ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Elizabeth Defeats Plainfield 60-36

ELIZABETH, NJ — Elizabeth notched a home game win against Plainfield Wednesday, with the Cardinals falling to the Minutemen 60-36. The first quarter saw the teams running neck and neck, but the Cardinals headed into halftime behind by 20 points, and they couldn't recover in the second half. Kanye Brown scored 16 points for the Cardinals, adding 3 rebounds, 2 assists and a steal. Ala-Meen Watkins grabbed 8 rebounds, while Zander Anyanwu added 5 points, had 4 rebounds and 4 assists. London Carson had a team high 16 points for Elizabeth. The Cardinals take on Jonathan Dayton's Bulldogs on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 5:30 p.m. in the Rico Parenti gymnasium to open the 2023 Union County Tournament. TAPintoPlainfield.net is Plainfield's free online daily newspaper for Plainfield, NJ news.  Sign up for our daily eNews and follow us on Facebook, Twitter @PlainfieldTAP, and on Instagram @tapintoplainfield for all of your Plainfield local news. Download the free TAPinto App for iPhone or Android. Have an idea for a story? Looking to advertise? Email jpopper@tapinto.net.
ELIZABETH, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ’s almost forgotten African-American hero

Since it's Black History Month, it's a good time to remember an outstanding member of the community and an incredible athlete. Not too many people might remember the name Frank Budd. Budd was born in Long Branch in 1939 and graduated from Asbury Park High School, where he was a standout athlete in 1958.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

HEAVY Fire in Holmdel, Holland Road

HOLMDEL, NJ: TAPinto received a report at approximately 4:40 p.m., today of  a working fire at a home on Holland Road in Holmdel - it was soon updated to heavy fire, back up is being called in from local and county stations. This is breaking news and this article will be updated as details come in.
HOLMDEL, NJ
Beach Radio

94-year-old man hits barrier at Parkway’s Barnegat toll plaza

BARNEGAT – A 94-year-old man lost control of his car and crashed into the concrete divider at a Garden State Plaza toll plaza Thursday afternoon. New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said Mario Medici of Howell rode up onto the barrier in one of the E-ZPass lanes at the southbound Barnegat toll plaza around 3:10 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
Beach Radio

Sayreville, NJ councilwoman shot dead in front of home

SAYREVILLE – A borough councilwoman was killed after being shot multiple times inside her vehicle outside her home on Wednesday night. The victim was identified by fellow officials as Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, 30. Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said the woman was found around 7:20 p.m. after police received...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
Daily Voice

North Jersey Wedding Venue 'The Manor' To Shutter After 66 Years

A North Jersey wedding venue will close its doors after 66 years in business come July. The Manor, in West Orange, announced it will be closing on July 6, 2023. "We are agonizingly aware that there is no 'good' time for this to happen and are doing our sincere best to responsibly and respectfully resolve each and every pending event thoughtfully," the Knowles family wrote on the venue's website, thanking clients for graciousness and understanding.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Daily Voice

Crash With Injuries Reported On Route 35 In Eatontown.

There was a crash with injuries reported on Route 35 on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 6:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3 southbound north of Route 537 (Tinton Avenue) in Eatontown, the New Jersey Department of Transporation reported. The right lane of two lanes was shut...
EATONTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Truck Crash on Middlesex County Boulevard Early Thursday Morning

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ - Early this morning, two trucks were involved in a crash on Middlesex County Boulevard in South Brunswick Township. Police released these pictures on their Twitter page. Two people were trapped in an overturned truck, according to a tweet. The Monmouth Junction Fire Department was able to free the two victims. They were transported by South Brunswick EMS to an area hospital. Their current condition is unknown at this time.
SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
Shore News Network

Toms River Police Department to host neighborhood watch meeting

TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Toms River Police Department is hosting a neighborhood watch meeting at police headquarters on Oak Avenue Thursday night. “Learn what’s going on in your neighborhood and around town. It’s a great opportunity to meet some of our officers and address any questions or concerns you have within the community,” the TRPD said today in a statement. The event starts at 7 pm and will last approximately one hour. The post Toms River Police Department to host neighborhood watch meeting appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Man fatally shot in Jersey Shore city, officials say

Investigators are probing a Thursday afternoon shooting in Asbury Park that left one man dead, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday. Officers from the Asbury Park Police Department were called to the area of Ridge and Springwood Avenues at 2:15 p.m. and found a man who had been shot, the office said.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Vehicle Strikes Utility Pole, Catches Fire in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, NJ — A vehicle caught fire early Tuesday evening after striking a utility pole outside the Walgreens on Leland Avenue. The vehicle was approaching the intersection at South Avenue. Members of the Plainfield Fire Division worked to extinguish the fire, while police directed traffic. Breaking News Network alerts stated wires were down, and there was a gas leak — the smell of gas was in the air — and County Hazmat was also on the scene, with BNN noting it was for fluid containment. A PSE&G truck was seen arriving, too. TAPinto Plainfield has reached out to Fire Director Kenneth Childress for comment, and will post an update if a response is received.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mybeachradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy