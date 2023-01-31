ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

NBC 29 News

UVA Health on recalled 'Artificial Tears Lubricant' eye drops

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The maker of 'Artificial Tears Lubricant' eye drops says that the product may be contaminated. The FDA warns that a microbial contaminant found in the drops could cause eye infections that lead to blindness. So far, 55 people have reported adverse reactions, and one...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA Health unveils 10-year strategic improvement plan

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health has created a 10-year strategic plan to improve access to care and expand its reach to the community. One facet of the plan is opening a retail pharmacy in Nelson County to reduce the drive time for patients. "We have a small primary care...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Agency collecting blankets for children in foster care

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A foster care agency is asking you to give a little of yourself and help help keep a child in need warm. The Wrapped in Love blanket campaign is underway in Charlottesville and Albemarle County. "It serves our foster children, particularly with our agency -...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Albemarle working on resource list for SNAP recipients

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia's Emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is currently set to expire in March. Only the emergency mid-month allotments are ending. The regular monthly issuance at the beginning of the month will continue. Now, Albemarle County's Department of Social Services is working on distributing...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Virginia Department of Education's error means less money for schools

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A mathematical error means millions of dollars school districts were expecting to have will not be there anymore. Now, Albemarle County and Charlottesville are assessing the damage. "It's an unwelcome surprise," Albemarle County Public Schools Spokesperson Phil Giaramita said Wednesday, February 1. Giaramita...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville City Schools to take sole ownership of CATEC

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Schools will now assume sole ownership of the Charlottesville Albemarle Technical Education Center, also known as CATEC. This ends a partnership that dates back to 1969 between City and Albemarle County Schools. ACPS offered to buy its share of CATEC for $5.3 million. Charlottesville denied that offer in efforts to make sure its students can still learn at CATEC. The CCS School Board voted to exercise its option under the 1969 agreement to purchase the ACPS stake at that same price.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Albemarle County Office of Housing earns national recognition

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County's Office of Housing is being recognized by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as a high performer. These high marks come for the way that the county uses the Housing Choice Voucher Program, which helps low income families pay rent. Every...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Petite Marie Bette Black History Month Cakes

A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. Spending some time with NBC29 at Fridays After Five in downtown Charlottesville. Severe weather, tornadoes leave death and destruction in 5 states. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville chocolate shop readying for Valentine's Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An award-winning chocolate shop in Charlottesville is understandably getting ready for Valentine's Day. "It's always a last-minute holiday," Tim Gearhart, owner of Gearharts Fine Chocolates, said. "We've done this 20-some years now, so we try to really, really anticipate those numbers ahead of time."
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

National Signing Day in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Signing day is always a special day for the top high school football players. It's the day many make it official where they'll be playing in college, signing their National Letters of Intent. At Albemarle High School, Isaiah Grevious and Malakye Hicks signed their...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Staunton City Council interviews candidates for open seat

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton City Council held public interviews on Thursday for the top five candidates looking to fill an open seat. This open position results from former Mayor Andrea Oakes' resignation at the beginning of the year. Kenneth Venable, Terry Holmes, Graham Butler, Wilson Fauber, and Adam...
STAUNTON, VA
NBC 29 News

Quick Cold Snap, Trending Warmer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Saturday will be the coldest of at least the next ten days! A milder southwest wind will kick in Sunday and will last into the new work and school week. High temperatures will be at their warmest mid next week. Feeling more like springtime again. Remaining...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

