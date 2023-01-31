Read full article on original website
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland NewsNew York City, NY
NBA Superstar Demands Immediate TradeOnlyHomers
Julia Koch -- A Rich New York Female Who’s Giving Away Millions; Contact If You’re NeedySam WritesNew York City, NY
Sayreville Councilwoman Shot & Killed In Her Car Outside Her Home Across From Elementary SchoolBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Look inside gorgeous Montclair, NJ home designed by famous architect
MONTCLAIR — A mid-century style home by a famous architect — who created several New York landmarks and a notable New Jersey venue — has been listed for sale at just under $1 million. “This notable 1959 home, designed by architect Edward Durell Stone seamlessly blends with...
Delicious New Candy Inspired Hot Chocolate Flights in Toms River, NJ
It is winter and it's the perfect time for a fun family night of hot chocolate right here in Ocean County. How about special candy-inspired hot chocolate & mocha flights in Toms River? Sounds delicious, with inspiration from favorites like York Peppermint Patties, Heath Bar, Almond Joy, and Caramello. Perfect for weekends with the family in Ocean County.
Family-owned Ice Cream Shop in Charming NJ Town Closing After 16 Years
A long-standing ice cream shop in one New Jersey town is shutting down after 16 years. And if you're guessing it's because of a tough economic climate, you would be correct. Read More: Recent store and restaurant closings across New Jersey. Melting dreams. In a post on its Facebook page...
I Agree, Brick, NJ You Want This Restaurant More Than Any Other
Recently, we've heard rumors about the possibility of Brick getting a Texas Roadhouse, have you heard this?. I saw it this past weekend on a couple of posts in the Brick Community on Facebook. Will Brick get a Texas Roadhouse where the old Quaker Steak & Lube was?. Our closest...
This Astonishing Steak Is The Biggest In New Jersey And Its Glorious
There's nothing quite like a nice steak dinner, especially when you know you're about to have the absolute biggest steak in the entire state of New Jersey. I love going to steakhouses, granted it's not something I do more than once a year or so but when I go it's definitely a memorable experience.
Yum! The Best French Toast in Ocean County, New Jersey
I was just thinking recently that with winter here it would be nice to go out to breakfast and have a delicious "french toast" breakfast. Haven't gone out for french toast in a while so it would be nice to enjoy a stack of french toast and a hot cup of coffee.
Popular Ocean County, NJ Business Closing After an Amazing 91 Years
While 2023 has started with a lot of business openings, there has been a fair share of closings as well. This one is especially sad. The bigger stores have been getting a lot of attention in the news. Joann's Fabrics announced in January that they would be closing numerous locations.
Famed sushi restaurant to open second New Jersey location
Shumi, an award winning Japanese restaurant in Ridgewood, is opening a second New Jersey location in Leonia. According to New Jersey Digest, the restaurant will include an exclusive private Omakase Room that can seat eight VIP guests. As explained by NJ Digest:. The Omakase experience is derived from the Japanese...
Shred it up! Monmouth County, NJ announces where you can dispose of old documents
🔵 Monmouth County announces shredding dates and locations for old documents. 🔵 There are 16 specific events in Monmouth County where you can shred paper. 🔵 From old documents to confidential files there are ways to safely dispose of them in Monmouth County. It's the time of...
Brutal murder in Asbury Park, NJ as man left for dead in broad daylight
🚔 Asbury Park homicide investigation underway after Thursday shooting. 🚔 Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office taking lead on investigation into Asbury Park shooting. 🚔 Witnesses sought of shooting in broad daylight in Asbury Park on Thursday. An investigation is in the infancy stages after a shooting in broad...
Finally This Popular Cookie Shop Is Opening In Ocean County, NJ
Mark your calendar and get your sweet tooth ready, because we finally have an opening date for one of New Jersey's most popular bake shops. What's even better, is that it'll be the first one to actually open up right here in Ocean County!. No longer will you have to...
What to expect in 2023 if you live in Ocean County, NJ
🔵 Ocean County Commissioner Director Joe Vicari lays out priorities for 2023. 🔵 How much will inflation impact Ocean County's budget and tourism this year. 🔵 The delays on road projects impacting Ocean County drivers and commuters. Ocean County has become more and more of a destination...
Two Middletown, NJ residents save multiple lives thanks to their heroic response efforts
🚒 Thursday fire in Middletown under investigation. 🚒 Two young girls heroic efforts helped save multiple lives from the Middletown fire. 🚒 The residential fire in Middletown is under investigation. Two young women are being recognized as heroes for acting quickly to help save lives when a...
94-year-old man hits barrier at Parkway’s Barnegat toll plaza
BARNEGAT – A 94-year-old man lost control of his car and crashed into the concrete divider at a Garden State Plaza toll plaza Thursday afternoon. New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said Mario Medici of Howell rode up onto the barrier in one of the E-ZPass lanes at the southbound Barnegat toll plaza around 3:10 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
How Ocean County, NJ plans to spend millions in American Rescue Plan Act funds
🔵 Ocean County has received more than $25-million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. 🔵 How Ocean County plans to spend the federal money allocated to assist residents and businesses. 🔵 Ocean County Commissioners welcome public input on how to spend the money. Ocean County Commissioners have...
Sayreville, NJ councilwoman shot dead in front of home
SAYREVILLE – A borough councilwoman was killed after being shot multiple times inside her vehicle outside her home on Wednesday night. The victim was identified by fellow officials as Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, 30. Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said the woman was found around 7:20 p.m. after police received...
Oops! NJ Route 3 closed after dump truck drags down utility lines
SECAUCUS — Repairs to equipment and powerlines damaged by a dump truck on Route 3 at the start of the Wednesday morning commute will continue all day into the evening drive. PSE&G spokeswoman Rebecca Mazzarella said 101.5 the dump truck's bed was in the up position as it passed under the lines near the New Jersey Turnpike eastern spur around 6:30 a.m.
Surf Taco Week 4 Girls Basketball Team of the Week: Manchester
Every week this Winter Surf Taco and Shore Sports Network will be teaming up to select the Shore Conference Girls Basketball Team of the Week based on its performance over the past weekend. Surf Taco Team of the Week for Week 4 is Manchester. Manchester went 2-0 last week including...
Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon Initially Turned Away From Fashion Show After Arriving Late
Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon was reportedly denied entry into a fashion show in Manhattan last night (Feb. 2). On Thursday night, Lourdes arrived late to the Marc Jacobs New York Fashion Week show, where she was met with security who told her she was too late to enter the event as the doors inside had already closed.
Ocean County, NJ government leader will not seek re-election
🔵 Ocean County Commissioner Joe Vicari not seeking re-election and announces retirement. 🔵 Looking back on Vicari's more than 43 years in public service in government and education. There have been a few changes occurring in Ocean County circles of late including retirements. Among them, Brick Police Chief...
