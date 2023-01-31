Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Constantine 2: Keanu Reeves Says He Annoyed Warner Brothers Until Studio Agreed to Sequel
A sequel to 2005's Constantine is finally in development, with filmmaker Francis Lawrence set to direct Keanu Reeves in the role again. For Reeves, this is the end result of years of campaigning to return to the role -- first privately, within Warner Bros., and later publicly. Whenever asked, Reeves has said that he would love to revisit Constantine, including a famous interview clip with CBS's Stephen Colbert, in which Reeves has to convince a surprised Colbert that his name alone wasn't enough to get a sequel greenlit.
Henry Cavill Was ‘Dicked Around by a Lot of People,’ James Gunn Says of Superman Actor’s DC Limbo
DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn spoke about former Superman actor Henry Cavill’s exit as the Man of Steel at the DCU presentation on the Warners lot on Monday, clarifying that he and co-CEO Peter Safran didn’t fire Cavill and adding that the “Man of Steel” actor was unfortunately “dicked around by a lot of people.”
Jason Momoa on DC Meeting With James Gunn: ‘I’ll Always Be Aquaman’ and Might Play ‘Other Characters, Too’
“I’ll always be Aquaman,” Jason Momoa proclaimed at the Variety Studio presented by Audible at Sundance. Momoa is at the Park City festival as the narrator of the new documentary “Deep Rising,” which investigates organizations that are extracting metals from the deep seafloor. Momoa recently met new DC Studio heads James Gunn and Peter Safran to talk about his future in the DC Universe, in which he’s played Aquaman in several movies. “It’s very, very wonderful,” Momoa said of the meeting. “I’m in the house of Warner Bros. and they are liking a lot of stuff I’m doing. We got...
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn recasting Jason Momoa as Lobo would be a major step back for DC
There’s an ocean’s worth of speculation about what’s in store for DC Studios with Peter Safran and James Gunn heading as co-CEOs. One of the topics that has managed to find its way to the top revolves around Aquaman star Jason Momoa leaving the titular role for the alien Lobo. On paper, it probably makes a lot of sense, but there are so many things wrong with this recasting.
EW.com
Superman reboot, Wonder Woman series, and more kick off new wave of DC movies
After weeks of speculation and early reports, James Gunn and Peter Safran, the new heads of DC Studios over at Warner Bros., have officially announced their plans for the first phase of a new era of superhero movies. A Superman movie reboot, a Supergirl film, a sequel to The Batman,...
Inside the Magic
Marvel Changes Plans, Going Back to Robert Downey Jr.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe might not be done with Robert Downey Jr. as a super hero after all. The Marvel Cinematic Universe dramatically ended Phase Three with Avengers: Endgame (2019),saying goodbye to Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man and Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America. Now, four years later, Disney has moved full steam ahead into Phase 5 of the MCU.
Scarlett Johansson Is Shocked to Learn Jeremy Renner Wore His Hawkeye Costume for Halloween (Video)
Scarlett Johansson and Kelly Clarkson have decided that Johansson’s Marvel co-star, Jeremy Renner, is someone who lives by a “better to ask for forgiveness than permission” mentality. That much is true, at least, when it comes to when and where he can wear his professional-grade Marvel Studios...
ComicBook
Yellowstone Star Reveals Actors Physically Attacked Each Other Filming Season 5 Finale
Yellowstone made some explosive moves with the midseason finale for Season 5 before the series returns with new episodes later this Summer, and one of the stars behind the series revealed that some of the actors physically attacked each other during the finale's filming! The star behind Jamie Dutton, Wes Bentley, has been opening up about the series following the midseason finale, and has noted how much change is coming for the character and the pressures of playing one of the most hated Yellowstone characters overall.
digg.com
How Bad Is Tom Hanks's New Film 'A Man Called Otto'? Here's What The Reviews Say
Director Marc Forster's comedy-drama "A Man Called Otto" is the first English adaptation (there was a Swedish one in 2015) of Fredrick Backman's novel "A Man Called Ove." Tom Hanks stars as Otto Anderson, a suburban Pittsburgh resident who decides to end his life after losing his wife Sonya. While Otto is a grumpy and tough-looking man, his life begins to change after he meets his new neighbors, a family with two young children.
Dave Bautista Initially Left Wrestling Because He Realized He Was a Horrible Actor
Although Dave Bautista made a comfortable lifestyle wrestling, his career in the WWE stood in the way of his newfound passion for acting.
