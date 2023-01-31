ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Opelika-Auburn News

17-year-old juvenile arrested during investigation of shooting on Spencer Avenue

On Sunday, Auburn police responded to a shots fired call near the 600 block of Spencer Avenue. Officers said they met with a victim who reported a suspect shot into their vehicle while traveling on Spencer Avenue. A second victim told police a nearby residence was also struck with gunfire, according to the police report.
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

LPD searching for suspect in shooting resulting in hospitalized 17-year-old

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — On Wednesday at around 10:47 p.m., LaGrange Police Officers responded to a report about a person suffering from gunshot wounds at WellStar West Georgia Hospital. According to the LaGrange Police Department (LPD), responding officers spoke with the 17-year-old victim, who suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. The police department says the victim […]
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Auburn police searching for stolen grave maker vases from Memorial Park Cemetery

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Department asks for the public’s assistance in recovering stolen grave maker vases. According to authorities, the police department met with representatives of Memorial Park Cemetery on E. Samford Avenue regarding a theft complaint of about 86 grave marker vases stolen between Feb. 1 and 2.
AUBURN, AL
CBS 42

Alabama woman appears in court days after allegedly shooting 12-year-old child

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Phenix City resident, Tywoana Anderson- Jakes, 50, appeared in court after allegedly shooting and killing a 12-year-old child on Feb. 1.  According to authorities, 12-year-old Connor Mullins was accompanied by two others, one of which was his brother, when they entered Jakes property across the street from her main residence.  Authorities […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

Auburn man faces multiple drug charges following traffic stop arrest

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A 42-year-old Auburn man is behind bars and charged with multiple drug crimes after being arrested during a traffic stop. According to Auburn police, Jacarl Montrel Gullatte was arrested from a narcotics investigation that led to a search warrant and the recovery of numerous controlled substances.
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

LaGrange police searching for suspects involved in aggravated assault

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is searching for an aggravated assault suspect. On February 1, at approximately 11:15 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Dix Street in reference to shots fired into a residence. At the scene, officers spoke to the victim, who said he...
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

Auburn man arrested on multiple felony drug charges

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — On Thursday, Auburn Police arrested 42-year-old Jacarl Montreal Gullatte, from Auburn, Alabama, on multiple felony warrants charging him with drug trafficking fentanyl, unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance (cocaine.) According to the Auburn Police Department, the arrests resulted from a narcotics investigation, leading to […]
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Man convicted in 2022 Phenix City gas station murder

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A man has been convicted for a deadly gas station shooting in Phenix City last year. The Russell County District Attorney tells News Leader 9 that Briterrin Campbell was convicted on Feb. 1. On May 4, 2022, Campbell shot 27-year-old Anthony Thomas at the Marathon...
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

Lee County Sheriffs Office searching for an Alabama man, last seen in 2007

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) -Earlier today, the Lee County Sheriffs Office highlighted one of the missing persons cases that their Investigations Division has been attempting to locate since 2007. Norris “Deon” Billingsley was last seen at Bennett’s Trailer Park, near South Long Street, in Opelika. On July 18, of 2007, Billingsley...
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Suspect arrested in shooting leaving 12-year-old boy dead

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City police are investigating a deadly shooting that has left one child dead, according to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. On February 1, at approximately 6:30 p.m., Phenix City officers responded to the area of Windtree Drive - off of U.S. Highway 80 West in reference to a person being shot.
PHENIX CITY, AL
WRBL News 3

Teenager arrested in Auburn after shots fired incident

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — A teenager was arrested on various charges after a shots fired incident on Sunday. Auburn police responded to gunfire on Jan. 29 near the 600 block of Spencer Avenue. At the scene, officers met with two victims — one said their moving vehicle was shot into and another stated a nearby […]
AUBURN, AL
alabamanews.net

Illegal drugs and firearms seized at Opelika store, 11 arrested

Opelika police say 11 people have been arrested after a search warrant was executed at a neighborhood market in Opelika. Officials say around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, OPD and the Lee County SWAT team performed the search at the store in the 500 block of Martin Luther King Blvd. During the...
OPELIKA, AL

