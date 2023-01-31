ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WREG

Ice storm aftermath cuts power for thousands

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The number of power outages is climbing across Memphis and the Mid-South on Thursday, after several rounds of ice-coated trees and power lines. By 9 a.m. Thursday, more than 17,000 customers in Shelby County were without power, or just under 4% of customers, Memphis Light, Gas & Water reported. Entergy, which supplies […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

DeSoto County residents take on icy weather conditions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In DeSoto County, Mississippi, the second wave of ice was worse than the first. But the ice could not keep residents down in DeSoto County. Roads weren’t too bad. Mainly the overpasses and bridges caused some issues. Between about 5 a.m. and 9 a.m., there were at least 10 accidents. No one was injured. Still, residents were out and about throughout the county.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Ice storm warning coming to an end

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As of now, this week’s ice storm warning is set to end Thursday at 12 p.m. Most of the counties in the News Channel 3 viewing have been affected. Here is Todd Demers’ forecast as of Thursday morning: Our Ice Storm Warning is finally coming to an end with the return of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Emergency warming centers open in DeSoto County

DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - Two emergency warming centers have opened in DeSoto County Thursday. One will be located at the Hernando Gale Center at 2601 Elm Street. Another will be open at the Southaven Community Safe Room at 7312 Highway 51 North. Residents who wish to stay at the...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Ice storm warning extended to Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —  An ice storm warning has been extended to last until 6 a.m. Thursday. Most of the counties in the News Channel 3 viewing area are affected. Here is Tim Simpson’s weather forecast as of Wednesday morning: Mostly cloudy and cold with a slight chance for more freezing rain, sleet or snow.  Winds […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Some businesses stay open despite icy weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The icy conditions forced some businesses to close due to dangerous conditions, but others decided to weather the storm and open. WREG talked to business owners who say they are doing what they can to make sure everyone stays safe. “People are going to want their alcohol, and we want them to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis-Shelby County Schools breaks down severe weather planning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools announced school closures for Thursday, February 2nd. The decision was made in response to the current ice storm and hazardous road conditions. The district also announced that all of its before and after-school activities would be postponed, that school staff were urged not to report to work, and central office employees would work remotely.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Car under tree on Quince Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man says he is lucky to be alive after crashing into several trees on Quince Road Thursday morning. Cordarius Coppage said Wednesday night when he drove down Quince Road, trees were leaning due to the ice that had accumulated on branches. Hours later, when he drove down the same road […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Second round of ice storm expected Tuesday afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —  An ice storm warning lasts through midday Wednesday. Most of the counties in the News Channel 3 viewing area are affected. Here is Tim Simpson’s weather forecast as of Tuesday afternoon: After a brief break from the wintry precipitation, another round is headed our way this afternoon and evening. Temperatures remain below […]
MEMPHIS, TN
