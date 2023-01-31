Read full article on original website
Bored Of Basic Chicken: Try These Amazing Recipes Instead
When it comes to cheap chicken meals, these recipes are all winners. From smokey thighs to crispy chicken wings, everyone one of these easy recipes can be made ahead of time or use up leftovers for meal planning and the best chicken dinner recipes!
Skillet Taco Dip
Cheesy, spicy, and colorful, a bubbling skillet of this dip is everything you love about tacos in a crowd-pleasing appetizer. While we top the dip with scallions, tomatoes, cilantro, and red onion, you can customize it with any of your favorite taco toppings. Try using grilled corn kernels, sliced avocado, pickled jalapeños, or crumbled cotija cheese.
Can You Eat Wrinkled Potatoes?
Baked potatoes, mashed potatoes, potato leek soup, potato salad—as a side dish or a comforting main, potatoes fit neatly into nearly every meal of the day. But what happens if you go to the pantry, grab several potatoes, and notice they're shriveled? Can you eat these wrinkled potatoes?. The...
Ina Garten Keeps Her Potato Soup From Being ‘Boring’ by Adding These Fun Treats as Toppings
Although there are a lot of upsides to a pureéd soup — creamy and smooth texture, flavors that coat your mouth, and a super-filling consistency to name just a few — Ina Garten admits that these kinds of soups can be a bit “boring.” So, to remedy this, Garten jazzes up her Creamy Potato Fennel Soup recipe with a handful of delicious toppings that make this dish exciting and fresh. “My Creamy Potato Fennel Soup is full of flavor—but puréed soups can be a little boring when every spoonful is exactly the same,” Garten wrote in the caption of a Jan....
Chicken enchiladas: Simple dinner ideas
Ever been in the mood for good Mexican food but you just don't feel like going out. This recipe for chicken enchiladas is so easy and delicious that you will think you did carry out at your favorite Mexican restaurant. With only one hour of prep and cooking time, you will be enjoying this meal with your family in no time. So, let's get cooking...
Shrimp Scampi 🦐
Delicious and Easy Shrimp ScampiPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva. I love seafood, any type, clams, shrimp, scallops, lobster, any type of fish, it's all divine to me. If it was up to me I would eat seafood at every meal, however my family ... not so much a fan. So I make an effort to order seafood whenever were out. One dish that everyone will eat is Shrimp Scampi. Scampi is a dish that my mom use to make, I can remember her "sharing" her wine with the shrimp in this dish when deglazing the pan. The smell from the wine hitting the hot pan with lemon juice was like heaven to me. I too share my wine with this dish, however a bit begrudgingly at times lol.
Chicken and dumplings: Classic comfort food
I don’t really enjoy the cold anymore, but it’s a great excuse to cook warming comfort foods. There are many versions of chicken and dumplings. At its core, it is a chicken broth, bite-sized boiled or poached dough of some kind, and a little shredded chicken meat. The...
Pizza Casserole Recipe
Everyone I know loves pizza, and here's a perfect recipe to bring to your next potluck or just make any time at home! It's really easy to throw together and is sure to please. This pizza casserole has all the flavors of a fresh pizzeria pizza piled high and baked to perfection. Its ricotta cheese is reminiscent of lasagna but this is so much easier to make! If you want you can prepare it ahead of time and keep in the refrigerator overnight and whenever you're ready, bring it to room temperature and bake.
Baked BBQ Chicken Drumsticks
My Baked BBQ chicken drumsticks are delightfully crispy on the outside, moist, tender, and juicy on the inside, and so easy to make they almost cook themselves. Made with your favorite sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, it is the perfect barbecue chicken dish to serve your family or guests any time of the year.
Baby Back Ribs
When it comes to Baby Back Ribs, the secret is baking low and slow. This will make the best fall-off-the-bone oven-baked ribs you’ve ever had!. Oven Baked Baby Back RibsPhoto byChef Dennis Littley.
