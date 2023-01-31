Read full article on original website
State-Level Psychedelics Bills: Hawaii And West Virginia, NY And NH Bolster And VA Advances
The psychedelics reform movement is spanning wide across the US, offering a real spectacle at the states’ 2023 legislative sessions. After the first bills were filed in New York, Illinois, Virginia, Washington State, Connecticut, New Hampshire and Arizona followed proposals in Missouri and Massachusetts plus a third NY bill.
Marijuana Legalization Proposal In Florida, On Track For 2024 Ballot?
Smart & Safe Florida political committee filed a measure this past summer proposing a constitutional amendment to legalize recreational marijuana. The proposal received enough signatures for the measure to be reviewed by the Florida Supreme Court and now seeks to be placed on the 2024 ballot. The political committee submitted...
Oklahoma Has Another Chance To Legalize Marijuana, Who's Against The Billions It Could Generate?
Oklahomans will have another chance to decide on the legalization of recreational marijuana next month. Voices for and against are getting louder as the March 7 vote approaches. After the state Supreme Court rejected a lawsuit seeking to put the measure on last fall's ballot, Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt declared...
Missouri Rolls Out Recreational Marijuana Sales Friday: First Week Expected To Be A 'Little Chaotic'
Recreational marijuana sales in Missouri started Friday, several days earlier than expected. Until Thursday, the industry was expecting the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to start issuing adult-use sales licenses on Monday, but the department announced it will start Friday, writes StlToday. “There was an inkling from the...
US-China Tensions Rise As Secretary Of State Cancels High-Stakes Visit After Suspected Surveillance Balloon Appears Over Montana
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is postponing a highly anticipated visit to China in the wake of an alleged surveillance balloon from China being spotted floating above Montana air space. Pentagon officials said Thursday the balloon is for surveillance and had been tracked for several days, according to CNN.
