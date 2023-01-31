Walnut Creek Police gave the all clear signal at Las Lomas High School today, February 10, following a phone call to the school indicating someone had a gun on campus. Las Lomas officials immediately had students and teachers shelter in their classrooms. Parents and the Police Department were notified, and a thorough search of the campus was conducted by Walnut Creek Police Department, with additional assistance from the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Department. Through a classroom to classroom search and utilizing a drone, the officers were able to confidently conclude that there was no legitimate threat.

WALNUT CREEK, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO