The Hornbeck and Penthouse Theater of Shawnee Okla. is MissedLarry E LambertShawnee, OK
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersNorman, OK
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old WestLarry E LambertOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craftRoger MarshOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadwayRoger MarshOklahoma County, OK
Oklahoma's New Wide Receivers Coach Signs 2023 WR/DB Recruit – His Son
Emmett Jones achieves "a dream come true" as he signs with the Sooners out of Lubbock Cooper High School.
Report: Decision Reached On When Oklahoma, Texas Will Leave Big 12
Ever since Oklahoma and Texas announced their intentions to leave the Big 12 and join the SEC, the two schools have been trying hard to accelerate the move and join in 2024 rather the scheduled date of 2025. But it appears that their efforts have been for naught. According to ESPN college football ...
Football World Reacts To Oklahoma, Texas Announcement
Despite their best efforts, Oklahoma and Texas will be staying in the Big 12 for two more seasons before finally being able to make their long-awaited move to the SEC. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported this morning that the two schools were unable to come to terms on an agreement with a pair of major ...
College Basketball Odds: Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/1/2023
The Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-9) visit the Oklahoma Sooners (12-9) on Wednesday night. Action tips off at 9:00 p.m. ET. Below we continue our College Basketball odds series with an Oklahoma State-Oklahoma prediction, pick, and how to watch. Oklahoma State has won three of their last four games and sits...
Oklahoma Adds Quarterback to 2023 Class
After a steady stream of exits via the transfer portal, Carson Horton bolsters Jeff Lebby's QB room after a strong senior season at Dayton, TX.
Oklahoma Adds Another In-State O-Lineman
A member of the 2023 recruiting class, Kenny Wermy started in the Blue Grey All-America Game and was a standout offensive and defensive lineman at Cache.
WVU, Oklahoma Broadcast Altered
The Big 12 Conference matchup between West Virginia and Oklahoma will broadcast on ESPN networks
KOKI FOX 23
Oklahoma high school softball player signs NIL deal
PIEDMONT, Okla. — An Oklahoma high school sophomore is the second athlete in the state to sign a NIL deal. Piedmont High School softball player Taybor Moss recently signed with Northern California based company Moore Bats. Moss was a customer of the company that produces custom wood bats and...
oklahomawatch.org
‘Once-In-A-Generation Storm’ Has Oklahoma Customers Paying for A Generation
On social media and in public comments at the Corporation Commission, Oklahoma utility customers are expressing their anger about higher electric and natural gas bills. “I thought when I got older, I would be fine,” said a 70-year-old woman in Oklahoma City. “However, because of the rate hikes, I barely ever turn on my heater. I wear my coat in my house all the time now, because it’s too expensive to turn on my heater.”
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old West
One of the more interesting things about living in Oklahoma is you can still get an Old West vibe here. Of course, the Cowboy Hall of Fame is located in Oklahoma City, and is a pretty big attraction here in Oklahoma, but what I find more interesting are the back stories of some of the old towns in Oklahoma.
Slick road conditions proved to be deadly in Oklahoma
It was a messy morning commute for Oklahoma drivers early Thursday morning.
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Oklahoma
A popular restaurant chain recently announced that they would be opening another new location in Oklahoma this month. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be opening its newest Oklahoma location in Norman, according to local sources.
KOCO
TIMELINE: Third round of ice heading into Oklahoma late Wednesday
A third round of ice is heading into Oklahoma on Wednesday, which may cause issues for drivers during the evening and overnight hours as well as Thursday morning. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder says our final round of ice will move in later tonight. He says ice showers will slowly creep to the north, and the highest chance of ice accumulations happen tonight.
KCCI.com
Small Oklahoma town holds rich history as one of state’s original 'All Black' towns
BOLEY, Okla. — Oklahoma is dotted with small towns, with 700 of them having a population under 1,500 people. Not all of them are the same. Some hold a history like none other, including the town of Boley, which is one of the state’s original "All Black" towns.
Oklahoma native Rick Larabee attended a high school class reunion in 2013 and hasn’t been seen since
James “Rick” Larabee has been missing for nearly a decade. The 53-year-old was last seen at his high school reunion on September 28, 2013, in Davis, Oklahoma. “We mainly grew up in Davis,” Rick’s younger sister, Julie Miller, told Dateline. “It’s a small town.”
KOCO
Third round of ice brings more slick, dangerous road conditions to Oklahoma
A third wave of winter weather brought more freezing rain and ice to Oklahoma on Thursday, causing slick road conditions throughout the state. Open the video player above for coverage from the KOCO 5 First Alert Weather Team. Below is a running blog following the winter weather conditions in Oklahoma.
186% : Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan
With rising inflation more Oklahomans are having a hard time paying for basic needs. To make ends meet, many are turning to quick, online payday loans, but some of the payback terms are shocking.
Newly proposed vouchers would not fully pay for private school tuition
New proposed vouchers cannot cover the cost for many private schools around Oklahoma City metro.
This Haunted Oklahoma Restaurant Offers Scary Ghost Stories & Delicious Home Cooking
There's a restaurant in Oklahoma that's as well known for its epic home cooking as its female ghost who haunts the premises. If you're looking for tasty eats and scary ghost stories then this is the place for you. SCROLL DOWN TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS HAUNTED OKLAHOMA RESTAURANT. Kendall's...
okcfox.com
PHOTOS: Bar K to hold grand opening in Oklahoma City on February 8
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Pet owners across the metro will soon have a new spot to bring their furry friends and enjoy a good time. Bar K is slated to hold its grand opening on Wednesday, February 8th at 9 a.m. The establishment is located next door to Riversport Adventures in the Boathouse District.
