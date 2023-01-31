Patrick Reed calls incident with his golf ball and a tree at Dubai Desert Classic a 'non-issue'

Photo: Oisin Keniry/Getty Images

Patrick Reed wants to get back to playing some golf. Incidents at the Dubai Desert Classic are keeping many focused on other things.

First, it was his tee situation with Rory McIlroy. Then there were questions surrounding his drop from a tee shot during the third round. He eventually finished a shot behind McIlroy during a Monday finish.

Reed hit a wayward drive on par-4 17th hole, and he said he was “100 percent certain” his ball had landed in a tree and got stuck. From there, he took a drop, scrambled for bogey, then made birdie on the par-5 18th to sign for a 3-under 69 to conclude his third round Sunday.

A golf coach shared video of the drive on Twitter, which called into question whether Reed identified the proper ball. If he wasn’t able to identify his ball in the tree and prove it was stuck, Reed would have been forced to walk back and play his third shot form the tee after taking a stroke-and-distance penalty.

Brandel Chamblee, who Reed is currently suing, also posted a video on Twitter describing the event.

Reed explained Sunday after the round that he would’ve gone back to the tee if he wasn’t 100 percent his ball was in the tree. Chamblee’s video made waves when it was posted Monday, prompting more discussion on whether Reed took an illegal drop.

Reed responded to the allegations on Tuesday, posting a statement on Twitter, saying the drop is a “non-issue.”

Almost two years ago to the day, Reed was the center of attention for a rules incident at the Farmers Insurance Open, which followed a two-stroke penalty at the 2019 Hero World Challenge.

Reed will be in action again this week at the PIF Saudi International in Saudi Arabia.