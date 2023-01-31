ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashton Kutcher Admits He Was Angry When Ex-Wife Demi Moore's Tell-All Was Released

By Todd Betzold
 3 days ago
Demi Moore put her relationship with Ashton Kutcher back in the spotlight with her 2019 memoir — and the bombshell details she included in it about their turbulent relationship made him angry, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Ashton and Demi met when she was 41 and he was 25. They were married in September 2005 and went their separate ways in November 2011. Their divorce wasn’t finalized until two years later.

Demi’s memoir Inside Out featured stories about their marriage, the miscarriage they suffered, the cheating allegations, the alleged threesomes she agreed to, and the eventual split of the couple.

Kutcher, now 44, recently talked with Esquire , and he said his “life changed” the moment they revealed their relationship to the press.

He admits he didn’t help the situation any by tweeting about the headlines at the time, saying, “It’s stupid to complain about things that you’re contributing to.”

Kutcher added, "I was twenty-six, bearing the responsibility of an eight-year-old, a ten-year-old, and a twelve-year-old. That's how some teen parents must experience their twenties."

Moore revealed in her memoir that she miscarried six months into her pregnancy with Kutcher and she was “decimated” by the news.

Kutcher opened up about the miscarriage as well, saying, “Losing a kid that you think you're going to have, and that close to thinking you're going to have a kid, is really, really painful. Everyone deals with that in different ways."

As we all know, the couple eventually split, as Ashton said that “nothing makes you feel like a failure like a divorce.” He added, “Divorce feels like a wholesale f—ing failure. You failed at marriage.”

Despite the divorce, Ashton said he still does have a relationship with Moore’s daughters today. He said, “You own the s--- you did wrong, and you go forward."

However, Kutcher did admit he was “f—ing pissed” when Demi’s book started making headlines again, saying, “I'd finally gotten to a place where the press had really laid off me and Mila [Kunis], and my life and my family. And then the next day, [the paparazzi] are at my kids' school."

He stopped himself from saying anything else, as he stated, "I don't want to open anything up in that realm."

