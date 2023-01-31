ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May County, NJ

onthewater.com

New Jersey Fishing Forecast- February 2, 2023

In less than four weeks, on March 1, striper season in rivers and bays will open. That same day is also the start of winter flounder.We just have to be patient, the admirable trait all anglers share. In the meantime, there are fish to be caught, especially in freshwater, shows...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

After warm January, hearing this sound in NJ is concerning

January of 2023 has officially concluded, and what a month it's been temperature-wise. At no point in the month did we have any extreme cold. In fact, it's been quite the opposite. According to Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow's weather blog, "Each and every day of the month — without exception — saw an average temperature at or above the long-term average."
NEW JERSEY STATE
Beach Radio

Must Visit Small New Jersey Town is Getting National Attention

One of the many great things about The Garden State is its diversity. From big cities to quaint small towns, there's something for everyone in New Jersey. Let's talk about small towns. There are so many to spotlight. In North Jersey, there's Montclair. My Mom was born in Montclair and...
OnlyInYourState

This Abandoned New Jersey Rail Line May Be Home To The Next State Park

New Jersey is one of the busiest states in the nation for trains, but not all of the state’s rail lines are being put to good use. Many are abandoned – including a segment of the Norfolk Southern Railway, a freight line that is still operating in the area. Well, it might be put back to work transporting people soon – but in a very different way. In one of the biggest public infrastructure projects in New Jersey in a long time, the railway is in the process of being transformed into the Essex-Hudson Greenway, a nine-mile corridor that will combine bike and hiking trails with green spaces. Not only will it be a safe and beautiful spot for outdoor recreation, but it will allow easy travel between some of New Jersey’s busiest areas without a car. While an opening date isn’t firm yet, development is happening now – and fans of the outdoors can’t wait to see this new park in New Jersey open!
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

N.J. Town Lands In Top 20 Most Beautiful Small Towns In U.S.

Travel & Leisure is showing the Garden State some love in their newest list of the most beautiful small towns in the United States. The travel site noted that “most beautiful” is subjective but all towns selected in the list have a population under 20,000 and are a mix of towns that have historic architecture, natural scenery, or breathtaking coasts.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

New Jersey Does Have One Of The Tiniest Towns In America

We have so much congestion here in New Jersey. There are so many people crammed into a small place, and yet we still have some of the smallest towns in the nation. Photo by Samantha Watkins on Unsplash[/caption]When you think of tiny towns, you think of sprawling landscapes and a place with a lot of room to move. You don't think of a place like New Jersey.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

NJ’s next arctic blast: Timeline of ‘dangerous’ cold and wind

Yup, it's Groundhog Day. Or, as I like to call it, Weather Rodent Day. A friendly reminder that no matter what our furry friend in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania has to say, there are still 46 more days until the official start of Spring. (Climatologically, that is the end point for "big snow" events in New Jersey.) Your shadow report from the "prognosticator of prognosticators" is coming up at sunrise.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Beach Radio

8 great date spots in New Jersey

Everyone's idea of a perfect date or perfect date place is different, but with a wide array of choices in New Jersey, you are sure to find one that suits your tastes. A great resource for good places to check out is NJ Date Night run by a young couple who have really good taste and seem to have their finger on the pulse of the state and what people here would enjoy.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

ABOUT

My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mybeachradio.com