Greek Tsatziki Dressing
I love a great chicken Gyro, with lots and lots of Tsatziki dressing or sauce. I had the best chicken gyro down in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Everything was perfect, the deliciously marinated, juicy chicken, the flavorful abundance of Tsatziki sauce they gave me, the gorgeous setting with the sun going down. I literally could jump to the sponge docks and smell the sea salt air. Perfect night! If i’m to be honest, I think I love the Tsatziki more than the gyro, I could drink that heavenly sauce. I use Tsatziki on everything at home, burgers, veggie sandwiches, I even use it as dip for my pretzels. I use to buy this sauce from the grocery store, until I found this recipe. This sauce is super easy to make, the hardest part is not drinking it straight outta the bowl, lol just kidding. Really the hardest part is shredding the cucumber - but sooo worth it, and lets be honest it’s really not that difficult!
Homemade flour tortillas
Save money and enjoy making homemade soft-shell flour tortillas at home, using only three ingredients. With my recipe, you can make various sized flour tortillas to make street tacos, regular tacos, taco bowls, Mexican pizza, burritos, chimichangas, enchiladas, etc.. The recipe is so simple to make. I hope you'll try it!
Crockpot Beef Stroganoff
For me, Beef Stroganoff is one of my wintertime favorite meals that is true comfort food! Before I got into crockpot and Instant Pot cooking, I used to make it in a large frying pan. Now, I do everything for this delicious dinner in my Instant Pot on the slow cooker setting.
Chicken Wing Champions
We've got the winning playbook for the Super Bowl's most popular party snack. The Super Bowl is about football, yes, but it's also about snacks. Lots and lots of delicious snacks. You've got your classic nachos, of course, and we all love a good pigs in a blanket moment. And dips! Give us all of the dips and chips. But when it really comes down to it, in our hearts of hearts we know that there can only be one true star of the show, and that will always be chicken wings. (Sorry, Rihanna.)
Tostitos Opens Its First Pop-Up Restaurant For Super Bowl Weekend
This year, Tostitos offers an early Super Bowl celebration that will take fans outside their living room. Though its parent company, PepsiCo, had just announced last year that it will no longer sponsor the beloved Super Bowl Halftime Show, Tostitos and its other products remain game-day staples in this annual game (via Boardroom).
Instagram Is Already Trolling Taco Bell's New Crispy Melt Taco
The higher-ups at Taco Bell certainly know how to drum up excitement for new and returning menu items. For example, the numerous returns of its beloved Nacho Fries are often accompanied by the debut of a new television commercial, typically featuring a few familiar faces. And who could forget about all the fanfare surrounding the return of the fan-favorite Mexican Pizza? Per Fast Company, it included not only a special onstage announcement by Doja Cat during her Coachella set last year, but also a star-studded musical featuring the "Say So" singer and Dolly Parton.
Woman Plants Enough Garlic for a Whole Year Despite Having Small Garden Area
Now that's the best use of a small space!
Trader Joe's New Products Of 2023 Tested And Ranked
It is hard not to love Trader Joe's. Part of what makes the grocery chain so alluring is its eclectic array of foods that span cultures and taste buds. This was by design. Trader Joe's was founded by Joe Coulombe in 1967 in California. He had the idea to attract shoppers who had developed a taste that was outside the American grocery store standard at the time (via CNN).
The $24,855 Taco Bell Sauce Collection That's Spicing Up Reddit
Thanks to the internet, you can pretty much buy anything, no matter how bizarre or unusual the item may be. On eBay specifically, you can buy all kinds of rare food items and accoutrements, whether it be 10 sleeves of sugar cookie-flavored Pringles for $125, or some Michael Jordan fruit snacks for $22.49. Maybe, you'd even want to splurge and buy a single Superman-shaped Cheeto for $5,000.
Friendship Soup Mix
Friendship Soup Mix in a Jar is a wonderful DIY gift from the kitchen. Get the easy recipe and find out how to make the best dry soup mix in a jar. It’s simple to cook homemade soup with the mix, ground beef, canned tomatoes, and water. One of the best gift ideas for Christmas or a housewarming.
