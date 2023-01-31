Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Opelika-Auburn News
17-year-old juvenile arrested during investigation of shooting on Spencer Avenue
On Sunday, Auburn police responded to a shots fired call near the 600 block of Spencer Avenue. Officers said they met with a victim who reported a suspect shot into their vehicle while traveling on Spencer Avenue. A second victim told police a nearby residence was also struck with gunfire, according to the police report.
LPD searching for suspect in shooting resulting in hospitalized 17-year-old
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — On Wednesday at around 10:47 p.m., LaGrange Police Officers responded to a report about a person suffering from gunshot wounds at WellStar West Georgia Hospital. According to the LaGrange Police Department (LPD), responding officers spoke with the 17-year-old victim, who suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. The police department says the victim […]
WTVM
Auburn police searching for stolen grave maker vases from Memorial Park Cemetery
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Department asks for the public’s assistance in recovering stolen grave maker vases. According to authorities, the police department met with representatives of Memorial Park Cemetery on E. Samford Avenue regarding a theft complaint of about 86 grave marker vases stolen between Feb. 1 and 2.
WTVM
US Marshals, Muscogee County Sheriffs Office arrest two murder suspects in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriffs Office (MCSO) has arrested four murder suspects over the course of two days. Earlier today, the MCSO Drug, Gang and Fugitive Unit, alongside the US Marshals, served two felony murder arrest warrants, in Muscogee County. Anthony Schneider and Joshawn Ayala had outstanding...
Opelika man charged with Attempted Murder in early morning shooting with injuries
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – An Opelika man is facing Attempted Murder charges after a shooting sent a man to the hospital in the early morning hours of January 31. On Tuesday at approximately 12:50 a.m., Opelika Police responded to a report of gunshots in the 2100 Block of Waverly Parkway. “Officers located a male victim […]
Alabama woman appears in court days after allegedly shooting 12-year-old child
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Phenix City resident, Tywoana Anderson- Jakes, 50, appeared in court after allegedly shooting and killing a 12-year-old child on Feb. 1. According to authorities, 12-year-old Connor Mullins was accompanied by two others, one of which was his brother, when they entered Jakes property across the street from her main residence. Authorities […]
WTVM
Auburn man faces multiple drug charges following traffic stop arrest
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A 42-year-old Auburn man is behind bars and charged with multiple drug crimes after being arrested during a traffic stop. According to Auburn police, Jacarl Montrel Gullatte was arrested from a narcotics investigation that led to a search warrant and the recovery of numerous controlled substances.
WTVM
LaGrange police searching for suspects involved in aggravated assault
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is searching for an aggravated assault suspect. On February 1, at approximately 11:15 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Dix Street in reference to shots fired into a residence. At the scene, officers spoke to the victim, who said he...
WTVM
LaGrange police searching for suspect in shooting leaving 17-year-old hospitalized
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are searching for the suspect in a shooting that left a 17-year-old hospitalized. Police say on Feb. 1, officers responded to WellStar West Georgia Hospital concerning a person being treated for multiple gunshot wounds. The victim told authorities he was walking on Daniel Street...
LaGrange: Investigation underway after local home struck by bullet
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — LaGrange police are investigating a shots fired incident that left an occupied home struck by gunfire. Police responded to Dix Street on Feb. 1 around 11:15 p.m. Officers spoke to the victim who says he was in his home when he heard gunfire. Later, the victim discovered a bullet hole in […]
Auburn man arrested on multiple felony drug charges
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — On Thursday, Auburn Police arrested 42-year-old Jacarl Montreal Gullatte, from Auburn, Alabama, on multiple felony warrants charging him with drug trafficking fentanyl, unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance (cocaine.) According to the Auburn Police Department, the arrests resulted from a narcotics investigation, leading to […]
WTVM
Authorities in LaGrange continue search for suspects in Houston Street aggravated assault
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - On the night of February 2, around 8:26pm, officers with the LaGrange Police Department responded to the 1000 block of Houston Street. Authorities were called to Houston Street, in reference to shots fired in the vicinity. Before they could arrive, 911 informed officers of a second round of shots fired into an occupied residence,
MCSO arrest two suspects wanted in the Virgin Islands on first-degree murder charges
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) announced that it arrested another two suspects who were wanted on Murder charges, totaling to four suspects arrested on murder charges by the MSCO within a two-day span. On Friday, the MCSO’s Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Unit, along with the U.S. Marshals Service, executed two […]
WTVM
Man convicted in 2022 Phenix City gas station murder
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A man has been convicted for a deadly gas station shooting in Phenix City last year. The Russell County District Attorney tells News Leader 9 that Briterrin Campbell was convicted on Feb. 1. On May 4, 2022, Campbell shot 27-year-old Anthony Thomas at the Marathon...
Opelika-Auburn News
In three weeks, Opelika police arrested 14 people during drug investigations that involved fentanyl
The Opelika Police Department Narcotics Unit has made 14 arrests within a time span of about three weeks while investigating reports of illegal drug activity throughout the city of Opelika. Police arrested several people who were in possession of large amounts of illegal narcotics that police said have tested positive...
WTVM
Lee County Sheriffs Office searching for an Alabama man, last seen in 2007
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) -Earlier today, the Lee County Sheriffs Office highlighted one of the missing persons cases that their Investigations Division has been attempting to locate since 2007. Norris “Deon” Billingsley was last seen at Bennett’s Trailer Park, near South Long Street, in Opelika. On July 18, of 2007, Billingsley...
WTVM
Suspect arrested in shooting leaving 12-year-old boy dead
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City police are investigating a deadly shooting that has left one child dead, according to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. On February 1, at approximately 6:30 p.m., Phenix City officers responded to the area of Windtree Drive - off of U.S. Highway 80 West in reference to a person being shot.
Teenager arrested in Auburn after shots fired incident
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — A teenager was arrested on various charges after a shots fired incident on Sunday. Auburn police responded to gunfire on Jan. 29 near the 600 block of Spencer Avenue. At the scene, officers met with two victims — one said their moving vehicle was shot into and another stated a nearby […]
WSFA
Family of 12-year-old killed in Phenix City says they’re ‘torn to pieces’
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - We’re learning more about the 12-year-old shot and killed in Phenix City Wednesday night. Tonight, News Leader 9 spoke with the victim’s family, who say they’re torn to pieces. News Leader 9 spoke with that 12-year-old’s brother and his mom off-camera. Both,...
alabamanews.net
Illegal drugs and firearms seized at Opelika store, 11 arrested
Opelika police say 11 people have been arrested after a search warrant was executed at a neighborhood market in Opelika. Officials say around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, OPD and the Lee County SWAT team performed the search at the store in the 500 block of Martin Luther King Blvd. During the...
Comments / 0