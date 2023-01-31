Tom Brady kept his retirement under wraps for a week. Brady’s father, Tom Brady Sr., told the Boston Globe that his son revealed to him about a week ago that he was retiring from the NFL for a second time before he announced it Wednesday morning. “We’re not shocked by any means,” Brady Sr. told the outlet on Wednesday. “He has played football for 32 years out of his 45, living his dream for three-fourths of his life. It’s been a wonderful ride. He’s very secure in his decision. It’s about time.” Brady Sr. and his wife Galynn were on the field after...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO