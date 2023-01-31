Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Fans have noticed something unusual on the Manchester United website to do with Mason Greenwood..
The 21 year old talented footballer, Mason Greenwood hasn’t played for the Red Devils since last season and there’s a good chance he never will again after the recording of himself and his girlfriend was leaked last year in what was a shocking reflection on the footballer. One fan online has noticed however that he seems to be still there on the Red Devils 2022/23 squad. See it below..
Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag hints at shock position change for Bruno Fernandes and Victor Lindelof in top-four race
MANCHESTER UNITED boss Erik ten Hag has hinted at potential position changes for Bruno Fernandes and Victor Lindelof. The Red Devils cruised into the Carabao Cup final with a 5-0 win on aggregate against Nottingham Forest. But the game saw two first-team stars play in new positions. Ten Hag replaced...
Yardbarker
Huge boost for Manchester United as STAR finally returns to the squad
Jadon Sancho is in the Manchester United squad for the first time as his side prepares to face Nottingham Forest in the EFL Cup. Erik ten Hag’s men are preparing for their semi-final second-leg clash with Forest at Old Trafford. The Red Devils go into this game with one foot already in the final, they lead 3-0 on aggregate from the first leg last week.
Yardbarker
Manchester United have been sent a warning about their new signing’s attitude
Marcel Sabitzer completed a deadline-day move to Manchester United but his agent has now come out and warned the club about the player’s attitude. Erik ten Hag was dealt a major blow when he was given the news that creative midfielder, Christian Eriksen will be forced to sit on the sideline as he tries to recover from an injury.
Manchester United Issue Statement On Mason Greenwood After All Charges Against Player Were Dropped
The club issued a 43-word statement on Greenwood on Thursday.
Yardbarker
Pundit slams Manchester United star calling him a “bluffer” after underwhelming season
Gabby Agbonlahor has slammed Manchester United forward Antony after a disappointing start to his Premier League career. Antony signed for Manchester United from Ajax at the beginning of the season with Erik ten Hag raiding his former club. The adaptation from Dutch to English football was never doing to be easy and it’s fair to see he hasn’t quite lit the league up so far.
Yardbarker
“Embarrassing” – Expensive Manchester United summer signing mocked by pundit
Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has hit out at Manchester United’s expensive summer signing Antony for his lack of impact at Old Trafford so far. Speaking on talkSPORT, the pundit made it clear he was thoroughly unimpressed with the Brazilian winger’s needless trickery and showboating on the pitch while he continues to lack any kind of end-product.
Yardbarker
Cristiano Ronaldo could make amends with former Manchester United teammates after bitter exit
Despite his dramatic and bitter departure from Manchester United in November, reports indicate that Cristiano Ronaldo is trying to make apologies by inviting his former teammates to a get-together. Having been released by Manchester United in November, Cristiano Ronaldo completed his mega-money transition Al-Nassr in the new year. Unfortunately, he...
Yardbarker
(Video) Erik ten Hag discusses new position for Manchester United star
Erik ten Hag has discussed a potential new role for Manchester United star Jadon Sancho. Sancho made his return to action for Manchester United in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night. The England international came off the bench to a standing ovation, operating in an unfamiliar role. Sancho played in...
Yardbarker
Man United bump 24-year-old striker to top of shortlist, fee could exceed £90m
Manchester United have been impressed by the recent performances of Napoli’s Victor Osimhen. The Nigerian striker, who joined Napoli from Lille three years ago, has been in scintillating form this season. Not only are the Naples-based club on course to win their first Serie A title since 1990, but Osimhen’s inspired performances could see them in line to receive a mammoth transfer offer in the summer.
Jadon Sancho makes long-awaited Man Utd return
Jadon Sancho was back on the pitch for Man Utd after more than three months out.
‘Pass better than finish’ – Watch PSG star Fabian Ruiz’s assist of season to set up sublime Lionel Messi goal
PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN forward Fabian Ruiz produced a sensational pass for Lionel Messi to score in their 3-1 win over Montpellier. The Argentine, 35, bagged his 14th goal of the season for the Ligue 1 champions on Wednesday night as they opened up a five-point lead at the top of the table.
Marcus Rashford fires up Man Utd pals with inspiring message after equalling Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo record
MARCUS RASHFORD equalled a record held by both Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo then fired out a rallying cry to his team-mates. The Manchester United forward scored three times in four top-flight games in January and has just been named the Premier League’s Player of the Month for the second time this season.
Yardbarker
Manchester United had a new defender ready to be signed in case Aaron Wan-Bissaka left the club
Manchester United had Croatian defender Josip Juranovic ready to be signed in the January transfer window. Aaron Wan-Bissaka went through a period where it looked like his Manchester United career could be over. Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot both struggled to nail down a starting spot last season and the later was given more of a chance at the beginning of the season under Erik ten Hag.
Man Utd to conduct 'own process' after Mason Greenwood charges dropped
Man Utd issue a statement confirming their next steps in the case of Mason Greenwood after the CPS dropped all charges against the 21-year-old.
Man United boss Erik ten Hag refuses to comment on Mason Greenwood investigation
Erik ten Hag has declined to comment on Manchester United’s internal investigation into Mason Greenwood after criminal charges against the forward were dropped.Greenwood, 21, had been facing charges including attempted rape and assault but the Crown Prosecution Service announced on Thursday the case had been discontinued.“The withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction,” the CPS said.United then issued their own statement which said “the club will now conduct its own process before determining next steps”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Premier League: Weston McKennie 'super excited' to join Leeds on loanCarabao Cup: Man United’s Erik Ten Hag says winning against Newcastle will be ‘tough’Erik ten Hag hails ‘unstoppable’ Marcus Rashford as Man United push towards Wembley
Yardbarker
Manchester United ready to sign Barcelona star this summer
Manchester United have already begun planning their summer activity if the latest reports are to be believed, with Barcelona star Ansu Fati becoming the latest player linked with a move to Old Trafford. Last summer was dominated by rumours surrounding another Barcelona player, Frenkie de Jong, but a move for...
Chelsea Confirm Champions League Squad Including Joao Felix, Enzo Fernandez And Mykhailo Mudryk
Fellow January signings Benoit Badiashile, David Datro Fofana, Andrey Santos and Noni Madueke will not be able to play for Chelsea in this season's Champions League. Nor will Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Yardbarker
Man Utd actively monitoring 21-yr-old midfielder, Erik ten Hag an admirer
Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing the American midfielder Taylor Booth. According to a report from the Daily Mail, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is an admirer of the 21-year-old midfielder who is currently plying his trade at FC Utecht in Holland. The 21-year-old has been quite impressive...
Man Utd news LIVE: Mason Greenwood eyeing career in China, Garnacho contract update, £89m Victor Osimhen transfer battle
MASON GREENWOOD is eyeing a football career in China if Manchester United sack him over sex attack claims. The club launched a probe on Thursday when prosecutors dropped the charges against him because 12 witnesses refused to cooperate. He will not train or return to the team while the club...
12up
