FanSided
Cowboys: Jerry Jones sends a warning shot to Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott was highly disappointing in the Dallas Cowboys’ playoff loss and now it seems Jerry Jones is sending the quarterback a bit of a warning shot. Most reactions to Dak Prescott’s dud in the Dallas Cowboys‘ Divisional Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers could be best construed as over-reactionary. Yes, he was bad in that defeat, but any calls to bench him, move on, or anything in that vein is over the line and overlooks the shortcomings of the roster and the play-calling.
Eagles could suffer massive loss before Super Bowl even starts
The Philadelphia Eagles could potentially lose a member of their coaching staff just prior to the start of Super Bowl 57. The Philadelphia Eagles are over a week away from competing in Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, AZ. They reached this point after finishing the season with a 14-3 record, the best in the NFC, and defeating the rival New York Giants in the Divisional Round and the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.
Sean Payton off to a bad start in Denver thanks to Dolphins latest hire
The Denver Broncos got their man in newly minted head coach Sean Payton, but it looks like Payton won’t be getting his top choice of defensive coordinator in 2023. This week, the Denver Broncos traded for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to begin a new era for the franchise. Some believe the Saints to be the outright winners of that trade, yet Denver still got a bargain for Payton and should benefit from cleaning house.
FanSided
Jerry Jones puts Dak on notice, targets Heisman Trophy finalist QB at Senior Bowl
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones isn’t walking back his comments on drafting a quarterback in 2023 anytime soon. In fact, Jones seems to have his eye on one intriguing target in the Senior Bowl. On Thursday, Jerry Jones said the Dallas Cowboys are committed to drafting a quarterback this...
Lakers may get their 2023 first-round pick back from Pelicans
The Los Angeles Lakers traded a lot of draft capital to the New Orleans Pelicans for Anthony Davis but it was instantly worth it as the team won the NBA Championship in AD’s first season with the team. One of the picks the team traded was a pick swap...
FanSided
NFL rumors: Tom Brady took a final shot at the Patriots before retirement
Prior to his retirement from the NFL, Tom Brady considered playing for three teams — a return to the New England Patriots was never on the table. In fact, per ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, Tom Brady adamantly stated he wanted nothing to do with a New England return. The...
FanSided
4 free agents the Steelers can sign thanks to increased salary cap
The NFL increased the salary cap for the 2023 offseason, which gives teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers an advantage. Omar Khan and Mike Tomlin have a busy offseason ahead of them. Khan will have his first full offseason at the helm, and free agency is where he excels. Khan’s background...
FanSided
Latest Patrick Mahomes update is exactly what Chiefs fans need
Kansas City Chiefs fans will feel even more confident in the team’s chances in Super Bowl 57 after this latest injury update on quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Kansas City Chiefs are once again back in the Super Bowl after winning the AFC championship. Entering that game, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was dealing with a high ankle sprain that he suffered in the Divisional Round against the Jacksonville Jaguars. But in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Mahomes moved around just fine and was able to make plays with his legs, notably a clutch run for a first down in their final drive of the game.
FanSided
Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes just received all the bulletin-board material they’ll ever need
The Kansas City Chiefs have not been underdogs in the playoffs with Patrick Mahomes as their starting quarterback…until now. Patrick Mahomes has taken the Chiefs to the Super Bowl for the third time in his career. He’s about to be the underdog for the first time. In fact,...
FanSided
Nick Saban shows his hand with top Alabama offensive coordinator target
Alabama football fans have been waiting to see how Nick Saban will fill the Tide’s offensive coordinator vacancy but an early favorite has emerged. The longstanding speculation and rumors that former Alabama football offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien was going to be return to the NFL, the Patriots specifically, turned out to be true. And since that moment, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide have been tasked with filling that void along with also replacing defensive coordinator Pete Golding.
