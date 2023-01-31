Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Popculture
Tom Brady's Next Move Reportedly Revealed
Tom Brady is retired from the NFL, and fans are wondering what his next move will be. According to TMZ, Brady is going to enjoy his "first true break from football in a long time" and won't rush into his new job, which is being an NFL analyst for Fox Sports. Brady will reportedly spend the next few months with his kids. He's splitting time with his children in Miami and New York and is looking forward to spending time with them. Brady and his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen share two kids — Benjamin, 13 and Vivian 10. Brady also has a 15-year-old son named Jack who he has with ex Bridget Moynahan. Jack plays high school football, and Brady flies private to watch him play every week.
Beloved Bills Coach Interviewing With Another Team on Wednesday
The Buffalo Bills staff is focused on the Senior Bowl this week and the NFL Scouting Combine at the end of February. Free agency will begin in March and then the NFL Draft in late April. The Bills don't appear to be having too many coaching changes. Offensive coordinator Ken...
Tom Brady lashes out in expletive-filled rant after Gisele Bündchen divorce
Tom Brady still has a lot of emotions to unpack as he decides what to do with his football career, which cost him his marriage to Gisele Bündchen. During Monday’s episode of the “Let’s Go!” SiriusXM podcast, Jim Gray asked the NFL player about his retirement plans after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers failed to make it to the playoffs over the weekend. “Tom, you’re leaving everybody guessing,” Gray noted. “You said you’ll take your time. Do you have any type of a timetable as to what you might want to do regarding your football career?” However, the famous quarterback didn’t appreciate being put...
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, are dating, per reports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, 39; and Mallory Edens, 26, the model and daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owners Wes Edens; are dating, People magazine reported.
Popculture
Bill Belichick Shares 'Ultimate' Reaction to Tom Brady Retirement News
The Tom Brady era in the NFL has come to an end as he announced his retirement Wednesday morning. The 45-year-old quarterback played in the league for 23 seasons, and 20 of the years were with the New England Patriots. When Brady made the announcement, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick shared his reaction.
Stephen A. Smith doubts Kyrie Irving’s loyalty to any NBA team after "idiotic trade request"
Sephen A. Smith berates Kyrie Irving for latest antics with the Brooklyn Nets
Yardbarker
Bills Make Coaching Staff Move; Will We See More?
We are almost two weeks removed from the end of the Buffalo Bills’ season, but yet we’ve only seen one coaching change. After another tough playoff loss and a big offseason in store, will we see more changes in the coming weeks?. The Bills lost in the playoffs...
FanSided
Carlos Correa should be insulted by latest Mets physical update
The New York Mets did not sign Carlos Correa due to a faulty physical, but that didn’t stop them from adding Kodai Senga. Carlos Correa eventually ended up back with the Minnesota Twins after his ankle drew concerns from both the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets. Steve...
Popculture
Super Bowl Champion Head Coach Returns to NFL, Joins AFC Team
A former NFL head coach who won a Super Bowl is back in the NFL. According to ESPN, the Denver Broncos agreed to a trade with the New Orleans Saints to make Sean Payton the 19th head coach in franchise history. The Saints will receive a 2023 first-round draft pick (No. 29 overall) and a 2024 second-round pick for Payton and the Saints' 2024 third-round selection. The Broncos are expected to sign Payton to a new contract where he will make between $17 million and $20 million per year, according to Mike Klis of 9News.com.
Mike Francesa concedes infamous Yankee Stadium bathroom debate to Chris Russo
Remember where you were on this date in history: Mike Francesa admitted to being wrong in a debate. Francesa and Chris Russo did a “Mike and the Mad Dog” reunion on ESPN’s “First Take” on Wednesday, and host Molly Qerim brought up the infamous debate the two had about Yankee Stadium bathroom lines before George Steinbrenner’s new stadium opened. “The bottom line was Dog did not want them to knock the stadium down. George needed his luxury boxes,” Francesa said Wednesday. “They needed to have new technology. But in retrospect, he’s right. Losing the Stadium has killed the Yankees. It has killed...
chatsports.com
Giants 2023 NFL free agency: News, rumors, signings, analysis, more
NFL free agency 2023 doesn’t start until March 15, with the legal negotiating period starting March 13. That doesn’t mean we have to wait nearly that long to start discussing what your New York Giants will do, should do and shouldn’t do this offseason. Below, a list...
ESPN Offers ‘Bold Prediction’ For Highly Touted Yankees Prospect
The New York Yankees have five players on the top 100 MLB prospects list that ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel released earlier this week. But one Yankees prospect stands above the rest: Anthony Volpe. Volpe ranked third on McDaniel’s list, trailing only Gunnar Henderson of the Baltimore Orioles and Corbin Carroll...
NFL Draft 2023: Giants’ Daniel Jones’ new toy; Jets get QB help; Eagles reload defense in latest 1st-round mock
The rich are set to get richer. The Philadelphia Eagles are heading to the Super Bowl after beating the San Francisco 49ers, 31-7, in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game. The Eagles also own the No. 10 pick overall in the 2023 NFL Draft thanks to general manager Howie Roseman’s trade last year with the New Orleans Saints.
New York Giants GM Joe Schoen discusses off-season plans
The New York Giants are entering a crucial offseason coming off of their most successful season in the last decade. The goal for second-year general manager Joe Schoen is to build on the team’s newfound success. Schoen recently discussed the Giants’ plans for the offseason, saying the organization is “in much better shape this year.”
Popculture
Rob Gronkowski Sends Funny and Heartfelt Message to Tom Brady After Retirement News
Tom Brady has received his share of support from current and former NFL players after he announced his retirement. But one of the funniest messages came from someone who played within for a decade. Tight end Rob Gronkowski went to social media to send a message to the 45-year-old quarterback for retiring for the second time.
Popculture
Aaron Rodgers Reveals if He Will Join San Francisco 49ers Next Season
With Tom Brady announcing his retirement from the NFL this week, all eyes are on Aaron Rodgers who is contemplating his NFL future. While competing at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Thursday, the 39-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback was asked if he had any news he wanted to share, specifically a trade involving him.
Click2Houston.com
Jets HC Robert Saleh on new Texans coach DeMeco Ryans: ‘Phenomenal. Empathy. Relatability. Very, very smart. Special.’
HOUSTON – New York Jets coach Robert Saleh isn’t the least bit surprised by the meteoric rise of new Texans coach DeMeco Ryans from a star linebacker into an ultra-professional coach who thrives as a leader of men and a consummate teacher. Saleh was on the Texans’ coaching...
Everything Ben Johnson Said Following Minnesota's 90-55 Loss at Rutgers
Minnesota Head Coach Ben Johnson spoke to the media following the Gophers 35-point loss on the road to Rutgers. Here is everything Coach Johnson had to say. On the game getting out of hand for his team... Ben Johnson: "It definitely snowballed. I would have to look at the film...
Comments / 1