Boys Basketball: Elizabeth Defeats Plainfield 60-36
ELIZABETH, NJ — Elizabeth notched a home game win against Plainfield Wednesday, with the Cardinals falling to the Minutemen 60-36. The first quarter saw the teams running neck and neck, but the Cardinals headed into halftime behind by 20 points, and they couldn't recover in the second half. Kanye Brown scored 16 points for the Cardinals, adding 3 rebounds, 2 assists and a steal. Ala-Meen Watkins grabbed 8 rebounds, while Zander Anyanwu added 5 points, had 4 rebounds and 4 assists. London Carson had a team high 16 points for Elizabeth. The Cardinals take on Jonathan Dayton's Bulldogs on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 5:30 p.m. in the Rico Parenti gymnasium to open the 2023 Union County Tournament. TAPintoPlainfield.net is Plainfield's free online daily newspaper for Plainfield, NJ news. Sign up for our daily eNews and follow us on Facebook, Twitter @PlainfieldTAP, and on Instagram @tapintoplainfield for all of your Plainfield local news. Download the free TAPinto App for iPhone or Android. Have an idea for a story? Looking to advertise? Email jpopper@tapinto.net.
Wall, February 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Wall. The Long Branch High School basketball team will have a game with Wall High School on February 02, 2023, 12:45:00. The Long Branch High School basketball team will have a game with Wall High School on February 02, 2023, 14:30:00.
NJ’s almost forgotten African-American hero
Since it's Black History Month, it's a good time to remember an outstanding member of the community and an incredible athlete. Not too many people might remember the name Frank Budd. Budd was born in Long Branch in 1939 and graduated from Asbury Park High School, where he was a standout athlete in 1958.
2 killed in crashes on Route 9 in Freehold Township, Lacey, NJ
🔴A 35-year-old Freehold Township man was killed on Route 9 in Freehold. 🔴 A driver making a left turn on Route 9 struck Michael McCabe in Lacey Township. Two people died in crashes on Route 9 in Monmouth and Ocean counties Monday night. A pedestrian was struck by...
HEAVY Fire in Holmdel, Holland Road
HOLMDEL, NJ: TAPinto received a report at approximately 4:40 p.m., today of a working fire at a home on Holland Road in Holmdel - it was soon updated to heavy fire, back up is being called in from local and county stations. This is breaking news and this article will be updated as details come in.
Former Student Sues Rutgers Prep School, Former Coaches & Teachers
Laffey, Bucci & Kent, a personal injury firm based in Philadelphia, filed a lawsuit on January 24 against Rutgers Preparatory School, the school’s former teachers and assistant coaches Matthew J. Rennie and Ranait Griff, and others in connection with the sexual abuse of a former student, who was then a minor.
94-year-old man hits barrier at Parkway’s Barnegat toll plaza
BARNEGAT – A 94-year-old man lost control of his car and crashed into the concrete divider at a Garden State Plaza toll plaza Thursday afternoon. New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said Mario Medici of Howell rode up onto the barrier in one of the E-ZPass lanes at the southbound Barnegat toll plaza around 3:10 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
2 girls save multiple lives in heroic effort during fire in Middletown, NJ
🚒 Thursday fire in Middletown under investigation. 🚒 Two young girls heroic efforts helped save multiple lives from the Middletown fire. 🚒 The residential fire in Middletown is under investigation. Two young women are being recognized as heroes for acting quickly to help save lives when a...
Sayreville, NJ councilwoman shot dead in front of home
SAYREVILLE – A borough councilwoman was killed after being shot multiple times inside her vehicle outside her home on Wednesday night. The victim was identified by fellow officials as Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, 30. Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said the woman was found around 7:20 p.m. after police received...
North Jersey Wedding Venue 'The Manor' To Shutter After 66 Years
A North Jersey wedding venue will close its doors after 66 years in business come July. The Manor, in West Orange, announced it will be closing on July 6, 2023. "We are agonizingly aware that there is no 'good' time for this to happen and are doing our sincere best to responsibly and respectfully resolve each and every pending event thoughtfully," the Knowles family wrote on the venue's website, thanking clients for graciousness and understanding.
Crash With Injuries Reported On Route 35 In Eatontown.
There was a crash with injuries reported on Route 35 on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 6:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3 southbound north of Route 537 (Tinton Avenue) in Eatontown, the New Jersey Department of Transporation reported. The right lane of two lanes was shut...
Truck Crash on Middlesex County Boulevard Early Thursday Morning
SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ - Early this morning, two trucks were involved in a crash on Middlesex County Boulevard in South Brunswick Township. Police released these pictures on their Twitter page. Two people were trapped in an overturned truck, according to a tweet. The Monmouth Junction Fire Department was able to free the two victims. They were transported by South Brunswick EMS to an area hospital. Their current condition is unknown at this time.
Bed Bath & Beyond to close these 6 New Jersey stores
Bed Bath & Beyond will close about 150 stores nationwide after continuing struggles in their sales, and six of the stores are in New Jersey.
Finally This Popular Cookie Shop Is Opening In Ocean County, NJ
Mark your calendar and get your sweet tooth ready, because we finally have an opening date for one of New Jersey's most popular bake shops. What's even better, is that it'll be the first one to actually open up right here in Ocean County!. No longer will you have to...
Toms River Police Department to host neighborhood watch meeting
TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Toms River Police Department is hosting a neighborhood watch meeting at police headquarters on Oak Avenue Thursday night. “Learn what’s going on in your neighborhood and around town. It’s a great opportunity to meet some of our officers and address any questions or concerns you have within the community,” the TRPD said today in a statement. The event starts at 7 pm and will last approximately one hour. The post Toms River Police Department to host neighborhood watch meeting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Winning $50K Lottery Ticket Sold In Monmouth County
MONMOUTH COUNTY – Five lucky tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn winning the $50,000 second-tier prize. One of those five tickets were sold in Monmouth County, at Welsh Farms located at 22 Wall Street in West Long Branch. The winning numbers for...
Drivers beware! Toms River, NJ is lowering the speed limit
🔵 Toms River Council set to vote on lowering speed limit on well-traveled road. 🔵 Cedar Grove Elementary School on the road where speed limit is being lowered. 🔵 The ordinance lowering speed limit in Toms River is on agenda at upcoming council meeting. The governing body...
Man fatally shot in Jersey Shore city, officials say
Investigators are probing a Thursday afternoon shooting in Asbury Park that left one man dead, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday. Officers from the Asbury Park Police Department were called to the area of Ridge and Springwood Avenues at 2:15 p.m. and found a man who had been shot, the office said.
Vehicle Strikes Utility Pole, Catches Fire in Plainfield
PLAINFIELD, NJ — A vehicle caught fire early Tuesday evening after striking a utility pole outside the Walgreens on Leland Avenue. The vehicle was approaching the intersection at South Avenue. Members of the Plainfield Fire Division worked to extinguish the fire, while police directed traffic. Breaking News Network alerts stated wires were down, and there was a gas leak — the smell of gas was in the air — and County Hazmat was also on the scene, with BNN noting it was for fluid containment. A PSE&G truck was seen arriving, too. TAPinto Plainfield has reached out to Fire Director Kenneth Childress for comment, and will post an update if a response is received.
Hazlet fire at Jersey Thrift quickly extinguished, no injuries.
HAZLET, NJ: A small fire at a Hazlet thrift shop on Thursday was "quickly put out" according to Hazlet First Responders. Hazlet police confirmed a fire took place at Jersey Thrift on Route 36, on Thursday. The shop is at 305 Route 36. There were no injures reported.
