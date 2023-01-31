Read full article on original website
City gives $36M to social service programs, but there’s still ARPA money left
San Antonio City Council allocated the last large batch of a federal coronavirus pandemic grant Thursday, approving a total of $36.4 million in contracts for programs that provide services for mental health, seniors, youth and other social services. But $3.7 million — mostly in the mental health category — hasn’t...
Opponents gear up to fight the Justice Charter: ‘This policy is going to implode San Antonio’
San Antonio Republicans are laying plans to organize voters in opposition to a proposed City Charter amendment that seeks to ban police from using no-knock warrants and chokeholds, as well as expand the city’s cite-and-release policy for low-level, nonviolent crimes. The progressive group ACT 4 SA — which stands...
State Board of Education drops opposition to school vouchers
The State Board of Education no longer opposes school voucher programs, a change in stance that could pave the way for the passage of legislation allowing parents to use public dollars on private school tuition. After initially adopting legislative priorities months ago that included a call to “reject all attempts...
Rent prices in San Antonio on a downward trend as economy reboots
Apartment renters soon could see relief after more than a year of extreme growth in rent costs in San Antonio and across the country. The average apartment rent in San Antonio during 2022 rose to $1,200 as the cost of rent grew by 15.5% in 2021 and at the start of 2022.
SAWS’ new rate structure could lower your bill. Here’s how to read it and find out.
San Antonio Water System customers will see the impact of the utility’s new rate structure for the first time this month, which officials have said could lower bills for more than 80% of residents. The drop won’t be huge — the average decrease will be about 8%, SAWS officials...
Bexar County, school districts announce Wednesday closures as winter freeze lingers
This story has been updated. The announcements of closures and delays kept coming Tuesday. Bexar County and most school districts announced they would remain closed for a second day as potentially dangerous road conditions were expected to continue, while a slew of public agencies and private businesses shared adjusted hours and closures.
Developer gets historic review commission’s OK to build another 250 apartments at the Pearl
The Pearl is expanding again. A city panel on Wednesday approved new plans by the redevelopers of the former brewery campus for a mid-rise apartment tower north of the property. The multifamily project is planned for a 2-acre industrial site at 102 E. Josephine St., which sits along the Museum...
City to get tough on contractors who cut corners or hold up road projects
A new city law ensures that construction contractors who don’t do a good job on road work and other projects will be disqualified from future bid opportunities. Passed by City Council on Thursday, the responsible bidders ordinance allows city staff to refuse bids from contractors that previously did not meet expectations on a project, did not adhere to deadlines or owe the city money.
Freezing rain not expected in Bexar County, but Hill Country road conditions will be dangerous
This story has been updated. Hill Country counties north of Bexar are prepping for freezing rain and dangerous road conditions through Wednesday, as the National Weather Service warned of “multiple rounds of wintry precipitation,” including freezing rain and sleet. Bexar County is not expected to see freezing rain,...
Where I Live: Downtown
The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
She ‘listens first, acts second’: ACT 4 SA’s Ananda Tomas won’t stop pushing for police reform
As she and a colleague delivered four boxes containing more than 38,000 signatures to the San Antonio city clerk this month, Ananda Tomas’ eyes started to well with tears. “It’s really happening,” she said as a clerk sealed and time-stamped the boxes. The signatures, from residents in...
Expert: San Antonio’s violent crime hotspot initiative will need strong oversight to avoid overpolicing
San Antonio City Council will be briefed on a three-year violent crime reduction plan Wednesday including a “hotspot” initiative that sends extra officers to small geographic parts of town experiencing increased violent crime. The council briefing comes less than a week after video was released showing five Memphis,...
The 10 most disruptive areas of research happening in San Antonio
Texas is no stranger to disrupting the status quo. Across the country, governments and thought leaders look to recreate the success that the Lone Star state has long enjoyed thanks to its business-forward mindset and “shake it up” attitude. As Texas looks to the future, it is well...
San Antonio has dozens of downtown bars, but there’s only one Alamo
Let’s not make this a drinking game, but how many bars can you name within walking distance of Alamo Plaza? I stopped when I passed the number 50. There is something for every thirsty soul in the walkable, tourist-centric San Antonio downtown: quiet to loud, classy to tacky, elegant to casual to downright dives.
San Antonio’s Week in Photos, Jan. 22-28
San Antonio Report photographers chronicle San Antonio and its residents. Each week, we share our most meaningful images as a visual account of San Antonio’s ever-evolving landscape.
Where I Live: Alta Vista
The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
‘All Aboard’: Grand opening to set the stage for updated Espee music venue
When the former Sunset Station rebranded as The Espee in late 2019, it embraced not only the “S” and “P” of its St. Paul Square home, but the venue’s history as a mid-route hub of the Southern Pacific railroad, once affectionately nicknamed the “Espee.”
