clintoncountydailynews.com
Nearly 200 People Attend Chamber Luncheon at 51 West Event Center
Close to 200 people attended the Clinton County Chamber of Commerce State of the Chamber 2023 luncheon Thursday at the 51 West Event Center in downtown Frankfort. The chamber recognized individuals, businesses and organizations that have gone above and beyond in 2022. “We just love doing this,” said Clinton County...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Penny Wars for Paws and Rock Your School: Lots Going On at Suncrest
Suncrest Elementary’s “Penny Wars” starts Monday at Suncrest, followed by “Rock Your School” and the “Dog Jog” in May. Suncrest Principal Diane Vielee and Assistant Principal Samantha Mitchell are excited about all the ways learning can be fun at Suncrest Elementary in Frankfort.
WISH-TV
Indy Winter Classic Dog Show returns to state fairgrounds
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indy Winter Classic Dog Show is back at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. The Indy Winter Classic is one of the country’s top 10 all-breed dog shows and is hosted by the Hoosier Kennel Club and the Central Indiana Kennel Club. Dogs from 200 different...
WLFI.com
Joe's Pancake House moves to new Lafayette location
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A local restaurant has been spent the last week working hard to relocate and they're ready to welcome customers. Joe's Pancake House in Lafayette is back at a new location this time in Mar-Jean Village. They cook up a wide variety of Breakfast foods...
WISH-TV
Fire damages downtown Crawfordsville restaurant
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An early Wednesday morning fire damaged a downtown Crawfordsville restaurant, closing it “for a while,” its Facebook page says. Crawfordsville Fire Department was called just before 3:10 a.m. Wednesday to Harry’s Hideout, which sits along U.S. 231 at East Main Street. The fire was contained to the first floor of the mixed-use, three-story building. No injuries were reported.
WANE-TV
Get a pickup truck load of firewood for $10 at Mississinewa Lake
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) It might require quite a drive for some people, but it’s hard to argue that a pickup truck full of firewood for $10 isn’t a good deal. That’s the cost for anyone who wants to cut up and removed downed trees in the 1812 Fields at Mississinewa Lake in Miami County. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources requires a permit which can be obtained for each load at the Mississinewa Lake park office between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily. Permits are not available on observed state holidays or weekends.
Historic Indiana Church Renovated Into Incredible, Spacious Living Space – See Photos
Whenever I see an old church for sale or even abandoned, I start thinking about how to renovate it and turn it into a theater or house. I found a home for sale in Indianapolis that's for sale and it's been all three; a church, theater, and home. Originally built...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Max Rodkey
Max Ralph Rodkey, 81, Rossville, passed away at his residence February 2, 2023. He was born April 1, 1941, in Frankfort to Ralph and Helen (Davis) Rodkey. He married Nancy Roth on November 11, 1961, in Rossville. She survives. Max was a 1959 graduate of Rossville High School. He then...
WTHR
Downtown Carmel fire
Smoke erupts from a building in downtown Carmel on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Credit: Logan Milliken.
New Plainfield bakery focuses on inclusion while offering homemade treats
'Everyone is welcome at our table': Mama Bird Bakery is hoping to make a difference one treat at a time and it starts with their employees.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Banderas Point Coming to I-65 and SR 28
A $30 Million Dollar investment is coming to the intersection of I-65 and Indiana State Road 28 in Clinton County. The multifaceted development known as “Banderas Point” will include a premier 20,000 Square Foot event Center opening into a 56,000 Square foot indoor arena seating 5,000 people, nearly the seating capacity of Case Arena.
Counting the invisible
Snow littered the ground and splattered onto my notepad as I walked to the Lafayette food pantry with Dawn Baldwin, a formerly homeless woman, recovering alcoholic and owner of Wonder Dog Walking, as my guide. There was a man outside the food pantry in a large flannel, dirt stained jeans...
Current Publishing
Siam Star restaurant now open on 116th St. in Carmel
The lure to return to the restaurant business was too much for James Ly and his wife, Vicky Koonchanok, to suppress. The couple recently opened Siam Star Asian Express, 890 E. 116th St., Suite 155, in Carmel in January. Koonchanok is from Thailand,. “Vicky is behind the scenes. She is...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Rev. James A. “Jim” Meek
Rev. James A. “Jim” Meek, 81, of Frankfort, Ind., died January 31, 2023 at IU Health Frankfort Hospital. He was born on May 4, 1941 in Madison, Ind. to Russell and Jeanette (Winburn) Meek. His first marriage was to Clara Brophy and she preceded him in death. He married Rachel D. Smith on August 6, 1994 and she survives.
1/29/23 Homeless tents
Snow littered the ground and splattered onto my notepad as I walked to the Lafayette food pa…
Railcrew Xpress going off the rails with local layoffs
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — By the end of February, dozens of Railcrew Xpress employees across Indiana will be looking for a new job. Although the majority of these layoffs are outside southern Indiana, over 20 employees in Evansville will be out of work. Railcrew Xpress shifts part of the blame to CSX, as explained in […]
Spay, neuter your dog for $10 through Pet Friendly Services of Indiana’s ‘Pit Mix Fix’ program
In an effort to reduce the number of large dogs entering local shelters, Pet Friendly Services of Indiana has launched the "Pit Mix Fix" pilot program for owners of large dogs in Marion, Jackson, and Lawrence counties.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Ned William Ruch
Ned William Ruch, 86, of Mulberry, Ind., died January 31, 2023 in his home surrounded by family. He was born on September 4, 1936 in Frankfort to Maurice and Hazel (Kleinsmith) Ruch. He married Audrey Ann Gouchenour in the summer of 1955 and she preceded him in death. Ned was...
WLFI.com
Zionsville police serve search warrant at Wabash Township Fire Department
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Zionsville police officers served a search warrant early Wednesday at the Wabash Township Fire Department on Klondike Road, multiple sources confirmed to News 18. Zionsville police Capt. Drake Sterling says a simultaneous search happened at a home in the 700 block of Tiger Way...
Man airlifted to Indy hospital after motorcycle crash in Kokomo
KOKOMO, Ind. — A motorcyclist was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital following a Wednesday afternoon crash in Kokomo. According to the Kokomo Police Department, officers were dispatched around 3 p.m. Wednesday to a crash involving a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle and a 2012 Dodge Journey at Foster and Purdum streets. Police said the preliminary investigation […]
