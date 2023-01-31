ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady's Next Move Reportedly Revealed

Tom Brady is retired from the NFL, and fans are wondering what his next move will be. According to TMZ, Brady is going to enjoy his "first true break from football in a long time" and won't rush into his new job, which is being an NFL analyst for Fox Sports. Brady will reportedly spend the next few months with his kids. He's splitting time with his children in Miami and New York and is looking forward to spending time with them. Brady and his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen share two kids — Benjamin, 13 and Vivian 10. Brady also has a 15-year-old son named Jack who he has with ex Bridget Moynahan. Jack plays high school football, and Brady flies private to watch him play every week.
Tom Brady lashes out in expletive-filled rant after Gisele Bündchen divorce

Tom Brady still has a lot of emotions to unpack as he decides what to do with his football career, which cost him his marriage to Gisele Bündchen. During Monday’s episode of the “Let’s Go!” SiriusXM podcast, Jim Gray asked the NFL player about his retirement plans after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers failed to make it to the playoffs over the weekend. “Tom, you’re leaving everybody guessing,” Gray noted. “You said you’ll take your time. Do you have any type of a timetable as to what you might want to do regarding your football career?” However, the famous quarterback didn’t appreciate being put...
Bill Belichick Shares 'Ultimate' Reaction to Tom Brady Retirement News

The Tom Brady era in the NFL has come to an end as he announced his retirement Wednesday morning. The 45-year-old quarterback played in the league for 23 seasons, and 20 of the years were with the New England Patriots. When Brady made the announcement, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick shared his reaction.
Bills Make Coaching Staff Move; Will We See More?

We are almost two weeks removed from the end of the Buffalo Bills’ season, but yet we’ve only seen one coaching change. After another tough playoff loss and a big offseason in store, will we see more changes in the coming weeks?. The Bills lost in the playoffs...
Super Bowl Champion Head Coach Returns to NFL, Joins AFC Team

A former NFL head coach who won a Super Bowl is back in the NFL. According to ESPN, the Denver Broncos agreed to a trade with the New Orleans Saints to make Sean Payton the 19th head coach in franchise history. The Saints will receive a 2023 first-round draft pick (No. 29 overall) and a 2024 second-round pick for Payton and the Saints' 2024 third-round selection. The Broncos are expected to sign Payton to a new contract where he will make between $17 million and $20 million per year, according to Mike Klis of 9News.com.
Mike Francesa concedes infamous Yankee Stadium bathroom debate to Chris Russo

Remember where you were on this date in history: Mike Francesa admitted to being wrong in a debate. Francesa and Chris Russo did a “Mike and the Mad Dog” reunion on ESPN’s “First Take” on Wednesday, and host Molly Qerim brought up the infamous debate the two had about Yankee Stadium bathroom lines before George Steinbrenner’s new stadium opened. “The bottom line was Dog did not want them to knock the stadium down. George needed his luxury boxes,” Francesa said Wednesday. “They needed to have new technology. But in retrospect, he’s right. Losing the Stadium has killed the Yankees. It has killed...
New York Giants GM Joe Schoen discusses off-season plans

The New York Giants are entering a crucial offseason coming off of their most successful season in the last decade. The goal for second-year general manager Joe Schoen is to build on the team’s newfound success. Schoen recently discussed the Giants’ plans for the offseason, saying the organization is “in much better shape this year.”
Rob Gronkowski Sends Funny and Heartfelt Message to Tom Brady After Retirement News

Tom Brady has received his share of support from current and former NFL players after he announced his retirement. But one of the funniest messages came from someone who played within for a decade. Tight end Rob Gronkowski went to social media to send a message to the 45-year-old quarterback for retiring for the second time.
Aaron Rodgers Reveals if He Will Join San Francisco 49ers Next Season

With Tom Brady announcing his retirement from the NFL this week, all eyes are on Aaron Rodgers who is contemplating his NFL future. While competing at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Thursday, the 39-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback was asked if he had any news he wanted to share, specifically a trade involving him.
