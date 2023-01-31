Read full article on original website
Julian Edelman Has Two-Word Answer For Why 2023 Patriots Will Make Playoffs
After failing to qualify for the postseason twice in the last three years, Julian Edelman is confident the New England Patriots will be back in the tournament in 2023. “Billy O’Brien,” Edelman told NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Giles on Tuesday. O’Brien is the Patriots’ new offensive coordinator...
Julian Edelman Gives Patriots Players Heads-Up About Bill O’Brien
If a Patriots player is chewed out by Bill O’Brien this summer, that doesn’t mean the individual is in the New England offensive coordinator’s dog house. Quite the contrary, in fact. Edelman helped current Patriots set expectations for O’Brien during a recent appearance on NBC Sports Boston’s...
NFL World Reacts To What Patriots Said About Tom Brady
Tom Brady and the New England Patriots didn't part ways on the best of terms, but there was never any doubt that Brady's first NFL team would honor him when he announced his retirement. On Wednesday, following Brady's retirement announcement, the Patriots retweeted their own congratulations message ...
Bill Belichick Shares 'Ultimate' Reaction to Tom Brady Retirement News
The Tom Brady era in the NFL has come to an end as he announced his retirement Wednesday morning. The 45-year-old quarterback played in the league for 23 seasons, and 20 of the years were with the New England Patriots. When Brady made the announcement, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick shared his reaction.
Edelman has heartfelt reaction to Tom Brady retirement announcement
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement on social media Wednesday morning, and this time, he says, it's "for good." After 23 seasons as an NFL player -- the first 20 with the New England Patriots and the last three with the Bucs -- Brady's remarkable career has finally ended.
Kraft, Belichick, release statements after Tom Brady's retirement
Exactly one year after his first retirement from the NFL, Tom Brady made it official. He's done for good. Once again, the announcement sparked a number of reactions and tributes across social media. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick joined in congratulating Brady with glowing statements about their longtime quarterback.
Bill Belichick reacts to Tom Brady’s retirement, explains impact QB had on him
The Tom Brady era ended four years ago in New England, but no one will forget the impact the quarterback had on the Patriots franchise or the region. That includes owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick. On Wednesday, Brady announced his retirement from the NFL after 23 historic...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Interesting Patriots Development
The New England Patriots have a plan when it comes to inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo. Back in January, the team issued a statement saying that they had "begun negotiations for a contract extension" for him. Some pundits also thought he would be getting a new gig, such as being an ...
Tom Brady reportedly considered several teams to join, but not the New England Patriots
Prior to his retirement, Tom Brady was set to become an unrestricted free agent for just the second time in
3 takeaways from Tom Brady's retirement from Patriots' perspective
Tom Brady has made the decision to retire from playing football for a second straight year, and this time, it appears to be for real. The former New England Patriots quarterback took to social media to announce his decision to retire “for good” on Wednesday. Although there was...
Patriots Insider Doesn't Think Tom Brady Will Retire With Franchise
Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL earlier this week. Of course, that decision doesn't prevent him from signing a ceremonial one-day contract. That being said, there's currently no indication that Brady will sign a one-day contract so he can retire as a member of the ...
Tedy Bruschi recalls one time Patriots players ‘had to check’ Bill Belichick
"Fix your message because we know what we're about to do." Sometimes, even Bill Belichick gets pulled off to the side to face criticism, according to former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi. Speaking on ESPN’s “Get Up,” Bruschi recalled a postgame speech from 2007 that sounded off-brand for the Patriots’ head...
