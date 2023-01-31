Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Orlando's Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) ruled out on Friday
Orlando Magic forward Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) will not play in Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Carter Jr. will be sidelined on Friday after the Orlando big man was held out with a right foot plantar fascia strain. Expect Bol Bol to see more time versus a Timberwolves' team ranked 14th in defensive rating.
numberfire.com
Davis Bertans (calf) won't return for Mavericks on Thursday
Dallas Mavericks forward Davis Bertans will not return Thursday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Bertans is dealing with a left calf strain, which he suffered in the second quarter of action. Now, he has been ruled out for the rest of the night in Dallas. Before...
numberfire.com
Charlotte's Dennis Smith Jr. (wrist) active for Friday's game versus Pistons
Charlotte Hornets point guard Dennis Smith Jr. (wrist) is available for Friday's contest against the Detroit Pistons. Smith Jr. will suit up versus his former team despite dealing with a wrist ailment. In 21.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Smith Jr. to score 20.6 FanDuel points. Smith Jr.'s projection includes...
numberfire.com
Josh Richardson starting for Spurs on Friday in place of injured Jeremy Sochan (back)
San Antonio Spurs guard/forward Josh Richardson is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Richardson will get the start on Friday with Jeremy Sochan sidelined with lower back soreness. Our models expect Richardson to play 32.2 minutes against the 76ers. Richardson's Saturday projection includes 14.5 points,...
numberfire.com
Bucks list Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) as probable on Saturday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Saturday's game against the Miami Heat. Antetokounmpo is on track to suit up on Saturday after the Bucks' superstar was designated as probable. In 33.4 expected minutes, our models project Antetokounmpo to score 53.7 FanDuel points. Antetokounmpo's Saturday projection includes 28.0...
numberfire.com
Alex Caruso (foot) questionable for Bulls on Saturday
Chicago Bulls point guard Alex Caruso (foot) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Caruso is dealing with midfoot soreness and is questionable to face Portland on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 24.2 minutes against the Trail Blazers. Caruso's Saturday projection...
numberfire.com
Dillon Brooks ejected for Grizzlies on Thursday
Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks has been ejected Thursday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Brooks was ejected after being assessed a Flagrant 2 foul for hitting Cavaliers wing Donovan Mitchell below the belt. He will leave his team shorthanded for the final quarter and a half of action.
numberfire.com
Suns starting Dario Saric for inactive Cam Johnson (injury management) on Friday
Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric is starting in Friday's game versus the Boston Celtics. Saric will make his 12th start at power forward after Cam Johnson was held out for injury management reasons. In 28.2 expected minutes, our models project Saric to score 27.0 FanDuel points. Saric's Friday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Clippers' Marcus Morris (rib) questionable on Thursday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris (rib) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Morris continues to deal with a rib injury and is questionable for Thursday's clash with the Bucks. If he is available, our models expect him to play 29.5 minutes against Milwaukee. Morris' Thursday projection...
numberfire.com
Aaron Gordon (ankle) ruled out for Nuggets on Thursday
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon will not play Thursday in the team's game against the Golden State Warriors. Gordon was listed questionable coming into the day due to a sprained left ankle. Now, he has officially been ruled out of action ahead of the weekend due to the injury. Jeff Green and Bruce Brown should see more work with Gordon sidelined.
numberfire.com
Lakers' Patrick Beverley (knee) probable on Thursday
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (knee) is probable for Thursday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Beverley is dealing with left knee soreness and is probable for Thursday's clash with the Pacers. Our models expect him to play 23.8 minutes against Indiana. Beverley's Thursday projection includes 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Mavericks rule out Davis Bertans (calf) on Saturday
Dallas Mavericks forward Davis Bertans (calf) will not play in Saturday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Bertans will be inactive after suffering a left calf strain on Thursday. Expect Reggie Bullock to play more minutes versus a Warriors' team ranked 14th in opposing true shooting percentage. Bullock's current Saturday...
numberfire.com
Donovan Mitchell ejected Thursday night for Cleveland
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell has been ejected Thursday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Mitchell was punched below the belt by Dillon Brooks midway through the third quarter on Thursday, and he responded by throwing the basketball at the Grizzlies wing's head. As a result, both were ejected from action.
numberfire.com
Trae Young (ankle) active for Hawks' Wednesday contest
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Young will make his return after Atlanta's star sat out one game with right ankle soreness. In 34.6 expected minutes, our models project Young to score 43.2 FanDuel points. Young's Wednesday projection includes 25.2 points,...
numberfire.com
Warriors' Stephen Curry (shoulder) available on Thursday
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (shoulder) is available for Thursday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Curry has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Denver on Thursday. Our models expect him to play 35.7 minutes against the Nuggets. Curry's Thursday projection includes 29.0 points, 5.7 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Warriors' Draymond Green (calf) questionable on Saturday
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (calf) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. After he was a late scratch on Thursday, Green continues to deal with right calf tightness and is questionable to face Dallas on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 30.6 minutes against the Mavericks.
numberfire.com
Romeo Langford (adductor) ruled out for San Antonio on Friday
San Antonio Spurs guard Romeo Langford will not play Friday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Langford is dealing with left adductor tightness, which is why he's been out recently. Now, he has officially been ruled out of action again to kick off the weekend. In 32 games...
numberfire.com
Heat's Victor Oladipo (ankle) doubtful on Saturday
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (ankle) is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Oladipo is dealing with an ankle injury and is not expected to play against Milwaukee on Saturday after being listed as doubtful. If he is able to play, our models expect him to see 27.2 minutes against the bucks.
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's Joel Embiid (foot) active and starting in Friday's matchup versus Spurs
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) is starting in Friday's contest against the San Antonio Spurs. Embiid will make his 39th start at center after Philadelphia's star was listed as questionable. In 33.1 expected minutes versus a Spurs' team ranked last in defensive rating, our models project Embiid to score 56.1 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Aaron Holiday coming off the bench for Hawks on Wednesday
Atlanta Hawks point guard Aaron Holiday is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Holiday will move to the bench on Wednesday with Trae Young back in the starting lineup. The Hawks are 1.0-point underdogs against the Suns on Wednesday. Their implied team total of...
