Ohio must act to stop Nazi indoctrination masquerading as homeschooling curriculum
I read with shock and revulsion the report of literal -- and so far permitted -- 1930s- and 1940s-based German Nazi indoctrination passing as homeschooling in Upper Sandusky, Ohio (“Ohio couple running a neo-Nazi homeschool group,” Jan. 31). This is another confirmation of the radical right-wing course of the state. It is 2023, not 1939.
NW Ohio school districts working to combat poor reading proficiency levels
TOLEDO, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine revealed alarming information about our next generation during his State of the State address Tuesday, saying that 40% of third graders across Ohio are not reading at proficient levels. The governor committed to using a portion of the state budget to try to...
State rep investigating ‘validity’ of online report of a Nazi-based homeschooling network
Several state lawmakers and community members are demanding answers after reports that parents in Upper Sandusky are using neo-Nazi approved curriculum for home schooling.
Ohio cheats taxpayers and public schools by funneling money to unaccountable private interests
Many Ohioans pay taxes for schools but don’t have school-age children. Their taxes are meant to fund quality public schools because having educated citizens is a public good. Sending their money to unaccountable for-profit, private, and religious schools is a terrible abuse. Compelling taxpayers to support private interests at the expense of public ones is […] The post Ohio cheats taxpayers and public schools by funneling money to unaccountable private interests appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost Didn't Speak Out Against HB6 Because FirstEnergy Had Supported His Campaign
Text messages indicate that Borges was assigned to try to enlist Yost’s help with the bailout.
pointandshoreland.com
Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife officers
Following are field reports from the Ohio Division of Wildlife officers according to districts. In November 2022, State Wildlife Officer Adam Smith, assigned to Logan County, received a call regarding three white-tailed deer found dead near downed power lines. Officer Smith found a 15-point buck, eight-point buck and doe in the ditch beneath the power lines. After the scene was safe, the deer were examined, and it was determined that they died from electrocution. The Richland Township Fire Department plans to display mounts of the antlered deer at the fire station as a reminder of the dangers of downed power lines. The venison from the three deer was salvaged and given to a local resident.
WTOV 9
Local fire chiefs, EMA officials say Ohio House Bill 509 is a bad idea
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — New legislation will impact some emergency service units across Ohio. House Bill 509 was signed by Gov. DeWine on Jan. 5, removing assistant EMS and fire instructor certifications. It also changes continuing education requirements. Now those in both fields are speaking out and expressing their...
Need for foster parents growing, teens are most in need
FINDLAY, Ohio — There are nearly 15,000 kids living somewhere other than their parents' homes all across the state, according to the state government. But, there are only 6,000 foster homes available. The disparity between these numbers is made even more impactful since there are 1,000 teenagers in Ohio...
‘Boom’: FirstEnergy exec text revels in landing state plane
CINCINNATI (AP) — New details emerged Thursday at the trial of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder on the use of the state plane scheduled to bring state lawmakers back to Columbus to vote on the now-tainted nuclear bailout legislation at the heart of Ohio’s largest ever corruption case.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Teacher pension debt undermines education resource equity in Ohio, report finds
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new report released by the Equable Institute and Opportunity Institute has shed light on the impact of teacher pension debt on education resource equity in Ohio. The study, entitled “Pension Debt Challenges for Equity in Education: The Effect of Teacher Unfunded Liability Costs on K–12 Education Funding in Ohio”, found that Ohio’s unfunded pension liabilities for teachers and school employees have been eroding the state’s ability to improve education outcomes and perpetuating inequities, especially in low-income communities.
'Boom': Texts in Ohio corruption trial show FirstEnergy executive celebrating planned flight to bring state lawmakers back to vote on tainted bill
CINCINNATI — New details emerged Thursday at the trial of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder on the use of the state plane scheduled to bring state lawmakers back to Columbus to vote on the now-tainted nuclear bailout legislation at the heart of Ohio's largest ever corruption case. Text...
Toledo's Connecting Kids to Meals gets national recognition
TOLEDO, Ohio — Connecting Kids to Meals is a nonprofit that has been serving the greater Toledo area for close to 20 years. Its current President & CEO, Wendi Huntley, has been at the helm for seven years and is being recognized for her efforts with the nonprofit on a national level.
Inflation Reduction Act benefits Ohioans on Medicare, yet all of Ohio’s GOP members in Congress opposed it
As Sabrina Eaton points out in her article (Ohioans on Medicare will save more than $36 million yearly on insulin under new law, feds predict, Wednesday Jan 25), Medicare beneficiaries in Ohio will save more than $36M thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act signed by President Biden last year. As...
Here are the applicants for Toledo police chief
TOLEDO, Ohio — Interim Toledo Police Chief Michael Troendle is one of six department members who applied for the job of chief. Twenty-eight people from a dozen states applied for the job, according to search firm Ralph Andersen & Associates. The firm was hired last year to identify and evaluate candidates.
Train derailment in northeastern Ohio sparks massive fire
A massive fire broke out after a train derailed Friday night in northeastern Ohio near the Pennsylvania state border, leading officials to issue evacuation and shelter-in-place orders for nearby residents.
wyso.org
Ohio is one of 20 states warning major pharmacies against selling abortion pills
Attorney General Dave Yost, a Republican, is one of 20 attorneys general nationwide putting pressure on two major pharmacies to not dispense pills that are commonly used in abortions. Recently, the federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced it will make a pandemic era change permanent by allowing more...
Spencerville mayor resigns after pandering charge
SPENCERVILLE — Phillip Briggs is no longer mayor of Spencerville after submitting his resignation Thursday, according to a released statement from Spencerville Village Council. Briggs’ resignation comes in the aftermath of his Jan. 30 arrest by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of pandering obscenity involving a...
TPS, city of Toledo work to provide stable housing for students through federal funding
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Schools has one of the highest rates of homeless students in the state, according to TPS representatives. But now, a pilot program designed to address this issue is being expanded. The city of Toledo and TPS announced Thursday that they are making $2 million...
Poll: Ohioans Would Move to Other Garbage State (Florida) If Given Chance to Live Anywhere Else
Ohioans would head to America's wang by a wide margin
Public Utilities Commission of Ohio approves big hike in gas charges
The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio on Thursday agreed to a measure that could increase fixed monthly charges to 1.4 million Ohio natural gas customers by more than 50% over the next five years.
