ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, PA

Public meeting set to discuss Somerset Pike project

By Rebecca Parsons
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vr9LU_0kXmkIog00

SOMERSET COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will conduct an Open House and Plans Display to inform the public of the proposed PA 985 (Somerset Pike) Slide Repair project in Conemaugh Township, Somerset County.

The project will consist of repairing the existing slide condition adjacent to PA 985, minor approach paving, and guide rail replacement. A detour will be implemented during construction.

CCCRA seeking new members to join Friends of the Trails

The meeting will be held on Tuesday, February 7 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Conemaugh Township Municipal Building located at 1120 Tire Hill Road, Johnstown, PA 15905.

The purpose of this meeting is to provide the public with an opportunity to review and comment on the proposed project. Representatives from PennDOT will be available to answer questions and receive comments regarding the project. The comments of all individuals, groups or organizations are welcome.

Anyone with knowledge of historic resources in the project area should attend the meeting.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

The meeting location is accessible to persons with disabilities. Any person requiring special aid or additional information regarding the meeting may contact the project manager, Paul A. Hook by phone at 814-317-3071 or by e-mail at pahook@pa.gov .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Pike Township residents concerned over potential rehab facility

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In Clearfield County, residents of Pike Township are stepping up and displaying concerns and questioning their supervisors about a potential behavioral health facility. In Curwensville, over 30 residents in Pike Township attended a township meeting to express those concerns.  “Well, there’s a lot of unknown with the facility I believe […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Westmoreland County Courthouse underground garage could reopen in May after delays

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - The Westmoreland County Courthouse underground parking garage project has faced significant delays since it was closed last April due to collapse concerns. County commissioners had anticipated the new parking garage being completed in October of last year. According to those in charge of planning the project, it all has to do with changes in ground and structure as they poured cement.It may look like a big hole in the ground in the middle of Greensburg, but officials say the new underground courthouse parking garage is coming along. Once completed, the new garage will have a redesigned public square at ground level. Started in April of last year, the $7 million project was expected to be completed by mid-fall of last year. However, a few things delayed the project.Westmoreland County Director of Operations Greg McCloskey said there were problems getting some of the construction materials and there was water infiltrating the foundational site. "Won't cost us any more money, it's costing us time," he said. If all goes as anticipated the new courthouse garage will be open and the public area on top of it will be open about May. 
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Windmill superloads to travel on Friday, Monday

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers in the Clearfield area to windmill superload movements scheduled in the county Friday, Feb. 3, and Monday, Feb. 6. Route details are: On Friday, parts will leave Falls Creek at 8 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., and noon. None of these […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
WTAJ

Crews responded to fire at Bedford Goodwill store

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — First responders were called to the scene of a fire at a Goodwill store in Bedford. The fire was called in Friday morning, Feb. 3, at the Goodwill store located at 9481 Lincoln Highway in Bedford (Snake Spring Township). The fire was reportedly caused by an air conditioner unit and […]
BEDFORD, PA
WTAJ

Crews in Cambria, Somerset counties battled blaze at Jerome home

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Red Cross was called to Conemaugh Township after a family’s home was destroyed Thursday night. On Feb. 2 around 7:47 p.m., first responders from both Cambria and Somerset counties were called to the 100 block of Coal Avenue in Jerome for a report of a fully-involved house fire, according to […]
JEROME, PA
WTAJ

State Rep. Jim Rigby opens new office in Cresson

CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – State Representative Jim Rigby is inviting the public to stop by his new district office that opened in Cresson. The office will formally open on Monday, Feb. 6. It is located at 7447 Admiral Peary Highway. The office will be open 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. on weekdays. “Realignment of […]
CRESSON, PA
wdadradio.com

