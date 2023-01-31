ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

numberfire.com

Orlando's Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) ruled out on Friday

Orlando Magic forward Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) will not play in Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Carter Jr. will be sidelined on Friday after the Orlando big man was held out with a right foot plantar fascia strain. Expect Bol Bol to see more time versus a Timberwolves' team ranked 14th in defensive rating.
ORLANDO, FL
numberfire.com

Davis Bertans (calf) won't return for Mavericks on Thursday

Dallas Mavericks forward Davis Bertans will not return Thursday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Bertans is dealing with a left calf strain, which he suffered in the second quarter of action. Now, he has been ruled out for the rest of the night in Dallas. Before...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Charlotte's Dennis Smith Jr. (wrist) active for Friday's game versus Pistons

Charlotte Hornets point guard Dennis Smith Jr. (wrist) is available for Friday's contest against the Detroit Pistons. Smith Jr. will suit up versus his former team despite dealing with a wrist ailment. In 21.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Smith Jr. to score 20.6 FanDuel points. Smith Jr.'s projection includes...
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Bucks list Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) as probable on Saturday

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Saturday's game against the Miami Heat. Antetokounmpo is on track to suit up on Saturday after the Bucks' superstar was designated as probable. In 33.4 expected minutes, our models project Antetokounmpo to score 53.7 FanDuel points. Antetokounmpo's Saturday projection includes 28.0...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Alex Caruso (foot) questionable for Bulls on Saturday

Chicago Bulls point guard Alex Caruso (foot) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Caruso is dealing with midfoot soreness and is questionable to face Portland on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 24.2 minutes against the Trail Blazers. Caruso's Saturday projection...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Dillon Brooks ejected for Grizzlies on Thursday

Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks has been ejected Thursday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Brooks was ejected after being assessed a Flagrant 2 foul for hitting Cavaliers wing Donovan Mitchell below the belt. He will leave his team shorthanded for the final quarter and a half of action.
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Clippers' Marcus Morris (rib) questionable on Thursday

Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris (rib) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Morris continues to deal with a rib injury and is questionable for Thursday's clash with the Bucks. If he is available, our models expect him to play 29.5 minutes against Milwaukee. Morris' Thursday projection...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Aaron Gordon (ankle) ruled out for Nuggets on Thursday

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon will not play Thursday in the team's game against the Golden State Warriors. Gordon was listed questionable coming into the day due to a sprained left ankle. Now, he has officially been ruled out of action ahead of the weekend due to the injury. Jeff Green and Bruce Brown should see more work with Gordon sidelined.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Lakers' Patrick Beverley (knee) probable on Thursday

Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (knee) is probable for Thursday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Beverley is dealing with left knee soreness and is probable for Thursday's clash with the Pacers. Our models expect him to play 23.8 minutes against Indiana. Beverley's Thursday projection includes 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Mavericks rule out Davis Bertans (calf) on Saturday

Dallas Mavericks forward Davis Bertans (calf) will not play in Saturday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Bertans will be inactive after suffering a left calf strain on Thursday. Expect Reggie Bullock to play more minutes versus a Warriors' team ranked 14th in opposing true shooting percentage. Bullock's current Saturday...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Donovan Mitchell ejected Thursday night for Cleveland

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell has been ejected Thursday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Mitchell was punched below the belt by Dillon Brooks midway through the third quarter on Thursday, and he responded by throwing the basketball at the Grizzlies wing's head. As a result, both were ejected from action.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Trae Young (ankle) active for Hawks' Wednesday contest

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Young will make his return after Atlanta's star sat out one game with right ankle soreness. In 34.6 expected minutes, our models project Young to score 43.2 FanDuel points. Young's Wednesday projection includes 25.2 points,...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Warriors' Stephen Curry (shoulder) available on Thursday

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (shoulder) is available for Thursday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Curry has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Denver on Thursday. Our models expect him to play 35.7 minutes against the Nuggets. Curry's Thursday projection includes 29.0 points, 5.7 rebounds,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Warriors' Draymond Green (calf) questionable on Saturday

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (calf) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. After he was a late scratch on Thursday, Green continues to deal with right calf tightness and is questionable to face Dallas on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 30.6 minutes against the Mavericks.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Romeo Langford (adductor) ruled out for San Antonio on Friday

San Antonio Spurs guard Romeo Langford will not play Friday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Langford is dealing with left adductor tightness, which is why he's been out recently. Now, he has officially been ruled out of action again to kick off the weekend. In 32 games...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Heat's Victor Oladipo (ankle) doubtful on Saturday

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (ankle) is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Oladipo is dealing with an ankle injury and is not expected to play against Milwaukee on Saturday after being listed as doubtful. If he is able to play, our models expect him to see 27.2 minutes against the bucks.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Aaron Holiday coming off the bench for Hawks on Wednesday

Atlanta Hawks point guard Aaron Holiday is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Holiday will move to the bench on Wednesday with Trae Young back in the starting lineup. The Hawks are 1.0-point underdogs against the Suns on Wednesday. Their implied team total of...
ATLANTA, GA

