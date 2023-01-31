ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
prosportsextra.com

Steelers Running Back Found Dead

It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Andy Reid's Unfortunate Announcement

The Kansas City Chiefs are headed back to the Super Bowl after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game. A 23-20 win saw the Chiefs punch their ticket to the biggest game of the season. Unfortunately, that win appears to have come with a significant cost. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
prosportsextra.com

Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack

If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Surprise team interested in Derek Carr trade?

Derek Carr will likely be traded or released by the Las Vegas Raiders in the coming days, and a new team has reportedly entered the mix for the veteran quarterback. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on Friday that NFL scouts and executives at the Senior Bowl in Alabama were “buzzing” about the New Orleans Saints as... The post Surprise team interested in Derek Carr trade? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ALABAMA STATE
New York Post

Tom Brady’s dad reveals when son actually decided to retire

Tom Brady kept his retirement under wraps for a week. Brady’s father, Tom Brady Sr., told the Boston Globe that his son revealed to him about a week ago that he was retiring from the NFL for a second time before he announced it Wednesday morning. “We’re not shocked by any means,” Brady Sr. told the outlet on Wednesday. “He has played football for 32 years out of his 45, living his dream for three-fourths of his life. It’s been a wonderful ride. He’s very secure in his decision. It’s about time.” Brady Sr. and his wife Galynn were on the field after...
FLORIDA STATE
The Comeback

Tom Brady’s teammates share shocking drinking stories

As Tom Brady finally ends his playing career in the NFL, stories of his legendary skill and amazing abilities are being shared all across the league. That also happens to include stories of his amazing drinking prowess. Damien Woody, who played center for the New England Patriots from 1999 to 2003, recently shared a wild Read more... The post Tom Brady’s teammates share shocking drinking stories appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

John Lynch Announces Decision On His Future With 49ers

John Lynch has done a tremendous job since taking over as the 49ers GM back in 2017. And speaking to the media Wednesday, the Hall of Famer maintained his devotion to building San Francisco into a Super Bowl team in 2023. "I'm committed to this," Lynch said, via Lindsey Pallares. Lynch came to The ...
INDIANA STATE
ClutchPoints

3 best Jimmy Garoppolo destinations with 49ers departure imminent

Since being drafted in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft, Jimmy Garoppolo has proven that he can be a reliable option in the NFL. Garoppolo has appeared in 74 games throughout his career, including 57 total starts. In the games that he has started, he has posted a record of 40-17. Along with his record, he has also found success on the stat sheet. He has thrown for 14,289 passing yards, 87 touchdowns, and just 42 interceptions. On the ground, he has added 225 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.
ClutchPoints

Kellen Moore gets brutally honest on leaving Cowboys for Chargers

Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore shocked the NFL world when he left the Dallas Cowboys for the Los Angeles Chargers. Moore went into detail behind his decision and why he chose the Chargers over the Cowboys. When it comes to Dallas, Moore isn’t looking at the parting of ways so negatively, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN. […] The post Kellen Moore gets brutally honest on leaving Cowboys for Chargers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Kyle Shanahan rules out 1 QB option for 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers seemed committed to parting ways with Jimmy Garoppolo at this time a year ago, but their plans changed and they wound up keeping him around. That is not going to happen this offseason. Niners general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Wednesday that there is no... The post Kyle Shanahan rules out 1 QB option for 49ers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
OnlyHomers

Superstar Quarterback Will Not Return To Team

The greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady, has retired from the National Football League. With his retirement, there remains only one active quarterback with multiple Super Bowl championships. That quarterback is the San Francisco 49ers quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Us Weekly

Jason Kelce’s Pregnant Wife Kylie McDevitt Will Bring Her OB-GYN to Super Bowl: ‘Could Be a Super Kelce Bowl’

The Kelce Bowl will have an expansive cheering section during the Sunday, February 12, Super Bowl LVII championship. “I’m also bringing Kylie [McDevitt’s parents [to the game],” Jason Kelce told his younger brother, Travis Kelce, during the Wednesday, February 1, episode of their “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast, referring to his wife […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Travis, Jason Kelce’s mom Donna reveals who she’s rooting for in Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl

Of all the fans watching the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl, Donna Kelce might be the most nervous. Donna is the mother of both the Chiefs‘ Travis Kelce and the Eagles’ Jason Kelce. She must now pick a side for the Super Bowl. While brothers, Travis and Jason will now be facing […] The post Travis, Jason Kelce’s mom Donna reveals who she’s rooting for in Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Matt Rhule Has Brutally Honest Admission On Nebraska Culture

For better or worse, Nebraska is in many ways an old-school football program and that's exactly the type of staff Matt Rhule says he's assembled in Lincoln. Saying during Wednesday's media session (via Lauren Michelson): To me, great teams are built on 2 things: relationships and standards. We have ...
LINCOLN, NE
