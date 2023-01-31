Read full article on original website
'Be Careful Out At Night' Stockton Police Chief Warned ResidentsMCStockton, CA
Alamogordo Chess Club Meetings Information and MoreAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
This Speakeasy Is The Best Boozy Spot In The Bay For Valentine's DayVince MartellacciVacaville, CA
How a couple ended up paying over $200K hospital bill after coming into contact with a batPete LakemanVacaville, CA
Free Community Valentine's Event Today To Introduce Clayton Town Center Businesses (Rosé Included)Vince MartellacciClayton, CA
Feb 4-10: Martinez Police Calls
The following is a sampling of the Martinez Police Calls reported between February 4-10 which focuses on the higher priority call responses in the City of Martinez. 2/5 – Glacier Dr/Center: RP AND HER FRIEND GOT INTO A PHYSICAL WITH EX-GIRLFRIEND AND THEY ARE BOTH CUT FROM A KNIFE BOTH BLEEDING BADLY, REQ MEDICAL (Assault w/Deadly Weapon)
Jan 29-Feb 4: Pittsburg Police Calls
The following is a sampling of the Pittsburg Police Calls reported between January 29 – February 4 which focuses on the higher priority call responses in the City of Pittsburg. Pittsburg Police Say Murder Investigation Leads to Guilty Verdict in Road Rage Shooting. On April 24, 2022, Adolfo Vasquez-Garcia...
Jan 29 – Feb 4: Antioch Police Calls
The following is a sampling of the Antioch Police Calls reported between January 29-February 4 which focuses on the higher priority call responses in the City of Antioch. Update: Female Who Fled From CHP Causing Crash in Antioch Has Died. On Feb 7 around 2:30 pm, CHP Contra Costa attempted...
Motor Cop Patrol Net 75 Traffic Enforcement Stops in Brentwood
On Friday, the Brentwood Police Department and Concord Police Department teamed up to conduct traffic enforcement. The enforcement effort focused in and around school zones in the City of Brentwood. According to Concord Police, traffic safety events such as these are made possible by a grant, awarded to the City,...
Suspect Wanted After Striking 77-Year-Old Female With Vehicle in Castro Valley
The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office seeks help in identifying a hit and run suspect. On Saturday, February 11, 2023, around 7:25 p.m., deputies responded to the First Presbyterian Church at 2940 Grove Way in Castro Valley after an unknown black male adult intentionally hit a 77-year-old female victim in the parking lot and fled westbound on Grove Way toward Redwood Road.
Feb 3-9: Pleasant Hill Police Calls
The following is a sampling of the Pleasant Hill Police Calls reported between February 3-9 which focuses on the higher priority call responses in the City of Pleasant Hill. 2/4 – Starbridge ct: STATES TWO OF HIS VEHS BURG’D CAR ALARM WENT OFF 15 AGO, JUST NOW CALLING STATES HE WAS CASING NBRHOOD HIMSELF BEFORE, WANTS A PD REPORT. HIS VEH’S ARE PARKED IN THE OLD BOYSCOUTS PK LOT. RP STANDING BY. 08 WHI BMW 4DR AND GRY 14 BMW CP, WINDOW SMASH ON BOTH. NO SUS INFO.
Walnut Creek Police Give “All Clear After Las Lomas HS Received a Shooting Threat
Walnut Creek Police gave the all clear signal at Las Lomas High School today, February 10, following a phone call to the school indicating someone had a gun on campus. Las Lomas officials immediately had students and teachers shelter in their classrooms. Parents and the Police Department were notified, and a thorough search of the campus was conducted by Walnut Creek Police Department, with additional assistance from the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Department. Through a classroom to classroom search and utilizing a drone, the officers were able to confidently conclude that there was no legitimate threat.
Yet Again, Antioch Set to Discuss Secretaries for Councilmembers
At the February 14 meeting, the Antioch City Council will once again bring up the topic of hiring secretaries for Antioch City Council members. This is now at least the 4th time the item has been on the agenda dating back to last April. Listed under Item 11 of the...
Contra Costa Health Seeks Applicants for Gun Violence Prevention Coalition
Contra Costa Health (CCH) is seeking dedicated and passionate individuals to join a new Gun Violence Prevention Coalition to support the County’s efforts to reduce gun violence. Coalition members will be asked to support the following activities: Research and planning efforts to address root causes of gun violence in...