FanSided
Patrick Mahomes just put a nail in the Bengals fan conspiracy coffin
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes put to rest the talk of the Joseph Ossai penalty in the AFC Championship Game shouldn’t have counted. The Kansas City Chiefs punched their ticket to Super Bowl 57 by defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. Harrison Butker kicked the game-winning 45-yard field goal after a clutch run by quarterback Patrick Mahomes. But during the run, Mahome had already gained the first down on third-and-four, but when he stepped well out of bounds, he was shoved by Bengals defensive lineman Joseph Ossai. That earned the defender an unnecessary roughness penalty and gave the Chiefs 15 more yards to get into easy field goal range.
FanSided
3 best Phillies moves Dave Dombrowski has made since coming to Philadelphia
The three best Philadelphia Phillies moves Dave Dombrowski has made since joining the franchise. It didn’t take too long for the hiring of Dave Dombrowski to pay off for the Philadelphia Phillies. They already have a pennant and the team doesn’t look like it is ready to settle for a single World Series appearance.
NFL rumors: How Aaron Rodgers tanked his Packers trade value
There’s no guarantee that the Green Bay Packers do trade Aaron Rodgers this offseason, but should they dare to make that choice, the return might not be what they expect. Recent reports suggest that the Packers want at least two first-round picks for Aaron Rodgers. Due to the retirement of Tom Brady and a limited number of proven quarterbacks on the market, one would expect that valuation to increase, no?
FanSided
Chiefs news: Patrick Mahomes injury update entering the weekend
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was able to play through his high-ankle sprain in the AFC Championship Game. Will he do so in the Super Bowl, as well?. Patrick Mahomes was able to move around well enough in the AFC Championship Game to outplay Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, and earn his team a spot in the Super Bowl. By no means was it a flawless performance, but Mahomes was borderline superhuman given the extent of the injury in the first place.
FanSided
3 free agent contracts St. Louis Cardinals should’ve matched this offseason
Every offseason, MLB teams bypass free agents who could have helped their team. Could the St. Louis Cardinals regret passing on matching these three free agent contracts?. The St. Louis Cardinals made one big splash this offseason, inking catcher Willson Contreras to a five-year, $87.5 million contract. The signing filled a need for the Cardinals, but could more have been done to improve the roster?
FanSided
Rival exec: Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are headed for a dramatic standoff
Prepare yourself for a dramatic standoff between Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Of course, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are still so far apart on getting those precious dollars to make sense. After having played out his fifth-year option season, Jackson will technically hit NFL free agency. While...
Eagles legend Jason Kelce discusses his current feelings about retirement
The 2022-2023 Philadelphia Eagles have given us reason to cheer and be proud, and on Sunday, February 12th, they may close the deal by rewarding us with a second Vince Lombardi Trophy. Just let that sink in for a second. Some have asked if this is the greatest team ever assembled in franchise history. It’s an intriguing argument, but at the risk of reigning on a few parades, as fun as it’s been, Super Bowl LVII will be the final time we see the current roster together as currently assembled. A ton of roster decisions have to be made, and then, there are the questions about Jason Kelce.
FanSided
Miami vs. Clemson prediction and odds for Saturday, February 4 (Back the ‘Canes)
An ACC battle between two top 25 teams is set to go down on Saturday when the No. 23 Miami Hurricanes hit the road to face the No. 20 Clemson Tigers. Clemson holds the top spot in the conference, sitting at 18-5 overall and 10-2 in conference play. Let’s take...
FanSided
Surprise team looking to move up with Bears to No.1 in NFL Draft
The Chicago Bears are itching to trade the No.1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, and a surprise team entered the conversation. It’s pretty clear by now that the Chicago Bears have a strong desire to trade the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. With so...
FanSided
Cubs News: Dexter Fowler is coming back to Chicago
Everyone will always remember every single player on the 2016 Chicago Cubs with great fondness. Nobody on that team was a passenger as everyone carried their own weight. One player who went above and beyond always was Dexter Fowler. He had a very interesting path to the Chicago Cubs as he played for the Colorado Rockies from 2008-2013 before one year with the Houston Astros in 2014.
FanSided
