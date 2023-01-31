ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Oklahoma, Texas Announcement

Despite their best efforts, Oklahoma and Texas will be staying in the Big 12 for two more seasons before finally being able to make their long-awaited move to the SEC. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported this morning that the two schools were unable to come to terms on an agreement with a pair of major ...
NORMAN, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Oklahoma high school softball player signs NIL deal

PIEDMONT, Okla. — An Oklahoma high school sophomore is the second athlete in the state to sign a NIL deal. Piedmont High School softball player Taybor Moss recently signed with Northern California based company Moore Bats. Moss was a customer of the company that produces custom wood bats and...
PIEDMONT, OK
oklahomawatch.org

‘Once-In-A-Generation Storm’ Has Oklahoma Customers Paying for A Generation

On social media and in public comments at the Corporation Commission, Oklahoma utility customers are expressing their anger about higher electric and natural gas bills. “I thought when I got older, I would be fine,” said a 70-year-old woman in Oklahoma City. “However, because of the rate hikes, I barely ever turn on my heater. I wear my coat in my house all the time now, because it’s too expensive to turn on my heater.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
Larry E Lambert

Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old West

One of the more interesting things about living in Oklahoma is you can still get an Old West vibe here. Of course, the Cowboy Hall of Fame is located in Oklahoma City, and is a pretty big attraction here in Oklahoma, but what I find more interesting are the back stories of some of the old towns in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Kristen Walters

Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Oklahoma

A popular restaurant chain recently announced that they would be opening another new location in Oklahoma this month. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be opening its newest Oklahoma location in Norman, according to local sources.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

TIMELINE: Third round of ice heading into Oklahoma late Wednesday

A third round of ice is heading into Oklahoma on Wednesday, which may cause issues for drivers during the evening and overnight hours as well as Thursday morning. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder says our final round of ice will move in later tonight. He says ice showers will slowly creep to the north, and the highest chance of ice accumulations happen tonight.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

PHOTOS: Bar K to hold grand opening in Oklahoma City on February 8

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Pet owners across the metro will soon have a new spot to bring their furry friends and enjoy a good time. Bar K is slated to hold its grand opening on Wednesday, February 8th at 9 a.m. The establishment is located next door to Riversport Adventures in the Boathouse District.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FanSided

FanSided

306K+
Followers
608K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy