Montana Governor Greg Gianforte wrote to the Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, looking for answers on the intelligence-gathering balloon spotted over Billings. In the letter, the governor asked how long the balloon has been in U.S. airspace, how long it spent in Montana, where it has been and where the Department of Defense believes it is going, what the Department believes it is looking for, what they have done to protect Americans and what they are doing to take the balloon down.

MONTANA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO