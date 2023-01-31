Read full article on original website
Video: First Look at the New Ventum GS1 Gravel Race Bike
BikeRumor’s Racing Tech Editor Jordan Villella looks at the updated Ventum GS1 gravel bike. The new GS1 boasts an updated geometry for better stability on gravel roads with an extra 10mm in the overall wheelbase. For those looking for more tire (or mud) clearance, the GS1 now fits up to 48mm tires with some room to spare.
Pas Normal x Salomon Creates Unique Hydration Vest and Boots
Support us! Bikerumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Pas Normal Studios has kicked off the start of a long-term collaboration project with Salomon, debuting with a curious high-tech combination of all-weather boots and a lightweight hydration vest. The PNS x Salomon XA-ALPINE 2 are trail running-inspired winter boots, repurposed as a pair of premium flat pedal city riding shoes. And the PNS x Salomon Active Skin 8 is a lightweight running hydration vest, repurposed for adventure cyclists…
Velo Hops on Year of the Rabbit w/ Limited Edition Revo Saddle
Support us! Bikerumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Velo Enterprise Co. has been introducing a limited edition Chinese Zodiac saddle every year, starting back in 2015. The Taiwanese saddle master is keeping the tradition going with the release of the Limited Edition Year of the Rabbit version of their Angel Revo saddle.
