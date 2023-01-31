Read full article on original website
Celebrate World Wetlands Day by restoring Vermont’s wetlands
A game camera set up at the restoration site in 2016 captured numerous species using the restored site such as river otter, raccoon, white tailed deer, beaver, rabbit, osprey, and this blue heron feeding on a fish with ducks in the background; photo provided by Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS).
Prevent a blood shortage – donate in February
Warm up with chance at trip to Florida + $10 Amazon.com Gift Card for coming to give blood or platelets. Vermont Business Magazine Spring is close, but February often brings unpredictable winter weather that can cause blood drive cancelations and make it difficult for donors to make it to their appointments safely. As the American Red Cross continues to monitor seasonal challenges that could impact the blood supply, donors are urged to make and keep appointments to help prevent a shortage in the weeks to come. Donors of all blood types – particularly type O blood donors, the most needed blood group by hospitals – and platelet donors are needed daily to meet demand.
New Vermont ‘Bee Team’ to tackle pollinator threats
UVM's Samantha Alger, who studies bee diseases, will help to establish a new Vermont Pollinator Working Group with Apis Fund support. Photo: Joshua Brown. Research on bee-harming pesticides and farmer-centered ‘Know Your 5’ campaign win Apis Fund support. by Ellie Scott & Basil Waugh, University of Vermont A...
VHB employees earn top engineering honors in Vermont
VHB(link is external) employees Wayne B Symonds and Stephanie Wyman have been named Vermont’s Engineer of the Year and Young Engineer of the Year, respectively, for 2023. Symonds, a senior structural engineer, joined VHB's South Burlington office last year after retiring from a 29-year career at the Vermont Agency of Transportation. Wyman, a project engineer, also at VHB's South Burlington location, joined the company in 2017 from a civil engineering firm in Pennsylvania.
Gasoline prices fall to average of $3.50 per gallon
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont fell 3 cents in the last week to $3.50 per gallon, as prices here peaked on January 25 and are now edging closer to the national average. Vermont prices are up 15 cents/g in the last month and are 6 cents higher than a year ago. According to GasBuddy(link is external), the cheapest station in Vermont is in Brattleboro ($3.27/g) and the most expensive was in Killington ($3.749).
2023 Vermont Economic Conference provides outlook for the year ahead
The Outstand Business of the Year was presented to Hickok & Boardman Insurance Group. Chamber photos. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Chamber of Commerce’s annual Vermont Economic Conference(link is external) made its in-person return with over 200 business and policy leaders gathering at the University of Vermont Dudley H. Davis Center for an in-depth look at national, global, and state perspectives on the economy as well as the latest economic indicators for business growth.
Seven communities to benefit from historic preservation grants
Matching grants will help local governments identify, evaluate, nominate, and preserve historic properties. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Division for Historic Preservation and the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation announce the approval of $56,905 for seven historic preservation projects(link is external) through the Certified Local Government (CLG) program to support community-based preservation initiatives. A second round of grant funding available to the seventeen designated CLGs will be awarded in May 2023.
Bullrock Renewables announces joint solar energy venture
New Partnerships Will Yield 250 MW of Solar in New York State by 2025. Vermont Business Magazine Vermont-based Bullrock Renewables, having already developed more than 130 megawatts of solar projects, announced the formation of a joint venture with Missouri-based NXTGenREA and New York-based Delaware River Solar to construct, own and operate 250 megawatts of solar projects throughout New York State by 2025.
Sanders announces winners of 13th annual State of the Union Essay Contest for Vermont students
Sanders will meet the finalists for a roundtable discussion at the Vermont Statehouse on Saturday, February 11. Vermont Business Magazine Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) on Thursday announced the winners of his thirteenth annual State of the Union Essay Contest, which gives Vermont high school students of all backgrounds an opportunity to address a major issue facing the country and propose solutions. This year, 382 students from 31 Vermont high schools submitted essays. A panel of seven Vermont educators served as volunteer judges, ranking the essays and selecting twelve finalists and three winners.
McClaughry: Seven top legislative issues of 2023
By John McClaughry Two months ago I published a column titled “Return of the Johnstown Flood.” That was my metaphor for the flood of legislation that was certain to occur, once the Democratic Party commanded a veto-proof majority in both House and Senate. It now does, and that Flood is proceeding at alarming velocity.
House passes budget adjustment GF increase of $91 million
Vermont Business Magazine Today the House gave final approval to H.145, the FY23 Budget Adjustment Act. This is an annual bill, passed midway through the fiscal year, that rebalances accounts and ensures that the state always maintains a balanced budget. Today’s final vote followed yesterday’s 107-33 party-line roll-call vote. The $8.3 billion Fiscal Year 2023 budget passed last spring would be adjusted up by $324 million under this plan; Governor Scott in his adjustment proposal presented in January sought to increase FY23 by $283 million.
Vermont Public will expand digital content with two new roles
Vermont Public(link is external) has hired two local media leaders, April McCullum and Michael Dougherty, to expand service on digital platforms and reach a broader and more diverse audience. McCullum will join the newsroom as digital editor, and Dougherty will take on the role of director of digital strategy. “To...
Leonie: Back to pre-pandemic politics
This week the Vermont House passed H.145, the FY2023 Budget Adjustment Act (BAA). While the House decided to fund the bulk of Governor Phil Scott’s proposals in BAA, there were significant differences in the funding levels for certain initiatives. The House added more than $80 million in funding to the governor’s proposal, mostly toward housing.
