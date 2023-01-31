Read full article on original website
Binance Terminates Wallet Services To WazirX
WazirX, an Indian cryptocurrency exchange, has been asked to remove all remaining assets kept in Binance wallets after Binance discontinued providing wallet services to WazirX. The biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the world said in a blog post on Friday that WazirX would no longer utilize its wallet services as a...
Tim Draper Proposes Bitcoin Adoption in Sri Lanka But Fails
Tim Draper recently tried to “pitch” the idea of Bitcoin adoption to Sri Lanka in order to overcome the economic struggles that the latter faces. Silicon Valley mogul Tim Draper, known for his ardent advocacy of cryptocurrencies, encountered a less than warm reception when he recently pitched Bitcoin to the struggling nation of Sri Lanka. The billionaire visited the island nation to film an episode of his “Meet the Drapers” TV series with local entrepreneurs and had the opportunity to meet with President Ranil Wickremesinghe. Despite his efforts to promote the use of decentralized currency, Sri Lanka’s central bank governor, Nandalal Weerasinghe, was not convinced.
Sam Bankman Fried’s Holding Company Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
Sam Bankman-Fried’s holding company, Emergent Fidelity Technologies, has filed for bankruptcy protection. Emergent Fidelity Technologies voluntarily filed for bankruptcy under Chapter 11 in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, according to court documents filed on February 3. BlockFi, a cryptocurrency lending startup, has already sued...
eBay Expands into NFT and Web3 Industry
Leading online retailer eBay is filling a number of Web3 positions with a focus on KnownOrigin, the non-fungible token market it bought in June. Crypto Counsel, Head of Community, Marketing Executive, and other positions are among those listed. According to the LinkedIn job advertisement, the Crypto Counsel position will primarily...
