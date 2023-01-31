Read full article on original website
Detroit Lions Lose CoachOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
Grocery Store Meijer Has Opened Two Stores in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Here's how this man won over $100,000 overnight in the lotteryUSA DiarioAnn Arbor, MI
A kid from Michigan bought $1K in food from GrubhubMuhammad Junaid MustafaMichigan State
Southwest residents seek answers about Moroun-owned truck yard
Reading Time: 5 minutes A residential-zoned parcel has been leveled and fenced off, violating city ordinance. Residents are worried about more trucking coming to their neighborhood. Southwest Detroit residents convened last week at Donovan’s Pub seeking answers about recent activity at a property belonging to the Moroun-owned real estate company Crown Enterprises at Toledo and 25th Street. “We’re desperate,” ... The post Southwest residents seek answers about Moroun-owned truck yard appeared first on Planet Detroit. Southwest residents seek answers about Moroun-owned truck yard was first posted on February 2, 2023 at 5:13 pm.©2021 "Planet Detroit". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at ninaignaczak@gmail.com
Detroit News
These Detroit neighborhood home values grew over 100%
Detroit — Corktown and part of the North End neighborhood saw average property values rise more than 100% last year while the values of many condominiums dropped, in some cases by double-digit percentages, according to an analysis of Detroit residences done by the city's Office of the Assessor. Property...
Detroit News
Huntington Place to get renovation, attached hotel in deal with developer
Detroit — In a boost to downtown Detroit's convention and tourism business, Huntington Place will be renovated and an attached hotel with several hundred rooms built under a deal between a developer and the authority that manages the event center. The Detroit Regional Convention Facility Authority board voted Tuesday...
Ethics complaint alleges improper hiring of Detroit paratransit leader
A top Detroit transportation official ‘abused his authority,’ the complainant alleges
Detroit News
These Metro Detroit restaurants, bars, cafes and bakeries opened or closed in January
Across the tri-county area and beyond, January brought us new cafes, bakeries, bars and restaurants and, as always, a few closings, too. Here are some highlights. Opened just last week, this neighborhood cafe and bookshop has a full coffee bar and a light menu featuring deli sandwiches on ciabatta, bagels and baked goods like cookies, cake bars and savory Yemeni biscuits, which are perfect for dunking in your coffee or tea. Grab a snack and a coffee to go, or stay and get some work done.
Downriver Linked Greenways Receives $6.2M to Expand Trail System
Friends of the Detroit River, in partnership with Downriver Linked Greenways, has received a $4.1 million federal grant to eliminate gaps in the trail and make intersection improvements for the […] The post Downriver Linked Greenways Receives $6.2M to Expand Trail System appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Detroit News
Gordie Howe Bridge adds benefits for 5 southwest Detroit programs
The team assembling the Gordie Howe International Bridge announced Wednesday the distribution of $1.7 million, or $2.3 million Canadian, to 11 community benefits initiatives, including five in southwest Detroit. The funding is part of the Neighborhood Infrastructure Strategy, a $20 million direct community investment, in Canadian dollars, on both sides...
michiganchronicle.com
Black-Owned Winery Business Makes National Footprint, Giving Back is Focus
House of Pure Vin, a wine shop in Detroit, recently hosted George Brown, founder and principal of Alexis George, a Black-owned wine brand. Brown has been in the wine business for years, yet in an indirect way from his time working the restaurant business and since “washing dishes” as he would call it.
Real News Network
Utility companies’ consistent failures and shady practices show why we need energy democracy
In June of 2021, torrential rains flooded the City of Detroit and surrounding areas, causing over $100 million in damages, mostly in poor, Black, and Brown neighborhoods. Kamau Clark, an organizer for the nonprofit We The People Michigan, moved into his apartment in Detroit’s West Village neighborhood just two days before the storm. “I came home at 2AM and the apartment was flooded,” he recalls.
