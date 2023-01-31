Read full article on original website
Alphabet misses Street estimates as ad business slips after pandemic run-up
(Reuters) -Alphabet Inc on Thursday fell short of Wall Street’s expectations for quarterly profit and revenue as the Google parent’s digital ad business struggled with an economic slowdown that has choked corporate spending and triggered mass layoffs. Shares of Alphabet, were down about 4% in after-hours trading, after...
SoftBank Q3 seen under pressure from tech weakness, Arm IPO eyed
TOKYO (Reuters) – SoftBank Group Corp’s quarterly earnings on Tuesday are set to show persistent pressure from tech valuations that have yet to recover from a global sell-off, adding to the uncertain outlook for the timing of the highly anticipated Arm listing. The Japanese tech giant’s planned listing...
Citigroup technicals indicate rally may extend even as Wall Street remains wary
(Reuters) – Citigroup Inc’s shares are approaching a potential bullish technical signal which indicates that this year’s 14% rally could continue, even as some analysts remain critical of the bank’s fundamentals. The technical signal, called a “golden cross”, forms if the stock’s 50-day moving average goes...
Gautam Adani in talks to prepay share pledges to boost confidence – Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani is in talks with lenders to prepay and release pledged shares as he seeks to restore confidence in the financial health of his conglomerate, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday. The group hasn’t faced margin calls on these pledges and is seeking the...
Tesla sales of China-made electric vehicles up 18% in January
BEIJING (Reuters) – Tesla Inc sold 66,051 China-made electric vehicles in January, data published by the China Passenger Car Association showed on Friday. That was up 18% from December, when the U.S. electric car maker sold 55,796 China-made vehicles, and 10% higher versus January last year. Tesla’s Shanghai plant...
Marketmind: Communication breakdown
(Reuters) – A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. The Fed, ECB, and BoE have spoken, and the market’s message is: We hear you, but we don’t believe you. All three raised interest rates as expected this week, said they will act...
Analysis-GSK gives few clues on plans to replenish medicine cabinet
LONDON (Reuters) – GSK chief executive Emma Walmsley on Wednesday made replenishing the drugmaker’s pipeline of vaccines and therapies her number-one priority. But analysts were disappointed she did not give more details on how she and her management team plan to find the company’s next set of blockbuster drugs.
Roche flags 2023 earnings decline on slump in COVID products
BASEL (Reuters) – Roche warned of a decline in 2023 earnings, as revenue growth from new drugs including haemophilia treatment Hemlibra and multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus would not make up for a steep demand drop for COVID treatments and diagnostic testing. Sales and core earnings per share were expected...
Euro zone business activity returned to growth in January – PMI
LONDON (Reuters) – Business activity in the euro zone bounced back to growth in January, according to a survey which suggested the bloc’s economy might again escape a contraction this quarter and that the upturn may accelerate. In the last quarter of 2022 the euro zone eked out...
DoubleLine’s Sherman eyes opportunities in real estate
LONDON (Reuters) – Jeffrey Sherman, Deputy CIO at DoubleLine, sees some “pockets” of opportunity in commercial real estate, including offices, after bond markets rallied this year. Sherman, who helps to manage almost $100 billion in assets, told Reuters in an interview on Thursday that U.S. commercial real-estate...
As Tesla ignites an EV price war, suppliers brace for Musk seeking givebacks
SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – Tesla Inc suppliers are bracing for pressure from Chief Executive Elon Musk and his team to cut their prices further after the electric car leader aggressively slashed vehicle prices in a slowing economy, industry officials who work with the automaker and its suppliers said. The...
OpenAI launches ChatGPT subscription plan for $20 per month
(Reuters) – ChatGPT owner OpenAI said on Wednesday it is launching a pilot subscription plan for its popular AI-powered chatbot, called ChatGPT Plus, for $20 per month. Subscribers will receive access to ChatGPT during peak times, faster responses and priority access to new features and improvements. (Reporting by Chavi...
