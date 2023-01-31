Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
UVA Health on recalled ‘Artificial Tears Lubricant’ eye drops
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The maker of ‘Artificial Tears Lubricant’ eye drops says that the product may be contaminated. The FDA warns that a microbial contaminant found in the drops could cause eye infections that lead to blindness. So far, 55 people have reported adverse reactions, and one...
NBC 29 News
UVA Health unveils 10-year strategic improvement plan
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health has created a 10-year strategic plan to improve access to care and expand its reach to the community. One facet of the plan is opening a retail pharmacy in Nelson County to reduce the drive time for patients. “We have a small primary care...
NBC 29 News
Junior League of Charlottesville opens women’s mentorship grant applications
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Junior League of Charlottesville is looking for projects that support women of all ages in Central Virginia. The league is awarding up to $4,000 grants per organizaition, awarding $10,000 total. It says its mission is to “empower women through mentorship,” and it hopes these grants...
NBC 29 News
Albemarle County Public Schools reacts to Charlottesville CATEC purchase
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - In response to Albemarle County Public Schools wanting to buy out CATEC, Charlottesville announced that it is taking full ownership of the technical academy Thursday evening at the CCS School Board meeting. CCS says it feared its students losing access to CATEC. A spokesperson for...
NBC 29 News
Agency collecting blankets for children in foster care
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A foster care agency is asking you to give a little of yourself and help help keep a child in need warm. The Wrapped in Love blanket campaign is underway in Charlottesville and Albemarle County. “It serves our foster children, particularly with our agency -...
NBC 29 News
Albemarle working on resource list for SNAP recipients
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia’s Emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is currently set to expire in March. Only the emergency mid-month allotments are ending. The regular monthly issuance at the beginning of the month will continue. Now, Albemarle County’s Department of Social Services is working on distributing...
NBC 29 News
Virginia Department of Education’s error means less money for schools
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A mathematical error means millions of dollars school districts were expecting to have will not be there anymore. Now, Albemarle County and Charlottesville are assessing the damage. “It’s an unwelcome surprise,” Albemarle County Public Schools Spokesperson Phil Giaramita said Wednesday, February 1. Giaramita...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville City Schools to take sole ownership of CATEC
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Schools will now assume sole ownership of the Charlottesville Albemarle Technical Education Center, also known as CATEC. This ends a partnership that dates back to 1969 between City and Albemarle County Schools. ACPS offered to buy its share of CATEC for $5.3 million. Charlottesville denied that offer in efforts to make sure its students can still learn at CATEC. The CCS School Board voted to exercise its option under the 1969 agreement to purchase the ACPS stake at that same price.
NBC 29 News
Albemarle County Office of Housing earns national recognition
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County’s Office of Housing is being recognized by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as a high performer. These high marks come for the way that the county uses the Housing Choice Voucher Program, which helps low income families pay rent. Every...
NBC 29 News
One year after Bridgewater College shooting; where does gun legislation stand?
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Wednesday marks one year since the Bridgewater College shooting that killed campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson and campus police officer John Painter. “They were friends, they had been in each other’s weddings, I mean it was a really tragic situation where two people who were providing...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville Education Association, School Board draft collective bargaining resolution
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Education Association and the Charlottesville School Board worked together to draft a collective bargaining resolution. The last time a draft was presented was April, 2022. It is a historic moment as CCS is among the first Virginia school divisions to adopt a collective bargaining...
NBC 29 News
Petite Marie Bette Black History Month Cakes
NBC 29 News
Emergency Communications Center able to get 911 calls during Verizon outage
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Everything should be back up to normal for those who use Verizon, this after customers spent hours Thursday, February 2, without service. A cut to a fiber line affected many, including emergency services. The Charlottesville UVA Albemarle Emergency Communication Center says its first course of action...
NBC 29 News
Encampment residents evicted in Waynesboro speak out about where they will live come Tuesday
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A group of people in Waynesboro are trying to find another place to live after they were given a week to leave the property they had been staying on Tuesday. On Tuesday, Waynesboro’s Mayor, Lana Williams said the Waynesboro Police Department assisted a property owner with...
NBC 29 News
Delegate Hudson speaks out against Governor Youngkin’s pick for UVA Board of Visitors
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Glenn Youngkin’s pick for a seat on the UVA Board of Visitors is getting shot down. Some Democrats believe Bert Ellis should not take the seat, and he is being taken off the confirmation list. Ellis caught heat in 2020 for trying to remove...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville chocolate shop readying for Valentine’s Day
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An award-winning chocolate shop in Charlottesville is understandably getting ready for Valentine’s Day. “It’s always a last-minute holiday,” Tim Gearhart, owner of Gearharts Fine Chocolates, said. “We’ve done this 20-some years now, so we try to really, really anticipate those numbers ahead of time.”
NBC 29 News
National Signing Day in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Signing day is always a special day for the top high school football players. It’s the day many make it official where they’ll be playing in college, signing their National Letters of Intent. At Albemarle High School, Isaiah Grevious and Malakye Hicks signed their...
NBC 29 News
Fluvanna firefighters stuck with dangerous sewage issue at station
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Volunteer firefighters in Fluvanna County are stuck with a stinky, dangerous mess. Fire Chief Andrew Pullen says a contractor was at the Kents Store Volunteer Fire Company for a minor water leak. However, when he checked the cameras, it was anything but clean water. “We...
NBC 29 News
Staunton City Council interviews candidates for open seat
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton City Council held public interviews on Thursday for the top five candidates looking to fill an open seat. This open position results from former Mayor Andrea Oakes’ resignation at the beginning of the year. Kenneth Venable, Terry Holmes, Graham Butler, Wilson Fauber, and Adam...
NBC 29 News
Quick Cold Snap, Trending Warmer
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Saturday will be the coldest of at least the next ten days! A milder southwest wind will kick in Sunday and will last into the new work and school week. High temperatures will be at their warmest mid next week. Feeling more like springtime again. Remaining...
