Sean Payton off to a bad start in Denver thanks to Dolphins latest hire
The Denver Broncos got their man in newly minted head coach Sean Payton, but it looks like Payton won’t be getting his top choice of defensive coordinator in 2023. This week, the Denver Broncos traded for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to begin a new era for the franchise. Some believe the Saints to be the outright winners of that trade, yet Denver still got a bargain for Payton and should benefit from cleaning house.
Eagles could suffer massive loss before Super Bowl even starts
The Philadelphia Eagles could potentially lose a member of their coaching staff just prior to the start of Super Bowl 57. The Philadelphia Eagles are over a week away from competing in Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, AZ. They reached this point after finishing the season with a 14-3 record, the best in the NFC, and defeating the rival New York Giants in the Divisional Round and the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.
FanSided
Nick Saban shows his hand with top Alabama offensive coordinator target
Alabama football fans have been waiting to see how Nick Saban will fill the Tide’s offensive coordinator vacancy but an early favorite has emerged. The longstanding speculation and rumors that former Alabama football offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien was going to be return to the NFL, the Patriots specifically, turned out to be true. And since that moment, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide have been tasked with filling that void along with also replacing defensive coordinator Pete Golding.
FanSided
Patrick Mahomes just put a nail in the Bengals fan conspiracy coffin
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes put to rest the talk of the Joseph Ossai penalty in the AFC Championship Game shouldn’t have counted. The Kansas City Chiefs punched their ticket to Super Bowl 57 by defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. Harrison Butker kicked the game-winning 45-yard field goal after a clutch run by quarterback Patrick Mahomes. But during the run, Mahome had already gained the first down on third-and-four, but when he stepped well out of bounds, he was shoved by Bengals defensive lineman Joseph Ossai. That earned the defender an unnecessary roughness penalty and gave the Chiefs 15 more yards to get into easy field goal range.
Of course, you can now buy Tom Brady retirement sand on eBay
Not until Tom Brady lost his battle to time did we even know retirement sand would be a thing. You better go to your local blood bank, tap the vein and spend all the cash you don’t have on some Tom Brady retirement sand before you miss out on a life-changing, money-making opportunity!
Alabama Football: Two sleepers on 2023 Crimson Tide offense
Alabama football is set to return several marquee contributors from its 2022 offense. Running back Jase McClellan and receivers Ja’Corey Brooks and Jermaine Burton each had over 600 yards from scrimmage, and could be breakout candidates in 2023. If these veterans don’t produce quickly, however, they could be supplanted...
Ryan Day still cannot get past the Marvin Harrison Jr. hit in the College Football Playoff
Ryan Day did a bad job of letting Javon Bullard’s hit on Marvin Harrison Jr. go in the Peach Bowl. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has had a miserable time getting past the controversial Javon Bullard hit on Marvin Harrison Jr. in the back of the end zone during the Peach Bowl.
FanSided
What Tommy Rees hire means for Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson QB battle at Alabama
Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson will kick off their QB battle at Alabama Spring Camp with a new offensive coordinator, Tommy Rees, running the show. Bill O’Brien is out. Tommy Rees is in. Alabama has a new offensive coordinator for the 2023 season, which means their quarterback battle can...
FanSided
Miami vs. Clemson prediction and odds for Saturday, February 4 (Back the ‘Canes)
An ACC battle between two top 25 teams is set to go down on Saturday when the No. 23 Miami Hurricanes hit the road to face the No. 20 Clemson Tigers. Clemson holds the top spot in the conference, sitting at 18-5 overall and 10-2 in conference play. Let’s take...
Eagles legend Jason Kelce discusses his current feelings about retirement
The 2022-2023 Philadelphia Eagles have given us reason to cheer and be proud, and on Sunday, February 12th, they may close the deal by rewarding us with a second Vince Lombardi Trophy. Just let that sink in for a second. Some have asked if this is the greatest team ever assembled in franchise history. It’s an intriguing argument, but at the risk of reigning on a few parades, as fun as it’s been, Super Bowl LVII will be the final time we see the current roster together as currently assembled. A ton of roster decisions have to be made, and then, there are the questions about Jason Kelce.
FanSided
