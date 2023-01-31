ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Antonio Report

City to get tough on contractors who cut corners or hold up road projects

A new city law ensures that construction contractors who don’t do a good job on road work and other projects will be disqualified from future bid opportunities. Passed by City Council on Thursday, the responsible bidders ordinance allows city staff to refuse bids from contractors that previously did not meet expectations on a project, did not adhere to deadlines or owe the city money.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

Where I Live: Downtown

The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

Where I Live: Alta Vista

The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

San Antonio Report

San Antonio, TX
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
572K+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio Report is San Antonio’s online and paywall-free source for local politics, business, development, environment, education, health, arts and culture, technology news as well as op-eds and commentaries.

 https://sanantonioreport.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy