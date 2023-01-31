ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commack, NY

Popular Eatery Celebrates Opening Of First Restaurant On Long Island

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eFcFc_0kXmmFNl00

If you're in a healthy state of mind, a new Long Island restaurant opening its doors this week is an answer to your dreams for good grub that is fast food.

Just Salad, a restaurant that offers salads and soups of all kinds, along with smoothies is expanding to Long Island with four new locations this year.

To kick things off, Just Salad is officially celebrating the grand opening of its first store in Commack on Wednesday, Feb. 1, located at 6040 Jericho Turnpike.

The restaurant will be offering the following in-store promotions at its Commack location over the next several weeks to celebrate the grand opening:

  • $5 Meal Days: Every customer who orders in-store from Wednesday, Feb. 1 to Sunday, Feb. 5 will receive a discounted $5 meal.
  • Community Workers Day: Just Salad will offer $5 meals for Community Workers who purchase meals in-store on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
  • VIP Bowl Days: Just Salad will offer $5 meals for reusable bowl customers who purchase meals in-store from Friday, March 3  to Sunday, March 5.

Guests will be able to choose from over 15 chef-designed salads, wraps, warm bowls, avocado toast, soups, and smoothies when visiting the new stores.

Specific menu highlights include Just Salad’s seasonal winter salads, its “Iconic Salads” - the Crispy Chicken Poblano, Thai Chicken Crunch, and Tokyo Supergreens - and its “Earth Friendly” menu board, featuring salads with low carbon footprints.

And if you purchase a reusable bowl for $1, you'll get a free salad topping every visit.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Herald Community Newspapers

Over 20 restaurants serve up a Taste of RVC

It’s said, “variety is the spice of life.” This is certainly true in Rockville Centre, where the dining options are plentiful. Widely the restaurant hub of South Nassau, the community boasts over 40 different restaurants and catering establishments. Each year, leading up to the big event in...
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
News 12

Guide: Warming centers around Long Island

Warming centers are open around Long Island to help residents during the current wave of dangerously cold temperatures. February 2-February 5: Open 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. February 2: Open 8:00 a.m. – 12:15 a.m. February 3: Open 8:00 a.m. – 12:45 a.m. February 4: Open 8:00...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

North Jersey Wedding Venue 'The Manor' To Shutter After 66 Years

A North Jersey wedding venue will close its doors after 66 years in business come July. The Manor, in West Orange, announced it will be closing on July 6, 2023. "We are agonizingly aware that there is no 'good' time for this to happen and are doing our sincere best to responsibly and respectfully resolve each and every pending event thoughtfully," the Knowles family wrote on the venue's website, thanking clients for graciousness and understanding.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
longislandweekly.com

Bobby Q’s Jus Like Mama’s Is Food To Feed Your Soul

Not to be confused with another similarly named establishment out east, Bobby Q’s of Freeport has recently opened its second location in September. The first and still existing restaurant on Main Street in Freeport survived through COVID and has sort of taken on a more on-the-go feel since it opened in 2017. The newest location, Bobby Q’s Jus Like Mama’s on Sunrise Highway is surely to become a dining destination once the word catches on far and wide.
FREEPORT, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Celebrating 35 of selling Long Beach homes

About 36 years ago, Joe Sinnona was an English teacher at Junior High 141 in the Bronx. Then, he was forced to take a leave of absence. He never went back. Flash forward: Sinnona is marking his 35th year as a realtor in Long Beach. Sinnona, 54, grew up in...
LONG BEACH, NY
longislandadvance.net

Drift 82 owners continue pitch to keep summer tent

Since the COVID-19 shutdown in 2020, many local businesses have been permitted to utilize outdoor space under temporary structures to offset the loss of indoor business and allow diners a safe space to patron their businesses. However, due to what the Village of Patchogue building inspector deemed as the unsafe nature of temporary structures, or tents, the village has decided to reconsider their permitting for such structures on a more permanent basis.
PATCHOGUE, NY
longislandweekly.com

A Delicious Long Island Heritage: History of Zorn’s of Bethpage

Zorn’s has been making delicious homemade food since 1940 when Peter Zorn opened his first retail store on Long Island. His vision was to offer wholesome, made-from-scratch meals using the freshest ingredients that busy families could take home with them, creating one of New York’s first take-out services. We are proud to be listed on the New York State Historic Business Preservation Registry which honors businesses that have been in operation for at least 50 years and have contributed to their communities’ history.
BETHPAGE, NY
hotelnewsresource.com

Sale of Landmark Hotel in New York City's East Side Closes

JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced today that it has closed the sale of 525 Lexington Ave., a 35-story, 655-key, full-service hotel in New York City’s Midtown East neighborhood. The parties have agreed to not disclose the purchase price. JLL represented the seller, Deka Immobilien, in the sale...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Lindenhurst Man Dies After Falling Into Canal

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man who fell into a canal on Long Island. Suffolk County Police Department officers responded to a call of a man in the canal in Lindenhurst behind a residence on the 900 block of Pacific St., at around 9:40 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3.
LINDENHURST, NY
greaterlongisland.com

Proposed Milky Ways ice cream shop to be discussed at Islip public hearing

The Town of Islip’s planning board will find out Tuesday, Feb. 8, when it conducts a public hearing to discuss a proposed Milky Ways Ice Cream Cereal Bar in Hauppauge. The specialty ice cream chain announced on Instagram earlier this month that they’re opening a shop in Hauppauge, as well as in Rocky Point, which is part of Brookhaven Town. The proposed Hauppauge location is on the west side of Wheeler Road, just north of Veterans Memorial Highway.
ISLIP, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Ribbon Cutting of Long Island University's $26 Million College of Veterinary Medicine Learning Center

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the ribbon cutting of Long Island University's College of Veterinary Medicine Learning Center at its Long Island University Post campus in Brookville, Nassau County. Long Island University invested $53 million to establish the College of Veterinary Medicine, which includes today's announcement of the new $26 million Veterinary Learning Center. This state-of-the-art, 33,100-square-foot facility serves as the anchor of the College of Veterinary Medicine and will prepare students enrolled in the Doctor of Veterinary Medicine program with a comprehensive education and real-world skills through a four-year program. Supported by New York State funding of $12.75 million, the College of Veterinary Medicine is the only veterinary program recognized by the American Veterinary Medical Association Council on Education in the New York metropolitan area and one of only four veterinary schools in the Northeast United States.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
greaterlongisland.com

20 Photos: Scenes from Port Jeff’s fourth annual Ice Fest

GreaterPortJeff coverage is funded in part by Toast Coffee + Kitchen and Revival by Toast, now open in Port Jefferson. Tap for photos. People from all over Long Island visited Port Jefferson this past weekend to shop, eat, drink and admire sculptures set in ice during the fourth annual Ice Fest, hosted by the Port Jefferson Business Improvement District.
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
W42ST.nyc

Ruth’s Chris Steak House on W51st Street to Close After 30 Years

One of Midtown’s most well-known grill spots is overdone — Ruth’s Chris Steak House has announced that it will close in April. After serving up pre-theater filets and ribeyes for 30 years on W51st Street, the company decided not to renew their expiring lease, a spokesperson for the brand told Crains New York Business. The […] The post Ruth’s Chris Steak House on W51st Street to Close After 30 Years appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

North Shore shelter needs long-term home

For two and a half months, Orlando Sotlo hasn’t had a permanent place to sleep. Sometimes he sets up a tarp in one of the wooded areas of the city. Other times he’s offered a truck to stay in for a few nights. Either way, he sees puffs...
GLEN COVE, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
470K+
Followers
66K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy