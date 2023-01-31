LaGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - On the night of February 2, around 8:26pm, officers with the LaGrange Police Department responded to the 1000 block of Houston Street. Authorities were called to Houston Street, in reference to shots fired in the vicinity. Before they could arrive, 911 informed officers of a second round of shots fired into an occupied residence,

LAGRANGE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO