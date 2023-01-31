ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GM, McDonald's & Exxon Report Booming Profits

It was an upbeat day on Wall Street despite the dreary New York City weather. A number of large corporations from different industries reported soaring profits in the last quarter of 2022, when many market-watchers predicted that the U.S. economy was hurtling toward a recession. Here are some of the biggest names to release their earnings:
General Motors The Detroit automaker reported a 16 percent year-over-year jump in net income for the fourth quarter fueled by an uptick in factory production that pushed up U.S. sales.  The sales raked in an adjusted $2.12 earnings per share, well above FactSet estimates of $1.69.  In addition, the company made big investments in electric vehicles, including $650 million into developing a lithium mine in Nevada. GM's stock popped 9 percent after the bell Tuesday morning. Exxon Exxon Mobil brought in $12.75 billion in profits and $55.7 billion in net income, blowing past its previous record of $45.22 billion in 2008.  The oil giant benefited from a combination of rising demand and tight supply as world energy markets tried to bounce back from the impact of the war in Ukraine. The price of oil ranged from $70 to $90 a barrel during the quarter. Over the same period, Exxon also completed the expansion of its Beaumont Refinery in Texas.
McDonald's McDonald's reported that global same-store sales increased 12.6 percent in the last quarter with the help of Adult Happy Meals and limited-time promotions. Retiring the McRib also helped bring in customers looking for one last bite of the popular sandwich. The company pointed out that it increased sales despite raising prices, and that many customers traded down to cheaper items but kept patronizing the business. Earnings also beat Wall Street earnings by a small margin after CEO Chris Kempczinski said he expects inflationary pressures to continue. "

Cheddar News

Apple Misses Estimates

Apple posted earnings and revenue below expectations, including missed estimates for iPhone and Mac products, sending shares down in extended trading.
Cheddar News

The Week's Top Stories: Meta Rally, Tech Struggles Overall & Coinbase Gets Reprieve

"The Week's Top Stories is a guided tour through the biggest market stories of the week, from winning stocks to brutal dips to the facts and forecasts generating buzz on Wall Street.Wall Street had a lot to process this week. As expected, the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points rather than 50 or 75 points, which markets liked. At the same time, Fed Chair Powell said more rate hikes were coming, which markets didn't like. For a minute there, it looked like the bulls might win the day. Then the latest federal jobs numbers showed...
Cheddar News

Eye Drops Recalled Due to Potentially Dangerous Bacterial Contamination

"Global Pharma Health is recalling its Artificial Tears Lubricant Eye Drops due to a possible contamination that could cause blindness and even death. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said there have been 55 reports of "adverse events including eye infections, permanent loss of vision, and a death with a bloodstream infection" related to the use of the over-the-counter product. The product is distributed by EzriCare and DELSAM Pharma. The Artificial Tears drops are generally used to treat dryness or irritation in the eye. The product is available nationwide, and Global Pharma Health is urging customers who already have it to...
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