Detroit News
12 years later, Wayne County may get a new jail this summer
Detroit — Twelve years and hundreds of millions of dollars later, Wayne County appears to be in the final stretch of finishing a new jail and criminal justice complex. If things go as planned, the county Criminal Justice Center that includes a jail, county courthouse, juvenile detention facility and Prosecuting Attorney's Office will open this summer, members of the Wayne County Commission were told Thursday.
Subdivision under construction north of Ann Arbor could trigger more growth nearby
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Roger Harris can remember sitting outside his cousin’s home overlooking a cornfield just north of Ann Arbor, watching deer and foxes dart across the lawn. Today, the same view is framed by a construction zone for a 264-unit housing development rising across Whitmore Lake Road,...
Detroit News
Detroit to receive nearly $25 million to fix most dangerous streets
Washington — Detroit will receive $24.8 million to improve safety on the most dangerous roads in the city, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced Wednesday. Detroit has one of the worst traffic fatality rates in the nation, according to the agency, and the per capita fatality rate rose 88% between 2017 and 2020. Wayne County has had nearly 16 times more traffic deaths than the average U.S. county since 2016.
Detroit City Councilmember proposing to ban cashless businesses
(CBS DETROIT) - A trip to the market is leading a Detroit city councilmember to propose a new ordinance. She says her experience at checkout left her confused when she pulled out her cash for a purchase, but her money wasn't accepted. "Your form of payment, we don't accept it," Councilmember Angela Whitfield-Calloway said."That group of people is not going to be able to support your service or support your business. I was in that group."Whitfield-Calloway says she's drafting her first ordinance after her visit to Plum Market for lunch left a bad taste."You know I get my salad, I get my soup,...
MSP installing license plate readers along metro Detroit freeways
State police say the technology would only be used for serious and violent crimes and could quadruple the chances of making an arrest.
MetroTimes
This Flint mansion is on sale for $495K — let’s take a tour
One thing Michigan does well is historic homes, like this Tudor-style Flint home. The estate located at 1301 Woodlawn Park Dr. features six bedrooms and five bathrooms, and also features an Italian marble fireplace and Italian quarry tile in the sun room. The home was built in 1929 by William...
Opinion: Detroit judge catches smoke on social media for decision to lower man's bond
The smoke on the street Thursday was coming from people in the community who are livid after a judge in Detroit reduced a man’s bond for attempted murder, only to have the offender go back out and reportedly strike again. Larry D. Williams Jr, a judge in the 36th District Court, is being slammed under multiple Instagram posts by @crimenewsinthed for his “stupid” decision, per comments on the site. In January, court records show, Judge Williams...
This is the Deadliest Stretch of Road in Michigan
Michiganders are notorious for complaining about other Michigan drivers. They drive too slow, they drive too fast, they drive like a maniac in the snow, and the list goes on. Now, a popular website has backed up those complaints by determining the deadliest stretches of roads in Michigan. Living in...
Detroit News
CEO spent $10M on drug binge after embezzling from firm, feds say
Detroit — The CEO of a government contracting company embezzled from the firm and spent more than $10 million on pain pills, according to federal criminal cases that describe an outsized series of drug deals amid the nation's opioid crisis. The misappropriation and drug binge are detailed in federal...
Detroit News
Why these unique snow sculptures in Metro Detroit are going viral
Most people mold snowmen when a big storm hits. Not Jennifer Ramirez of Madison Heights or Jamison Agnello of Harrison Township. When a storm blanketed Metro Detroit with more than seven inches of snow last week, both skipped making something traditional and took a bite out of something much bigger. Ramirez sculpted sharks in her front yard while Agnello made a giraffe.
Detroit News
Bodies of missing two rappers, friend found under debris in vacant Highland Park apartment building
Highland Park — The bodies of three missing men — two rappers from Oscoda and Melvindale who'd visited Detroit for a gig along with a friend from Detroit — were found under a pile of debris in the basement of a vacant Highland Park apartment building, according to three police sources familiar with the investigation.