Actor Adam Rich dead at 54
'Eight is Enough' actor Adam Rich, who appeared in numerous television shows and movies, reportedly died in his Los Angeles residence at 54 years old
Why is NCIS: Los Angeles canceled?
It’s the end of the road for NCIS: Los Angeles. On Friday, Jan. 20, fans were shocked to hear that CBS is canceling the long-running drama, and its current 14th season will be its last. The series finale is set for May 21, bringing the series episode total to 322.
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson is almost certainly the reason Dave Bautista turned down ‘Fast & Furious’
Thanks to the overwhelming success he’s experienced since making the jump to Hollywood, any wrestler-turned-actor that finds even a moderate amount of joy in the acting business is destined to be compared to Dwayne Johnson. However, Dave Bautista wants absolutely nothing to do with it. While their paths didn’t...
Famed Actress and Model Dies
Famed actress and model Dorothy Tristan reportedly died on January 7th, according to a statement from her husband. According to her husband, director John D. Hancock, Tristan died at their home following a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Her death was confirmed by her representative, according to Variety.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s newest blockbuster thriller catches fire to seize the #1 spot in 50 nations
An entirely valid criticism leveled at Netflix is the excessive production budgets handed over by the streaming service to give filmmakers almost complete creative freedom, but it’s entirely up to you if the $72 million spent on The Pale Blue Eye is worth the sacrifice of seeing shows like Warrior Nun and 1899 canceled before their time.
Ghost are teasing something massive: “Jesus is coming”
Something is afoot in the world of Ghost - is it a new EP or the return of the messiah?
wegotthiscovered.com
Paramount Plus users are collectively stunned ‘Yellowstone’ was beaten to the most-watched spot by ‘Halo’
Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone might be Paramount’s number one series, but the same isn’t translated on the network’s streaming network: Paramount Plus. While the Duttons rule the cable network, the show that took the platform’s number-one spot leaves some fans somewhat stunned by the news. The...
'Days of Our Lives' Actor Quinn Redeker Dead at 86
His family announced the heartbreaking news earlier today.
‘Peacemaker’ Spinoff Series ‘Waller’ With Viola Davis A Go, ‘Doom Patrol’ Creator Jeremy Carver Joins As Scribe
Far from a surprise, DC co-Chairmen and CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran confirmed that Waller, the spinoff of their Suicide Squad HBO Max series Peacemaker, was one of the first TV shows they’ll be hatching under their new DC universe, Chapter One, “Gods and Monsters.” Related Story James Gunn & Peter Safran Unveil Big DC Plan With New Movies For Batman & Robin, ‘Swamp Thing’, ‘The Authority’; ‘Lanterns’ TV Series & More Related Story 'Batman II', James Gunn's 'Superman: Legacy' Get Release Dates As DC Plan Revealed Related Story DC Bosses "Didn't Fire" Henry Cavill; Talk Fate Of Robert Pattinson, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa,...
msn.com
The 10 movies everyone's watching on Netflix right now
Slide 1 of 11: After buying the rights to two "Knives Out" sequels for a whopping $450 million in 2021, Netflix's investment in the mystery thriller franchise is starting to pay off. "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" is now the streaming platform's fifth most-watched movie of all time, and it's still dominating the weekly list of the most-watched movies on Netflix two weeks after its Dec. 23 release. Following it closely is "The Pale Blue Eye," a crime thriller starring Christian Bale as a 19th-century detective enlisting the help of a young Edgar Allen Poe to solve a murder. Netflix has clearly been in its murder/crime era lately; however, this week some familiar titles also made their way up the chart. Peter Jackson's 2005 Academy Award-winning remake of "King Kong" was added to Netflix's roster on Jan. 1 and started climbing up the top 10 most-watched movies list à la the fictional monster and the Empire State Building. The critically acclaimed film that was never an audience favorite (as indicated by its conflicting Rotten Tomatoes critics and audience scores) is clearly making a comeback of sorts thanks to the streaming giant. It appears the early 2000s are having a moment on Netflix in general. The 2005 Adam Sandler remake of "The Longest Yard" is also making an appearance on this week's top 10 list. Meanwhile, the ever-present blockbuster musical "Sing 2" is celebrating 21 weeks on Netflix's U.S. trending movies list For more song and dance, the hit musical adaptation of Roald Dahl's "Matilda" is also continuing to win over critics and Netflix audiences alike. Read on to see what other movies joined these hits on the list Stacker compiled of the most popular movies on Netflix in the U.S. from Jan. 2-Jan. 8.
