Read full article on original website
Related
crypto-academy.org
Sam Bankman Fried’s Holding Company Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
Sam Bankman-Fried’s holding company, Emergent Fidelity Technologies, has filed for bankruptcy protection. Emergent Fidelity Technologies voluntarily filed for bankruptcy under Chapter 11 in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, according to court documents filed on February 3. BlockFi, a cryptocurrency lending startup, has already sued...
crypto-academy.org
Binance Terminates Wallet Services To WazirX
WazirX, an Indian cryptocurrency exchange, has been asked to remove all remaining assets kept in Binance wallets after Binance discontinued providing wallet services to WazirX. The biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the world said in a blog post on Friday that WazirX would no longer utilize its wallet services as a...
Comments / 0