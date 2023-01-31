ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio cheats taxpayers and public schools by funneling money to unaccountable private interests

Many Ohioans pay taxes for schools but don’t have school-age children. Their taxes are meant to fund quality public schools because having educated citizens is a public good. Sending their money to unaccountable for-profit, private, and religious schools is a terrible abuse. Compelling taxpayers to support private interests at the expense of public ones is […] The post Ohio cheats taxpayers and public schools by funneling money to unaccountable private interests appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
pointandshoreland.com

Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife officers

Following are field reports from the Ohio Division of Wildlife officers according to districts. In November 2022, State Wildlife Officer Adam Smith, assigned to Logan County, received a call regarding three white-tailed deer found dead near downed power lines. Officer Smith found a 15-point buck, eight-point buck and doe in the ditch beneath the power lines. After the scene was safe, the deer were examined, and it was determined that they died from electrocution. The Richland Township Fire Department plans to display mounts of the antlered deer at the fire station as a reminder of the dangers of downed power lines. The venison from the three deer was salvaged and given to a local resident.
OHIO STATE
WTOV 9

Local fire chiefs, EMA officials say Ohio House Bill 509 is a bad idea

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — New legislation will impact some emergency service units across Ohio. House Bill 509 was signed by Gov. DeWine on Jan. 5, removing assistant EMS and fire instructor certifications. It also changes continuing education requirements. Now those in both fields are speaking out and expressing their...
OHIO STATE
WTOL 11

Need for foster parents growing, teens are most in need

FINDLAY, Ohio — There are nearly 15,000 kids living somewhere other than their parents' homes all across the state, according to the state government. But, there are only 6,000 foster homes available. The disparity between these numbers is made even more impactful since there are 1,000 teenagers in Ohio...
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Teacher pension debt undermines education resource equity in Ohio, report finds

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new report released by the Equable Institute and Opportunity Institute has shed light on the impact of teacher pension debt on education resource equity in Ohio. The study, entitled “Pension Debt Challenges for Equity in Education: The Effect of Teacher Unfunded Liability Costs on K–12 Education Funding in Ohio”, found that Ohio’s unfunded pension liabilities for teachers and school employees have been eroding the state’s ability to improve education outcomes and perpetuating inequities, especially in low-income communities.
OHIO STATE
WTOL 11

Toledo's Connecting Kids to Meals gets national recognition

TOLEDO, Ohio — Connecting Kids to Meals is a nonprofit that has been serving the greater Toledo area for close to 20 years. Its current President & CEO, Wendi Huntley, has been at the helm for seven years and is being recognized for her efforts with the nonprofit on a national level.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Here are the applicants for Toledo police chief

TOLEDO, Ohio — Interim Toledo Police Chief Michael Troendle is one of six department members who applied for the job of chief. Twenty-eight people from a dozen states applied for the job, according to search firm Ralph Andersen & Associates. The firm was hired last year to identify and evaluate candidates.
TOLEDO, OH
The Lima News

Spencerville mayor resigns after pandering charge

SPENCERVILLE — Phillip Briggs is no longer mayor of Spencerville after submitting his resignation Thursday, according to a released statement from Spencerville Village Council. Briggs’ resignation comes in the aftermath of his Jan. 30 arrest by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of pandering obscenity involving a...
SPENCERVILLE, OH
