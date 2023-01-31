Read full article on original website
Suspect who led Fremont police on wild chase arrested with replica handgun
FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A 31-year-old suspect who led police on a wild chase was arrested on robbery and kidnapping charges, according to an alert from the Fremont Police Department. The incident began when officers responded on Jan. 25 at 6:45 p.m. on a report of a family disturbance between a 28-year-old woman and her […]
4 arrested, 23 pounds of narcotics seized in SFPD drug investigation
SAN FRANCISCO – Four people, including a juvenile, were arrested and 23 pounds of narcotics were seized this week as part of a drug investigation.Police said Friday that narcotics officers investigating drugs intended for sale in San Francisco's Tenderloin obtained search warrants for two homes in Oakland along with associated people and vehicles.Around 6 p.m. Wednesday, officers in San Francisco's South of Market found vehicles listed with the warrant on the 900 block of Howard Street. Officers detained three adult males and a 16-year-old male.At the same time, officers executed search warrants at the homes in Oakland. Police seized 23 pounds of narcotics, which included more than 21 pounds of fentanyl.The searches also yielded an unregistered "ghost gun", more than $28,000 in cash and other evidence, police said. The adult suspects, identified as 25-year-old Olvin Ochoa-Cruz, 32-year-old Darwin Ochoa-Cruz and 29-year-old Carlos Rivas, were booked into San Francisco County Jail on narcotics and gun-related charges. Meanwhile, the 16-year-old was booked into the Juvenile Justice Center.According to jail records, each adult suspect is being held on $30,000 bail. Olvin Ochoa-Cruz, Darwin Ochoa-Cruz and Rivas are scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.
3 arrested in connection to series of Oakland robberies, ghost gun recovered
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested in connection with three robberies that happened in Oakland in January, the Oakland Police Department said in a press release. Officers also recovered a ghost gun while investigating the robberies. The first robbery happened just after 11:00 a.m. on Jan. 17 on the 4400 block of Foothill […]
Antioch burglary suspects who tried to carjack drivers on Hwy 4 arrested
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Two burglary suspects who led officers on a pursuit Wednesday before crashing into a guardrail on Highway 4 have been arrested, according to the Antioch Police Department. Antioch PD Dispatch Center officers received a call on Wednesday, Feb. 1 from a resident of Durness Court reporting a burglary-in-progress at an occupied […]
VIDEO: Road rage leads to machete attack on DoorDash driver in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A delivery driver says he deals with aggressive drivers every day on the job but never dealt with a situation like this one. He says he is thankful that he caught it on camera to help police. He also suggests all drivers be vigilant. Terrifying road rage in San Jose. […]
SWAT arrests 4 after Brentwood Christmas Eve shooting
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — Four people were arrested by SWAT teams in connection to a Christmas Eve shooting to left multiple homes with bullet holes. Two gunmen sprayed one house with bullets on Havenwood Court on December 24, 2022. “Several (non-targeted) vehicles and residences were hit with stray bullets as a result of the shooting. […]
benitolink.com
HPD investigating reported shooting on McCray Street
The Hollister Police Department announced it is investigating a reported shooting on the 100 block of McCray Street that occurred Feb. 1 around 10:30 p.m. Police said the victim reported they were walking their dog when they were approached by a group of three subjects who asked if they were gang members.
Press Banner
Update: Boulder Creek shooting victim ID’d
BOULDER CREEK—The 18-year-old who was killed Saturday at a party at a Boulder Creek residence—Rowan Parham—was described as a man who loved his friends and family, a sentiment that was returned by the people who knew him. “Anyone that knew Rowan, knew that he was an extraordinarily...
NBC Bay Area
Delivery Worker's Car Attacked by Driver With Machete in San Jose
A food delivery driver in San Jose said a minor traffic dispute earlier this week turned into a serious case of road rage when another driver smashed one of his car's windows and then came at him with a machete. Jerry Gonzales' front and rear vehicle cameras captured the incident...
