available on Steam, as well as a free playable demo that released last December. Here’s the new teaser from Curve Games’ official YouTube channel:
gamblingnews.com
Gaming Corps Brings Innovation to Blackjack with Bonus Wheel 1000
The new game is marked by the addition of a new mechanic, the Bonus Wheel Multiplier, which is among the first times that the feature has been introduced to the online gaming world. Gaming Corps sought and found inspiration for its new product in the land-based sector. Innovating Blackjack Experience...
tryhardguides.com
LA Times Crossword February 3 2023 Answers (2/3/23)
The LA Times Crossword is a daily crossword puzzle published in the Los Angeles Times, one of the largest newspapers in the United States. It is highly regarded by crossword enthusiasts for its challenging clues and clever themes. It is a traditional-style crossword, with a grid of black and white squares, and clues in both the across and down directions. The LA Times Crossword offers a daily challenge for solvers of all levels, from beginner to expert. If you’ve had trouble with this puzzle, we have all of the answers to the LA Times Crossword published on February 3 2023.
tryhardguides.com
How to get the Kaba Scarf in Pixel Piece
Roblox Pixel Piece is an experience developed by WorldUp Studios for the platform. In this game, you will be creating a character in the world of the One Piece anime and manga. Sail the massive ocean looking for adventure as you fight through bandits and bosses. Try and locate powerful Devil Fruits that will give you abilities that you can use to slay enemies. If on your voyage you want to get some better gear, we’ll tell you how you can get yourself the Kaba Scarf!
Comments / 0