Morristown, NJ

Beach Radio

Delicious New Candy Inspired Hot Chocolate Flights in Toms River, NJ

It is winter and it's the perfect time for a fun family night of hot chocolate right here in Ocean County. How about special candy-inspired hot chocolate & mocha flights in Toms River? Sounds delicious, with inspiration from favorites like York Peppermint Patties, Heath Bar, Almond Joy, and Caramello. Perfect for weekends with the family in Ocean County.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Beach Radio

Famed sushi restaurant to open second New Jersey location

Shumi, an award winning Japanese restaurant in Ridgewood, is opening a second New Jersey location in Leonia. According to New Jersey Digest, the restaurant will include an exclusive private Omakase Room that can seat eight VIP guests. As explained by NJ Digest:. The Omakase experience is derived from the Japanese...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Beach Radio

What to expect in 2023 if you live in Ocean County, NJ

🔵 Ocean County Commissioner Director Joe Vicari lays out priorities for 2023. 🔵 How much will inflation impact Ocean County's budget and tourism this year. 🔵 The delays on road projects impacting Ocean County drivers and commuters. Ocean County has become more and more of a destination...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

94-year-old man hits barrier at Parkway’s Barnegat toll plaza

BARNEGAT – A 94-year-old man lost control of his car and crashed into the concrete divider at a Garden State Plaza toll plaza Thursday afternoon. New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said Mario Medici of Howell rode up onto the barrier in one of the E-ZPass lanes at the southbound Barnegat toll plaza around 3:10 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
Beach Radio

Sayreville, NJ councilwoman shot dead in front of home

SAYREVILLE – A borough councilwoman was killed after being shot multiple times inside her vehicle outside her home on Wednesday night. The victim was identified by fellow officials as Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, 30. Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said the woman was found around 7:20 p.m. after police received...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
Beach Radio

Oops! NJ Route 3 closed after dump truck drags down utility lines

SECAUCUS — Repairs to equipment and powerlines damaged by a dump truck on Route 3 at the start of the Wednesday morning commute will continue all day into the evening drive. PSE&G spokeswoman Rebecca Mazzarella said 101.5 the dump truck's bed was in the up position as it passed under the lines near the New Jersey Turnpike eastern spur around 6:30 a.m.
SECAUCUS, NJ
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