Smash-and-grab robberies at ATM locations spike in Richmond
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — The Richmond Police Department is reporting an increase in smash-and-grab robberies targeting ATM users. Thieves have been waiting for patrons who use ATM machines to complete their transactions and return to their vehicles, according to a social media post from Richmond PD. The thieves then follow the ATM users back to […]
Suspect in horrific San Carlos beheading found competent to stand trial
SAN CARLOS – The man charged in the brutal beheading of a young mother on a street in San Carlos last year has been found competent to stand trial, prosecutors said.San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe's office confirmed to KPIX on Friday that criminal proceedings against suspect Jose Rafael Solano Landaeta have been reinstated. Prosecutors said a January 26 report from the court-appointed doctor found the suspect was competent. Landaeta has been charged with murdering 27-year-old Karina Castro outside her apartment complex on September 8, 2022. Prosecutors said Landaeta beheaded Castro with a samurai sword.The suspect was once romantically...
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Clara detective fires gun during stolen car arrest
SANTA CLARA, Calif. - No injuries were reported when a Santa Clara police detective fired his gun Tuesday morning during an arrest of two suspects in connection with a stolen vehicle, according to an announcement from the city's police department. Detectives from the department's Special Enforcement Team were investigating a...
montereycountyweekly.com
Low staffing forces Salinas PD to prioritize calls, meaning not all will trigger a police response.
With staffing levels thin, the Salinas Police Department has changed the way it prioritizes call responses. On Jan. 26, Salinas PD implemented a new process when deciding whether to send a police officer to a reported crime. “We had to make some drastic decisions,” Chief Roberto Filice told City Council...
KTVU FOX 2
18-year-old shot and killed at Santa Cruz County party identified
BOULDER CREEK, Calif. - The Santa Cruz County Sheriff has identified the 18-year-old who was shot and killed Saturday night at a house party in Boulder Creek. Rowan Parham, of Soquel, died that night after shots were fired by another at the party, according to officials. Authorities arrested the suspect...
Kidnapping, carjacking suspect arrested in Pacific Grove
A 36-year-old Seaside man is facing kidnapping and carjacking charges after stealing a car and driving off with a passenger still inside. The post Kidnapping, carjacking suspect arrested in Pacific Grove appeared first on KION546.
Helicopter video: Watch 100 mph-plus pursuit on I-80 in East Bay
OAKLAND -- Two suspects trying to evade capture raced down I-80 and onto the streets of Oakland at speeds of over 100 mph before being arrested while attempting to flee on foot.Watch the video According to the CHP, the pursuit began around 1 p.m. Tuesday in Napa County. Once the two suspects approached the crowded East Bay freeway, ground patrol vehicles broke off pursuit and turned it over the CHP air crews.Weaving between lanes, the suspects reached speeds in excess of 120 mph as they raced on the shoulder of the freeway passed the Berkeley exits.They crossed over onto city streets near the Oakland / Emeryville border and raced onto Mandela Parkway. Then on 30th near Adeline, the two suspects parked the vehicle and began walking, not seemingly aware of the CHP aircraft overhead.The air crew directed ground units to 28th where the pair was taken into custody without incident.
106 catalytic converters reported stolen in Santa Cruz in past year
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz Police say catalytic converter thefts are on the rise in the past year. From Jan. 2022 to Feb. 1 2023 a total of 106 catalytic converters have been stolen. Police say the top two vehicles seeing the most thefts in Santa Cruz are the Honda Accord (years 2001-2007) and The post 106 catalytic converters reported stolen in Santa Cruz in past year appeared first on KION546.
Two arrested in connection with Civic Center killing
A man and a woman from San Lorenzo were arrested over the weekend for allegedly killing a man near the San Francisco Civic Center. San Francisco Police Department officers were called on the evening of Nov. 11 to the area of Grove and Larkin streets, about a block away from City Hall, on reports of a "possible assault" and found the victim unconscious on the ground, according to a department statement. ...
Boy dies in early morning shooting in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a male juvenile early Friday morning. Officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 8000 block of Dowling Street around 1:32 a.m. Police said they found the juvenile victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at […]
Half-pound of meth seized from visitor at Bay Area jail
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office recovered nine ounces of methamphetamine from a visitor at the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City on Wednesday, SMCSO announced. Police said Leslie Romero-Silva, 23, of Santa Clara, was attempting to visit an inmate when police found the drugs on her. She entered the […]
