venangoextra.com
Pet of the Day 2/3/23
Anne recently came back to us after their owner passed away. Anne is very energetic, playful, and friendly! She is about two years old and loves attention. Anne loves to run and play outside, and chew on some toys when she comes in before a nap. Anne will need some work on training and manners, but she is very food driven and smart, which should make training easy! If you have another dog in the home, Anne would like to meet with them prior to adoption. She is spayed, up to date on all vaccines, and microchipped. If you could be Anne’s forever, apply today! Visit Anne at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Local organization now accepting SNAP benefits
SNAP participants can pick the meals they receive out of a monthly rotation of options.
westmifflinpolice.com
Community Assistance: Identification Assistance
The West Mifflin Borough Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying the persons in the attached photograph/s. This is relative to an open, ongoing case. We are unable to release any further information at this time. We will release more information on this page as we are able to....
cranberryeagle.com
Chorus offers singing valentines for your sweetie
“If music be the food of love, play on,” Shakespeare said in “Twelfth Night.”. Ron Brooks and the Cranberry Men’s Chorus are taking the bard’s words to heart this Valentine’s Day. The nonprofit chorus will serenade unsuspecting sweethearts and spouses with “singing valentines,” a cappella renditions of popular songs.
WFMJ.com
Local K9 officers entered into photo contest for $500 donation
A number of local police dogs are vying for a donation from Blue Line Unlimited, a non-profit that helps first responders with training, equipment and education. The winner of Blue Line Unlimited's Police K9 Photo Contest will get a $500 grand prize. Struthers Police Department's K9 Recon, Columbiana County Sheriff's...
venangoextra.com
Welcome to River Roots Redevelopment
Here we are, a month into 2023 already, and time shows no signs of slowing down! You may have noticed that our column has taken a break over the last few months (though work certainly hasn’t!) and now we are back, with a new look, a new broader focus, and some new people behind the scenes.
The Good Stuff: Cross Your Paws saves abandoned pups
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today we're focusing on a group of helpers and their trip that rescued two dozen puppies. Cross Your Paws Rescue works really hard to take in pets, not just across Allegheny and Westmoreland counties but they're also connected to groups and organizations around the country, including Kentucky. A woman named Karen in Kentucky transformed her dining room into a holding area for the two dozen dogs. She was called in to pick up the puppies that were abandoned and left outside. She started working with Cross Your Paws last year and contacts them when she needs help placing animals. Volunteers from...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Nellie
Woah Nellie! This handsome gentleman came to us from a home that simply had too many cats, so he’s now enjoying some respite from the crowd while he looks for his new home. He is a very shy guy but has been working on gaining confidence with staff and volunteers. Nellie will come to his door for finger sniffs and treats as long as nobody moves too quickly. His new family will need to give him regular play sessions and lots of positive reinforcement to help him continue his progress toward becoming a companion. Nellie would be happiest in a quiet, cat-savvy home where he can adjust at his pace while being given all the love and a nice place to nap. He might be able to live with another friendly feline, given the proper introductions. Nellie has some neurologic issues including limited vision, possible blindness and weakness on his right side, but that doesn’t mean he can’t live a relatively normal life! Nellie is one of “Yana’s Special Felines,” which means his requested adoption donation has been underwritten and he will be sent home with an individualized starter kit of supplies and other support based on his unique needs.
The Anna Shelter accepting laundry donations
The Anna Shelter has announced that they are in need of laundry detergent and are accepting donations of all sizes. Donations can be dropped off at the shelter, any of their clinics, or shipped to them via Amazon, Walmart or Sam’s Club. The Anna Shelter is located at 1555 E 10th St in Erie and […]
wtae.com
New state policy halts Bushy Run reenactment
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A new state policy has put a Westmoreland County tradition on hold. New guidelines have halted the annual reenactment of the Battle of Bushy Run. The event is held in August at the Bushy Run Battlefield in Penn Township. The battle was part of Pontiac's War in 1763 between British troops and Native Americans.
Couple plans to open full-service dog kennel in Allegheny Township
A canine-loving couple are moving ahead with plans to open a full-service dog kennel in Allegheny Township. Dan and Lindsay Janoski live on 15 acres along Indian Hill Road. Lindsay Janoski grew up with fond memories of her grandparents’ former dog kennel, Mar-Ken-El in Allegheny Township. “I’ve had dogs...
venangoextra.com
Recent Deaths 2/4/23
Jeffrey L. Heber, 59, of Titusville, died Feb. 2, 2023. Genevieve L. Stranford, 95, formerly of Little Genesee, died Feb. 1, 2023. Marilyn A. McClelland, 87, of Oil City, died Feb. 2, 2023. For complete obituaries, pick up a copy of The Derrick for this day or purchase this day’s...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Spaghetti dinner benefit, bingos, museum trip, more
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
Furry Tails: Rescued puppy named Hamlin making steady recovery at Beaver County Humane Society
ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) -- A little puppy found malnourished and alone in the woods of Beaver County is making slow and steady progress in his recovery, but Beaver County Humane Society officials say they may never know how he ended up in such an extreme situation.Citing his will to live, shelter officials found it fitting to name the little pup Hamlin, in honor of McKees Rock native and Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin. "In the last couple of weeks, we have witnessed a miraculous recovery by W. PA. native Damar Hamlin," the shelter said in a Facebook post. "Because of this...
Millcreek Mall filling storefront after years of vacancy
After years of vacancy of on the south side of the Millcreek Mall, there could be some upcoming changes. The Bon-Ton property in the Millcreek Mall has been vacant for the past few years after they moved out due to bankruptcy. Millcreek Planning and Development recently received a permit application from the mall owner, Cafaro […]
venangoextra.com
Venango County recycling event planned Feb. 25
Venango County will sponsor an upcoming collection event for both household hazardous waste and electronics from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Venango County community recycling center next to Venango Regional Airport in Franklin. Attendees must pre-register with the collection vendor, Noble Environmental Specialty Recycling, prior...
wtae.com
Animals removed from Beaver County home, charges filed
OHIOVILLE, Pa. — Three members of a Beaver County family face a total of more than 500 counts of animal cruelty and neglect, criminal complaints show. Eric, Cheryl and Shelby Bostwick, of Ohioville, near Industry, allegedly owned more than 100 animals living in unsanitary conditions inside and outside their home, according to the complaints.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police: Irate Parent Causes Disturbance at Elementary School in Brookville
BROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Dayton man is facing charges for allegedly causing a disturbance and displaying “alarming behavior” at a school in Brookville on Thursday afternoon. According to a release issued by Brookville Borough Police on Thursday, February 2, officers responded to a complaint of...
erienewsnow.com
Plumbers Give Advice to Prevent Frozen Pipes
As temperatures continue to fall in Erie, plumbers say the best way to keep your pipes from freezing this winter is to keep them warm, and keep water moving. "You should see if there's any drafty areas in the house that could possibly cause freezing pipes," said Tim Stasiewski, General Manager of TJ's Plumbing & Heating. "We [also] usually say to leave at least one faucet trickle a little bit."
pennrecord.com
Contractor denies liability for cabinet which fell on UPMC Shadyside nurse
PITTSBURGH – A contractor contends it is not responsible for injuries suffered by a University of Pittsburgh Medical Center nurse, when an entire wall cabinet and its contents allegedly fell on her while she was at work. Kimberly Karpiak-Cook of Natrona Heights first filed suit in the Allegheny County...
