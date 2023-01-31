Read full article on original website
prosportsextra.com
Steelers Running Back Found Dead
It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
NFL Superstar Makes It Clear He Won't Play In San Francisco
The future of star Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is still unclear, and there is talk linking him to a number of different NFL teams, including the Las Vegas Raiders, in a story we brought to you on OnlyHomers yesterday.
NFL World Reacts To Andy Reid's Unfortunate Announcement
The Kansas City Chiefs are headed back to the Super Bowl after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game. A 23-20 win saw the Chiefs punch their ticket to the biggest game of the season. Unfortunately, that win appears to have come with a significant cost. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman ...
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
prosportsextra.com
Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack
If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
Surprise team interested in Derek Carr trade?
Derek Carr will likely be traded or released by the Las Vegas Raiders in the coming days, and a new team has reportedly entered the mix for the veteran quarterback. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on Friday that NFL scouts and executives at the Senior Bowl in Alabama were “buzzing” about the New Orleans Saints as... The post Surprise team interested in Derek Carr trade? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS Sports
Arrest warrant issued for Bengals' Joe Mixon after allegedly pointing firearm at woman, per report
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has an arrest warrant issued for him, per WCPO 9 News. Mixon is being charged with aggravated menacing after allegedly pointing a firearm at a woman on Jan. 21 -- the day before the Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs.
Tom Brady’s dad reveals when son actually decided to retire
Tom Brady kept his retirement under wraps for a week. Brady’s father, Tom Brady Sr., told the Boston Globe that his son revealed to him about a week ago that he was retiring from the NFL for a second time before he announced it Wednesday morning. “We’re not shocked by any means,” Brady Sr. told the outlet on Wednesday. “He has played football for 32 years out of his 45, living his dream for three-fourths of his life. It’s been a wonderful ride. He’s very secure in his decision. It’s about time.” Brady Sr. and his wife Galynn were on the field after...
Tom Brady’s teammates share shocking drinking stories
As Tom Brady finally ends his playing career in the NFL, stories of his legendary skill and amazing abilities are being shared all across the league. That also happens to include stories of his amazing drinking prowess. Damien Woody, who played center for the New England Patriots from 1999 to 2003, recently shared a wild Read more... The post Tom Brady’s teammates share shocking drinking stories appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
John Lynch Announces Decision On His Future With 49ers
John Lynch has done a tremendous job since taking over as the 49ers GM back in 2017. And speaking to the media Wednesday, the Hall of Famer maintained his devotion to building San Francisco into a Super Bowl team in 2023. "I'm committed to this," Lynch said, via Lindsey Pallares. Lynch came to The ...
3 best Jimmy Garoppolo destinations with 49ers departure imminent
Since being drafted in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft, Jimmy Garoppolo has proven that he can be a reliable option in the NFL. Garoppolo has appeared in 74 games throughout his career, including 57 total starts. In the games that he has started, he has posted a record of 40-17. Along with his record, he has also found success on the stat sheet. He has thrown for 14,289 passing yards, 87 touchdowns, and just 42 interceptions. On the ground, he has added 225 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.
Jerry Jones has ridiculous take on Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl appearance
The Philadelphia Eagles are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII after running roughshod through
Kellen Moore gets brutally honest on leaving Cowboys for Chargers
Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore shocked the NFL world when he left the Dallas Cowboys for the Los Angeles Chargers. Moore went into detail behind his decision and why he chose the Chargers over the Cowboys. When it comes to Dallas, Moore isn’t looking at the parting of ways so negatively, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN. […] The post Kellen Moore gets brutally honest on leaving Cowboys for Chargers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyle Shanahan rules out 1 QB option for 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers seemed committed to parting ways with Jimmy Garoppolo at this time a year ago, but their plans changed and they wound up keeping him around. That is not going to happen this offseason. Niners general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Wednesday that there is no... The post Kyle Shanahan rules out 1 QB option for 49ers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Superstar Quarterback Will Not Return To Team
The greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady, has retired from the National Football League. With his retirement, there remains only one active quarterback with multiple Super Bowl championships. That quarterback is the San Francisco 49ers quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo.
Jason Kelce’s Pregnant Wife Kylie McDevitt Will Bring Her OB-GYN to Super Bowl: ‘Could Be a Super Kelce Bowl’
The Kelce Bowl will have an expansive cheering section during the Sunday, February 12, Super Bowl LVII championship. “I’m also bringing Kylie [McDevitt’s parents [to the game],” Jason Kelce told his younger brother, Travis Kelce, during the Wednesday, February 1, episode of their “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast, referring to his wife […]
Steve Kerr slaps Stephen Curry, Warriors with harsh reality after loss to Nuggets
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are the reigning NBA champs, but they’re no longer seen as the favorites to come out of the West this season. As things stand a week before the NBA trade deadline, that title belongs to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets who sit comfortably atop the conference standings.
Travis, Jason Kelce’s mom Donna reveals who she’s rooting for in Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl
Of all the fans watching the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl, Donna Kelce might be the most nervous. Donna is the mother of both the Chiefs‘ Travis Kelce and the Eagles’ Jason Kelce. She must now pick a side for the Super Bowl. While brothers, Travis and Jason will now be facing […] The post Travis, Jason Kelce’s mom Donna reveals who she’s rooting for in Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Penn State coach drops warning to rest of nation amid Boilermakers demolition
The Purdue Boilermakers added claimed another victim Wednesday night, as they demolished the Penn State Nittany Lions at home for an 80-60 victory. It was actually the second time Purdue basketball defeated the Nittany Lions this season, but just in a much more dominant manner than in the first meeting.
Matt Rhule Has Brutally Honest Admission On Nebraska Culture
For better or worse, Nebraska is in many ways an old-school football program and that's exactly the type of staff Matt Rhule says he's assembled in Lincoln. Saying during Wednesday's media session (via Lauren Michelson): To me, great teams are built on 2 things: relationships and standards. We have ...