ROLLING CLOSURES IN EFFECT ON ROUTE 22 TODAY

Rolling closures will be in effect for about an hour this morning in Indiana County. State Representative Jim Struzzi and PennDOT have announced that today, Comcast will employ the rolling road closure as they install above-ground phone lines across Route 22. To facilitate this, 22 will be closed in both directions between the Route 56-Brush Valley/Armagh exits and the Route 403-Cramer Pike Exit. The closure will run from 9:30 to 10:30 this morning.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Burns proposes tearing down excess public housing in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – Noting that Cambria County has five times as many public housing units as comparably sized cities – a carryover from a bygone era – state Rep. Frank Burns is calling for a rightsizing at the Johnstown Housing Authority by tearing down excess units and rebuilding them in Philadelphia or elsewhere. […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

MULTIPLE FIRE DEPARTMENTS RESPOND TO GARAGE FIRE IN WESTMORELAND COUNTY

Emergency crews stayed busy on Friday as two were structure fires were reported to Indiana County 911. The first call sent Blairsville and Tunnelton Fire Departments to Route 22 in neighboring Westmoreland County. Blairsville spokesperson Ab Dettorre said an old garage was fully involved in the fire and there was no danger to surrounding structures. Crews executed the “surround and drown” technique. The source of the fire is under investigation.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Joyce announces funding for fire companies in Cambria, Huntingdon

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Congressman John Joyce, M.D. (PA-13) announced that three fire companies in Pennsylvania’s 13th Congressional District will be receiving grants. The grants come through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)’s Assistance to Firefighters Grants (AFG) Program. The AFG award recipients are: “It is my privilege to announce that the Federal Emergency Management Agency […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona Police: Funding to go towards two police canines

ALTOONA, PA (WTAJ) – The Altoona Police Department has announced that grant funding they received will be going towards getting two canine workers. They’ll be getting two canine officers that are certified in narcotics detection and tracking for the first time in nearly 40 years after Operation Our Town announced that Altoona was the recipient […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

PA Highlands to hold admissions & athletics open house

CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania Highlands Community College will be holding an Admissions & Athletics Open House at its facilities on Monday, Feb. 20th. Attendees and their guests may choose to attend one of two sessions at either 2:30 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. Individuals will learn about Penn Highlands and its opportunities, including academic […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Westmont School District reopens after ‘non-specific’ threat forced closure

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Westmont Hilltop School District reopened after a threatening note forced it to close for several days. The school district announced the Junior-Senior High School would operate on a two-hour delay schedule on Thursday, Feb. 2 after it consulted with law enforcement and got authorization from the Board of School Directors. They […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Students wrap up video work for manufacturing project

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Bedford County students officially wrapped up their video work for their “What’s So Cool About Manufacturing” project. This project is a first for Bedford County. The goal is to tell the stories of six different county manufacturers and explain more about what they do. Students visited these facilities at various times as […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

CRASHES, UTILITY LINES DOWN REPORTED THURSDAY AFTERNOON

Another active afternoon was reported by Indiana County 911 as first responders were dispatched for several calls on Thursday. Iselin/West Lebanon Volunteer Fire Department would be called out twice yesterday. The first call was at 3:20 PM to assist LifeStat Ambulance Service for an incident on Iselin Road in Young Township. The second call would come 8:11 PM as firefighters would join crews from the Coal Run/McIntyre fire departments, State Police and Lifestat Ambulance for a vehicle accident on Park Drive. No details have been released on the accident.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Troopers raid home over possible Pa. lottery theft in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) –An immense investigation is underway for alleged theft from the Pennsylvania Lottery Commission at multiple locations in Centre and Blair counties, according to a release. According to state police, on Feb. 2, multiple search warrants were executed at a home on the 100 block of W. Blade Drive in PA Furnace. […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Home raided in lottery theft investigation in Centre County

Centre County, Pa. - State police are conducting an investigation into an alleged theft from the Pennsylvania Lottery at multiple locations in Centre and Blair counties. WTAJ was first to report on the matter. WTAJ's report says that on Feb. 2, state police executed multiple search warrants at a home in PA Furnace as part of the investigation. Although details are limited, WTAJ reported that state police have confirmed that the investigation encompasses various areas in both Blair and Centre counties. The investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided as they become available.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

44K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy