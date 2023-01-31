Vice President Kamala Harris to attend Tyre Nichols’ funeral, service delayed due to weather

Read full article on original website
Rev. Al Sharpton addresses online rumor about Tyre Nichols
The Rev. Al Sharpton wanted to make one thing clear the night before Tyre Nichols‘ funeral: No rumor will stop the pursuit of justice. Nichols was severely beaten by multiple Memphis police officers during a traffic stop on Jan. 7. On Jan. 10, Nichols died as a result of the injuries he sustained. On Jan. 20, the Memphis Police Department fired five Black officers involved in the beating. On Jan. 27, the video of Nichols’ beating was released to the public. On Jan. 30, the department “relieved” a White officer of his duties and suspended another officer on Jan. 31.
Democrat freshman rep deletes tweet calling Tyre Nichols' killing the ‘result of white supremacy’
A freshman Democratic congressman has deleted a tweet that described the death of Tyre Nichols as being a result of "white supremacy" — even though the officers are Black.
Al Sharpton calls black cops involved in Tyre Nichols killing ‘disgrace to our race’
Civil rights activist Al Sharpton on Saturday accused the five black Memphis police officers charged with beating Tyre Nichols to death of being a “disgrace to our race.” “Do you think cause you were black we wouldn’t say nothing?” fumed Sharpton while speaking at a rally to more than 100 people at his National Action Network headquarters in Harlem. “Did you think that you’d hide behind your blackness?” “I want to say loud and clear that we will fight black cops, white cops, any color cops that commit crimes against us, ” he added. “Your blackness ain’t gonna stop us from fighting you. These five...
WATCH LIVE: Tyre Nichols’ funeral service in Memphis
Live video of Tyre Nichols’ funeral from Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis, Tennessee.
Hear what Van Jones thinks about Black officers charged in Tyre Nichols case
CNN political commentator Van Jones discusses the Tyre Nichols case and whether racial bias played a role in the killing.
ABC News
VP Harris addresses mourners at Tyre Nichols' funeral
Tyre Nichols died three days after the violent encounter with Memphis police. Tyre Nichols' family gathered in Memphis, Tennessee, for his funeral, weeks after the 29-year-old died following a violent encounter with Memphis police caught on body camera. Graphic footage of the Jan. 7 traffic stop, which showed officers beating...
VP Kamala Harris, Rev. Al Sharpton and family honor Tyre Nichols at his funeral
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tyre Nichols, who died on January 10, 2023, three days after five former Memphis Police officers were caught on camera beating the 29-year-old at the intersection of Ross Road and Raines Road, was honored by family and dignitaries at his funeral service February 1. Nichols’ funeral...
Memphis police chief ran aggressive force similar to Scorpion unit while in Atlanta: report
Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis reportedly oversaw a street crime unit in Atlanta that, similar to the now defunct Scorpion unit implicated in the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, was eventually disbanded amid public backlash over its aggressive tactics, according to reports. The “Red Dog” unit was a group of about 30 officers at the Atlanta…
Advocates: Black cops not exempt from anti-Black policing
NEW YORK (AP) — That the death of Tyre Nichols — young, Black, just trying to get home — came at the hands of Memphis police officers was a familiar refrain in the nation’s seemingly endless lamentation of racism and police brutality aimed at Black people.
BBC
Tyre Nichols: Family to fight for justice for 'beautiful person'
Nichols' mother's voice faltered as she thanked everyone in the congregation. "Tyre was a beautiful person - for this to happen to him is unimaginable," she said between tears. "His assignment is done, he's been taken home." She again thanked all the community activists for supporting her family, as well...
