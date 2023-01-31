Read full article on original website
The New Jersey Casino Association Has Announced that Weapons Will Not Be Permitted at Atlantic City casinos.
The Casino Association of New Jersey has declared that clients would not be permitted to bring firearms into any casino in Atlantic City. The ruling comes a week after a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order prohibiting the state from prohibiting gun owners from carrying firearms in casinos, parks, beaches, and other recreational areas.
