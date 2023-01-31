Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBA Superstar Suspended After Egregious AltercationOnlyHomersMemphis, TN
This Tennessee City Made it Onto the Top 10 Rudest Cities in America ListTravel MavenMemphis, TN
Low-income renters exploited in Memphis, says organizerEdy ZooMemphis, TN
Ohio Mother Desperate After Both Of Her Sons Vanished Without A TraceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
Tyre Nichols: As prosecutors consider more charges, Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the burial.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Related
localmemphis.com
'They’ve been more responsive' | Some Memphians say MLGW improved response during latest ice storm
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This recent ice storm in the Memphis area comes about one year after the ice storm that greatly affected the city and left more than 240,000 Memphis Light Gas and Water (MLGW) customers without power or heat. This year, in comparison - though still significant, saw...
Ice storm aftermath cuts power for thousands
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The number of power outages is climbing across Memphis and the Mid-South on Thursday, after several rounds of ice-coated trees and power lines. By 9 a.m. Thursday, more than 17,000 customers in Shelby County were without power, or just under 4% of customers, Memphis Light, Gas & Water reported. Entergy, which supplies […]
Slick road conditions in Memphis and surrounding areas with possibly more freezing rain coming
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Road conditions in Memphis, Germantown, Collierville, and across the Mid-South are hazardous due to roads icing overnight. Memphis Police Department said current road conditions are "not favorable". There was one accident blocking traffic at the intersection of Lamar Ave. and Tuggle involving a jackknifed tractor trailer.
DeSoto County residents take on icy weather conditions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In DeSoto County, Mississippi, the second wave of ice was worse than the first. But the ice could not keep residents down in DeSoto County. Roads weren’t too bad. Mainly the overpasses and bridges caused some issues. Between about 5 a.m. and 9 a.m., there were at least 10 accidents. No one was injured. Still, residents were out and about throughout the county.
Ice storm warning coming to an end
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As of now, this week’s ice storm warning is set to end Thursday at 12 p.m. Most of the counties in the News Channel 3 viewing have been affected. Here is Todd Demers’ forecast as of Thursday morning: Our Ice Storm Warning is finally coming to an end with the return of […]
MSCS closes schools Wednesday due to ‘hazardous’ winter weather conditions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools announced that schools in the district will be closed Wednesday due to “hazardous” weather conditions. As an ice storm moved through the Mid-South on Tuesday afternoon, MSCS said that all district schools will be closed Wednesday, in addition to any before and afterschool activities that day are postponed.
actionnews5.com
Emergency warming centers open in DeSoto County
DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - Two emergency warming centers have opened in DeSoto County Thursday. One will be located at the Hernando Gale Center at 2601 Elm Street. Another will be open at the Southaven Community Safe Room at 7312 Highway 51 North. Residents who wish to stay at the...
Ice storm warning extended to Thursday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An ice storm warning has been extended to last until 6 a.m. Thursday. Most of the counties in the News Channel 3 viewing area are affected. Here is Tim Simpson’s weather forecast as of Wednesday morning: Mostly cloudy and cold with a slight chance for more freezing rain, sleet or snow. Winds […]
Olive Branch, MS church burns to the ground during ice storm
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While many across the Mid-South are bouncing back from days of ice, one Olive Branch church saw the worst of it all from ice to a fire. Our Brittani Moncrease spoke with church members at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church. From more than 100 years, New...
DeSoto County works to keep roads safe after icy weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Our team has been spread out across the region bring you the latest on the ice storm. Tuesday afternoon was the second wave of icy weather much different from what DeSoto County saw early Tuesday morning. Monday, they started prepping the roads anticipating the ice. Throughout...
Some businesses stay open despite icy weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The icy conditions forced some businesses to close due to dangerous conditions, but others decided to weather the storm and open. WREG talked to business owners who say they are doing what they can to make sure everyone stays safe. “People are going to want their alcohol, and we want them to […]
Eastern Arkansas deals with broken power lines, ice-covered bridges, and traffic jams for miles from ice storm
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Arkansas drivers woke up to a chill realization on Tuesday - the first round of the ice storm came and went, however it left its mark. While some roads were clear, others were anything but. People driving through St. Francis County saw broken power lines,...
Memphis ice storms of the past have led to mass power outages, but not this time
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light Gas and Water spent millions to improve its infrastructure after last year's ice storms left hundreds of thousands of people without power or heat at some point, and it appears those investments have paid off. MLGW is reporting less than 1,000 customers without power...
Memphis-Shelby County Schools breaks down severe weather planning
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools announced school closures for Thursday, February 2nd. The decision was made in response to the current ice storm and hazardous road conditions. The district also announced that all of its before and after-school activities would be postponed, that school staff were urged not to report to work, and central office employees would work remotely.
localmemphis.com
I-240 westbound and Lamar reopens after accident with TDOT truck and several cars
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — I-240 westbound and Lamar Ave. was in a mess after an accident between multiple cars and a TDOT truck. Memphis Police Department said the accident happened at 4:39 a.m. The expressway was blocked and backed up with traffic, and several cars were stranded in the street...
Car under tree on Quince Road
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man says he is lucky to be alive after crashing into several trees on Quince Road Thursday morning. Cordarius Coppage said Wednesday night when he drove down Quince Road, trees were leaning due to the ice that had accumulated on branches. Hours later, when he drove down the same road […]
Here's a list of school and public facility closures in the Mid-South ahead of this week's anticipated icy weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two rounds of icy weather are on its way to the Mid-South Tuesday and Wednesday, with possible ice accumulation nearing a quarter of an inch in the Memphis metro area alone. The National Weather Service issued an Ice Storm Warning for much of the Mid-South for...
Warming center staying open as ice storm grips Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As an ice storm grips Memphis, the warming center at the Greenlaw Community Center will remain open, MLGW said. MLGW said the warming center at 190 Mill Avenue will remain open until further notice. Beginning at 6:30 p.m., anyone can call MATA for a free ride...
Second round of ice storm expected Tuesday afternoon
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An ice storm warning lasts through midday Wednesday. Most of the counties in the News Channel 3 viewing area are affected. Here is Tim Simpson’s weather forecast as of Tuesday afternoon: After a brief break from the wintry precipitation, another round is headed our way this afternoon and evening. Temperatures remain below […]
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
Memphis, TN
128K+
Followers
137K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT
FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.https://www.fox13memphis.com/
Comments / 0