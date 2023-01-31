Popular Eatery Celebrates Opening Of First Restaurant On Long Island

If you're in a healthy state of mind, a new Long Island restaurant opening its doors this week is an answer to your dreams for good grub that is fast food.

Just Salad, a restaurant that offers salads and soups of all kinds, along with smoothies is expanding to Long Island with four new locations this year.

To kick things off, Just Salad is officially celebrating the grand opening of its first store in Commack on Wednesday, Feb. 1, located at 6040 Jericho Turnpike.

The restaurant will be offering the following in-store promotions at its Commack location over the next several weeks to celebrate the grand opening:

$5 Meal Days: Every customer who orders in-store from Wednesday, Feb. 1 to Sunday, Feb. 5 will receive a discounted $5 meal.

Community Workers Day: Just Salad will offer $5 meals for Community Workers who purchase meals in-store on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

VIP Bowl Days: Just Salad will offer $5 meals for reusable bowl customers who purchase meals in-store from Friday, March 3 to Sunday, March 5.

Guests will be able to choose from over 15 chef-designed salads, wraps, warm bowls, avocado toast, soups, and smoothies when visiting the new stores.

Specific menu highlights include Just Salad’s seasonal winter salads, its “Iconic Salads” - the Crispy Chicken Poblano, Thai Chicken Crunch, and Tokyo Supergreens - and its “Earth Friendly” menu board, featuring salads with low carbon footprints.

And if you purchase a reusable bowl for $1, you'll get a free salad topping every visit.