Tim Draper recently tried to “pitch” the idea of Bitcoin adoption to Sri Lanka in order to overcome the economic struggles that the latter faces. Silicon Valley mogul Tim Draper, known for his ardent advocacy of cryptocurrencies, encountered a less than warm reception when he recently pitched Bitcoin to the struggling nation of Sri Lanka. The billionaire visited the island nation to film an episode of his “Meet the Drapers” TV series with local entrepreneurs and had the opportunity to meet with President Ranil Wickremesinghe. Despite his efforts to promote the use of decentralized currency, Sri Lanka’s central bank governor, Nandalal Weerasinghe, was not convinced.

1 DAY AGO