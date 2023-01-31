ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Julian Edelman Has Two-Word Answer For Why 2023 Patriots Will Make Playoffs

After failing to qualify for the postseason twice in the last three years, Julian Edelman is confident the New England Patriots will be back in the tournament in 2023. “Billy O’Brien,” Edelman told NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Giles on Tuesday. O’Brien is the Patriots’ new offensive coordinator...
NESN

Julian Edelman Gives Patriots Players Heads-Up About Bill O’Brien

If a Patriots player is chewed out by Bill O’Brien this summer, that doesn’t mean the individual is in the New England offensive coordinator’s dog house. Quite the contrary, in fact. Edelman helped current Patriots set expectations for O’Brien during a recent appearance on NBC Sports Boston’s...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Patriots Said About Tom Brady

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots didn't part ways on the best of terms, but there was never any doubt that Brady's first NFL team would honor him when he announced his retirement. On Wednesday, following Brady's retirement announcement, the Patriots retweeted their own congratulations message ...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Popculture

Bill Belichick Shares 'Ultimate' Reaction to Tom Brady Retirement News

The Tom Brady era in the NFL has come to an end as he announced his retirement Wednesday morning. The 45-year-old quarterback played in the league for 23 seasons, and 20 of the years were with the New England Patriots. When Brady made the announcement, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick shared his reaction.
NBC Sports

Edelman has heartfelt reaction to Tom Brady retirement announcement

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement on social media Wednesday morning, and this time, he says, it's "for good." After 23 seasons as an NFL player -- the first 20 with the New England Patriots and the last three with the Bucs -- Brady's remarkable career has finally ended.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Kraft, Belichick, release statements after Tom Brady's retirement

Exactly one year after his first retirement from the NFL, Tom Brady made it official. He's done for good. Once again, the announcement sparked a number of reactions and tributes across social media. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick joined in congratulating Brady with glowing statements about their longtime quarterback.
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Interesting Patriots Development

The New England Patriots have a plan when it comes to inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo.  Back in January, the team issued a statement saying that they had "begun negotiations for a contract extension" for him. Some pundits also thought he would be getting a new gig, such as being an ...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy